Bushey
Paine Mountain cross-country running coach Ann Bushey, left, poses after completing a  5-kilometer trail running race in Craftsbury on Tuesday.

 Photo by James Biggam

Run & Bike Results

5K Run

1 Ollie Burruss 21:21.5
2 Ethan Dreissigacker 23:49.4
3 Susan Dunklee 24:05.2
4 Kaitlynn Miller 24:28.4
5 Hallie Grossman 24:35.7
6 Emma Pedolin 25:11.1
7 Stig Linck 26:25.2
8 Robert Linck 26:58.8
9 Clare Salerno 28:20.6
10 Reed Holden 28:49.7
11 Craig Taylor 30:36.5
12 Jessica Bolduc 30:57.2
13 Sean Mack 31:17.6
14 Jamye Jamison 32:19.6
15 Kate Erickson 32:43.7
16 Anne Bushey 33:09.3
17 Paula Davidson 33:40.9
18 Ella Williams 35:41.7
19 Jimmy Burnham 36:40.1
20 Libby Boghossian 36:50.1
21 Laura Medalie 37:12.5
22 Cara Sieberth 38:46.0
23 Linda Ramsdell 43:08.8
24 Kathy Ciarimboly 43:09.5
25 Polly Allen 44:15.8

3K Run

1 Asher Jacobs 23:45.6
2 Scarlett Pedolin 24:12.4
3 Pheobe Buntnt 24:14.6
4 Rue Jacobs 24:18.6
5 Iris Jacobs 24:22.5
6 Melissa Jacobs 24:25.3
7 Ruthie Podolin 26:24.0

10K Bike

1 Thorin Markison 38:04.9 -
2 Xavier Koontz Miller 40:21.0
3 Eric Remick 41:30.9
4 Matthew Moody 41:36.5
5 Damian Bolduc 44:23.9

