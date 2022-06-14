Craftsbury TNR run and bike results Jun 14, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Paine Mountain cross-country running coach Ann Bushey, left, poses after completing a 5-kilometer trail running race in Craftsbury on Tuesday. Photo by James Biggam Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Caftsbury TNRRun & Bike Results5K Run1 Ollie Burruss 21:21.52 Ethan Dreissigacker 23:49.43 Susan Dunklee 24:05.24 Kaitlynn Miller 24:28.45 Hallie Grossman 24:35.76 Emma Pedolin 25:11.17 Stig Linck 26:25.28 Robert Linck 26:58.89 Clare Salerno 28:20.610 Reed Holden 28:49.711 Craig Taylor 30:36.512 Jessica Bolduc 30:57.213 Sean Mack 31:17.614 Jamye Jamison 32:19.615 Kate Erickson 32:43.716 Anne Bushey 33:09.317 Paula Davidson 33:40.918 Ella Williams 35:41.719 Jimmy Burnham 36:40.120 Libby Boghossian 36:50.121 Laura Medalie 37:12.522 Cara Sieberth 38:46.023 Linda Ramsdell 43:08.824 Kathy Ciarimboly 43:09.525 Polly Allen 44:15.83K Run1 Asher Jacobs 23:45.62 Scarlett Pedolin 24:12.43 Pheobe Buntnt 24:14.64 Rue Jacobs 24:18.65 Iris Jacobs 24:22.56 Melissa Jacobs 24:25.37 Ruthie Podolin 26:24.010K Bike1 Thorin Markison 38:04.9 -2 Xavier Koontz Miller 40:21.03 Eric Remick 41:30.94 Matthew Moody 41:36.55 Damian Bolduc 44:23.9 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Paper Times Argus
