Three-time defending champion U-32 has some company at the front of the cross-country ski pack.
The Raiders are gunning for an unprecedented four-peat this season for both boys and girls. Their season opener Tuesday at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center ended with a two-point loss to the Craftsbury boys. On the girls’ side, Burlington was untouchable with a winning total of 15 points. Second-place Craftsbury packed three skiers into the top-10 to surprise third-place U-32.
“It’s one of the first years that we’ve had a full team and I think we’re going to be pretty good,” Craftsbury’s Anika Leahy said. “I’m pretty excited.”
The Chargers tallied 20 points in the boys 4-kilometer freestyle event to edge the Raiders by two points. Craftsbury’s Cormac Leahy won the boys race in 9 minutes, 45.5 seconds. He came through the halfway point of the two-lap course in third place before making a decisive move during the final 2k.
“My game plan was to chill and then go for it that second lap,” he said. “So I think I executed that pretty well.”
Leo Circosta (third, 9:52.6), Charles Krebs (sixth, 10:13.6) and Charles Kehler (10th, 10:43.3) made sure that the Chargers stayed in front of U-32. Most of the Raiders and Chargers raced alongside each other last month at New England cross-country running championships, so there was a lot of familiarity at the early-season Nordic event.
“Pretty much everyone up front in skiing is all the people who were out front when we were running,” Cormac Leahy said. “I really know who’s near me.”
The fastest Raiders were Carson Beard (second, 9:52.5), Austin Beard (fifth, 10:07), Tzevi Schwartz (seventh, 10:16.4) and Samuel Clark (eighth, 10:23.5). Both Schwartz and Clark estimated that they’ve already skied around 18 days this year, and they were saving a bit Wednesday in order to peak for Eastern Cup events Saturday and Sunday.
“We were chatting with Cormac at the beginning and we were doing a similar effort as them because we’re both racing this weekend,” Clark said. “I know a lot of guys on their team and they’re really awesome. It feels good to be racing guys like them: just good guys.”
The majority of the Craftsbury and U-32 boys skiers competed just a few weeks ago in cross-country running at NXR Northeast Regionals. It’s been a quick turnaround to ski season, so most athletes and coaches didn’t focus too much on results during the first Nordic event of the winter.
“It’s a lot less stress just because it’s not as big of a race,” Schwartz said. “During the cross-country season, we were picking and choosing our races vary carefully. And so toward the end of the season it was only big races. So it’s definitely a lot less pressure on a day like today.”
Schwartz’s older sisters Rena and Orli were also standout athletes for the Raiders. This year’s U-32 Nordic team features a handful of other family connections. The sets of siblings include Ben and Sam Clark, Austin and Carson Beard, Cyrus and Oliver Hansen, Caedin and Ayla Bodach-Turner and Isabelle and Olivia Serrano.
“It’s pretty awesome to have people who are close to each other on the team, and then the bonds get even stronger as you’re on the team,” Schwartz said. “I think back to when I was a freshman or a sophomore and just how much fun I had on the team. And then I try think about that for all the underclassmen on the team now and try to make it the same experience for them.”
The Montpelier boys placed third following strong showings from Sage Grossi (ninth, 10:24.8), Ben Wetherell (14th, 11:25.9), Ezra Merill-Triplett (22nd, 12:21.2) and Sam Brondyke (24th, 12:41.5).
“We have 30 skiers on our high school team and then our middle school team has at least 40, so we have huge numbers,” Montpelier coach Brian Carlson said. “It’s going great so far and we’re just happy to be on snow today. As a team we haven’t even been on snow once yet. This is our first day as a whole team. This is amazing and the skiing is so nice. It’s been tough to keep up motivation during the dryland, so this is great.”
Scoring points for Lamoille were Hugh Johnson (12th, 11:12.5), George Sullivan (20th, 12:05.8), Zeb Whitlock (26th, 12:47.7) and Mason Porter (38th, 15:09.3). Indy Metcalf (15th, 11:30.7) set the pace for Harwood in front of teammates Callum MacCurtain (29th, 13:30.3), Ben Larson (34th, 14:02.9) and Christopher Cummiskey (35th, 14:06.5).
Leading the way for Peoples were Zander Waskuch (17th, 11:42), Jason Wang (30th, 13:32.3), Tristin Williams (36th, 14:34.6) and Eric Grover (37th, 14:45.2). Burlington’s top skiers were Nic Hochanadel (fourth, 9:53.2), Sam Weber (13th, 11:14.4), Nate Mitchell (33rd, 13:53.2) and Amos Lilly (39th, 15:21).
The Burlington girls were unstoppable on the 4k course, recording a winning total of 15 points to prevail with ease. Burlington relied on many of the same stars from its cross-country running team that recently snapped CVU’s streak of 12 straight Division I championships. Gillian Fairfax triumphed for BHS in 11:36.4. Close behind were teammates Rosie Brown (third, 11:49.3), Greta Kilburn (fourth, 12:01.1) and Maeve Fairfax (seventh, 12:03.3).
Second-place Craftsbury relied on impressive results by Anika Leahy (second, 11:47.5), Ruth Krebs (ninth, 12:08.8), Amelia Circosta (10th, 12:09.1) and Ava Purdy (22nd, 14:09.2).
“There are a lot of other schools that are really good, but I think we’ll be pretty good,” Anika Leahy said. “We’ve got a lot of beginners. All of them have been working on both techniques and they’ve been really good.”
Third-place U-32 featured its signature balance, led by Isabelle Serrano (sixth, 12:02.2), Ayla Bodach-Turner (13th, 12:15.3), Olivia Serrano (16th, 12:54.4) and Esther Macke (18th, 13:14.2).
Maggie McGee placed fifth in 12:01.5 for fourth-place Lamoille. Mae Searles (19th, 13:25.5), Kaylee White (24th, 14:37.5) and Anna Gale (28th, 14:53.5) rounded out the scoring for the Lancers. Leading the charge for fifth place Montpelier were Meg Voisin (eighth, 12:08.7), Sara Saligman McGill (12th, 12:14.5), Estherline Carlson (27th, 14:47.4) and Anja Rand (30th, 15:10.7).
“We had a big group of brand-new skiers last year and a lot of them came back this year,” Brian Carlson said. “So it’s really fun to see how much they’ve improved. And a couple of them even told me, ‘Wow, I can’t believe how much easier it is this year.’ So it’s fun to see that improvement.”
Maisie Franke (11th, 12:13.3) and Adleigh Franke (34th, 16:42.3) paced Harwood. Anna Isselhardt (15th, 12:40.3) and Gabbie Schaffer (17th, 12:58.6) were standouts for Peoples Academy.
