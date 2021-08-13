Race
Three generations of runners stand near the finish line after completed the Craftsbury Tuesday Night Race.

 PHOTO BY JAMES BIGGAM

Craftsbury Tuesday Night

Race Results

5-Kilometer Run

1. Sam Brunnette 22:41.6
2. Alec Jacobson 24:10
3. Henry Johnstone 25:47.1
4. Ethan Dreissigacker 26:06.4
5. Adrian Owens 26:14.7
6. Camille Bolduc 26:57.5
7. Emma Podolin 27:49.8
8. Mark Isselhardt 29:59.5
9. Josh Gould 30:32.9
10. Cydney Terrone 30:52.4
11. Caroline Lawlor 31:48.5
12. Rose Modry 32:05.4
13. Jessica Bolduc 32:31.3
14. Christina Kennedy 33:49.6
15. Aemilia Terrone 36:10
15. James Reynolds 36:10
17. Riva Reynolds 36:26.2
18. Alyssa Krebs 39:32.8
19. Gina Campoli 48:16.3
20. John Brodhead 52:21.1

