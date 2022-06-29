CRAFTSBURY TUESDAY NIGHT
RACE RESULTS
JUNE 28, 2022
5K RUN
Place Name Age Gender Time 1. Samuel Brunnette 25 M 20:03.9 2. Ollie Burruss 36 M 21:13.6 3. Paul Chambers 32 M 21:53.8 4. Maxfield English 46 M 22:17.2 5. Ethan Dreissigacker 31 M 23:20.7 6. Pete Johnson 50 M 23:55.9 7. Adrian Owens 53 M 24:05.3 8. Kaitlynn Miller 31 F 24:25.6 9. Marc Gilbertson 53 M 24:32.4 10. Emma Podolin 31 F 24:40.4 11. Audrey Magnan 34 F 24:55 12. Matthew Moody 54 M 25:14.6 13. Eric Remick 50 M 25:17.3 14. Callie Young 22 F 25:58 15. Mark Isselhardt 46 M 26:15 16. Jake Anderson 18 M 26:30 17. Rose Modry 43 F 26:47 18. Jonathan Heinricks 29 M 27:30.2 19. Clare Salerno 26 F 27:54.8 20. Collin Netzley 28 M 28:47.9 21. Riva Reynolds 43 F 29:58.3 22. Craig Taylor 66 M 31:06.4 23. Sean Mack 37 M 32:10.8 24. Paula Davidson 53 F 33:23 25. Colleen Leonard 50 F 33:25.5 26. Katharine Gilbertson 17 F 36:05 27. Dennis Casey 64 M 39:30.6 28. Kthy Ciarimboly 48 F 43:21.3 29. Melissa Jacobs 44 F 43:21.7 30. Linda Ramsdell 58 F 43:22.6
3K RUN
