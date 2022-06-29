CRAFTSBURY TUESDAY NIGHT

RACE RESULTS

JUNE 28, 2022

5K RUN

Place Name Age Gender Time 1. Samuel Brunnette 25 M 20:03.9 2. Ollie Burruss 36 M 21:13.6 3. Paul Chambers 32 M 21:53.8 4. Maxfield English 46 M 22:17.2 5. Ethan Dreissigacker 31 M 23:20.7 6. Pete Johnson 50 M 23:55.9 7. Adrian Owens 53 M 24:05.3 8. Kaitlynn Miller 31 F 24:25.6 9. Marc Gilbertson 53 M 24:32.4 10. Emma Podolin 31 F 24:40.4 11. Audrey Magnan 34 F 24:55 12. Matthew Moody 54 M 25:14.6 13. Eric Remick 50 M 25:17.3 14. Callie Young 22 F 25:58 15. Mark Isselhardt 46 M 26:15 16. Jake Anderson 18 M 26:30 17. Rose Modry 43 F 26:47 18. Jonathan Heinricks 29 M 27:30.2 19. Clare Salerno 26 F 27:54.8 20. Collin Netzley 28 M 28:47.9 21. Riva Reynolds 43 F 29:58.3 22. Craig Taylor 66 M 31:06.4 23. Sean Mack 37 M 32:10.8 24. Paula Davidson 53 F 33:23 25. Colleen Leonard 50 F 33:25.5 26. Katharine Gilbertson 17 F 36:05 27. Dennis Casey 64 M 39:30.6 28. Kthy Ciarimboly 48 F 43:21.3 29. Melissa Jacobs 44 F 43:21.7 30. Linda Ramsdell 58 F 43:22.6

3K RUN

1. Eve Gordon 8 F 24:14.7 2. Scarlett Pedolin 8 F 24:16.8 3. Ruthie Pedolin 6 F 24:17.4 4. Iona Browning 6 F 24:19.4 5. Fiona Craven 10 F 24:22.5 6. Pheobe Buten 8 F 24:48.1 7. Wyatt Browning 8 M 31:21.6 8. Libby Browning 36 F 31:21.9 9. Rue Jacobs 7 F 32:39.8 10. Iris Jacobs 10 F 32:46.4 11. Josephine Pare 10 F 32:46.9 12. Gwenyth Pare 8 F 32:47.85

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.