Rose Modry
Plainfield native Rose Modry smiles after completing a 5-kilometer trail running course during the weekly Tuesday Night Race at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center.

 Photo by James Biggam

CRAFTSBURY TNR RESULTS

JULY 5, 2022

5K RUN

Place Name Age G. Time

1. Samuel Brunnette 25 M 19:18.9
2. Luke Murphy 15 M 22:50.4
3. Susan Dunklee 36 F 22:54.2
4. Tyler Merritt 16 M 23:18.6
5. Adrian Owens 54 M 23:29.4
6. Marc Gilbertson 53 M 23:46.2
7. Hallie Grossman 29 F 24:07.6
8. Eric Remick 51 M 24:40.3
9. Magnus Hayden 14 M 24:48.3
10. Matthew Moody 54 M 25:00
11. Jake Anderson 18 M 25:44.1
12. Rose Modry 43 F 25:50.1
13. Evey Slavik 15 F 26:00.6
14. Henry Gogo 15 M 27:00.3
15. Clare Salerno 26 F 27:05.1
16. Moses Solomon 21 M 27:43.4
17. Zach Price 17 M 28:13.7
18. Zoe Allina 11 F 29:38.3
19. Eric Allina 54 M 29:42.3
20. Hazel Johnstone 18 F 30:01.3
21. Sofia Congram 19 F 30:01.6
22. Sean Mack 37 M 30:07.8
23. Baden Potts 10 M 31:01.7
24. Caroline Lawlor 27 F 31:24.7
25. Paula Davidson 53 F 31:24.7
26. Kati Gilbertson 17 F 33:07.7
27. Amanda Michaels 39 F 33:16.3
28. Colleen Leonard 50 F 34:57.1
29. Nora Vota 13 F 34:59.1
30. Owen Rogers 15 M 36:59.6
31. Sam Rob 16 M 37:01.2
32. Morgan Lapoint 29 F 38:29.3
33. Alyssa Krebs 45 F 39:26.7
34. Linda Ramsdell 58 39:42.1
35. Whitney Kaulbach 51 F 41:09.8

3K RUN RESULTS

1. Niahm McMullen 13 F 15:21.1
2. Mason Czyzewski 14 M 16:46.3
3. Adealide Allina 9 F 16:50.7
4. Iona Browning 6 F 18:10
5. Wyatt Browning 18:12
6. Kathy Ciarimboly 47 F 21:50
7. KT Kubaloba 11 F 22:31.5
8. Winnie Emerick 13 F 22:34.1
9. Pheobe Ciarimboly 8 F 23:11.2
10. Anya Kopinga 14 F 25:35.6

