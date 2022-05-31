The next stop on the playoff hike for the Rutland and Mount Mansfield boys lacrosse teams was going to be a mountain, but both clubs had to get past the first leg of the trip to reach that check point.
The No. 9 seed Cougars will be the ones looking to climb up the mountain that is top-seeded CVU, holding off the No. 8 Raiders 7-6 in a Division I first round playoff matchup on Tuesday at Alumni Field.
It was just a week ago that Mount Mansfield fell on the same field. On that day, Rutland found a second-half second gear and left the Cougars in the dust for a 10-4 win.
That second-half run wouldn’t come for the Raiders this time around.
The sides went into the half all square at 4-4 and Micaiah Boyle scored in transition after a Cougars turnover to put Rutland ahead with 6:15 left in the third. Mount Mansfield quickly responded with a goal less than a minute later by senior Jacob Burbank.
Long stick midfielder Dante Samuelson put the Cougars ahead with an overhand shot in transition with 48.1 seconds left in the third and Mount Mansfield wouldn’t trail the rest of the way.
The Cougars did a great job of draining clock in the fourth to maintain their lead, beginning with a methodical first possession.
Mount Mansfield got an insurance goal from Jabes Gifford, who bounced a shot past Rutland goalie Jarrett Kelley.
RHS athletic trainer Tyler White remarked after the goal that that one could be crucial.
It was.
The Raiders got a goal from Micaiah Boyle, his fourth and final one of the day, less than a minute later.
Rutland called a pair of timeouts in the final minutes trying to scheme how to get the tying goal. The Raiders had multiple shots ring off the post and other quality opportunities, but this was the Cougars’ day.
“The kids showed up. Rutland played their tails off, but I’m proud of my guys,” said MMU coach Brian Hamm.
“Everyone of our seniors came out and left everything they had on the field,” said first-year Rutland coach Ben Burton. “Mount Mansfield came out and played a good game today.”
It was the last high school game for Raiders seniors Boyle, Jacob Burton, Matt Magro, Tyler Terrien, Matt Flannagan and Jack Coughlin.
Having played just a week ago, there was bound to tinkering by each side. The Cougars made the proper adjustments and it led to success.
“(Mount Mansfield) played a better zone defense and forced us to complete more passes on the outside,” Burton said.
It wasn’t just defensive adjustments.
“The biggest thing we’ve struggled with all year is possession,” said MMU coach Brian Hamm. “We wanted to spread our offense out and run a more open set to utilize the field and get Rutland out of what they’re used to doing.”
Mount Mansfield was led offensively by Alex Brown, who scored three goals, all in the first half. Burbank, Samuelson, Gifford and Theo Krueger all had one apiece.
Boyle’s four goals paced the Raiders, with multiple goals coming on his patented 15-yard scorching right-handed shot
“(Micaiah) has done everything for us this year. He’s been one of our best defensive midfielders and one of the best offensive midfielders,” Burton said.
Brad Burton and Ethan Wideawake scored one apiece in the first half.
Hamm knows the challenge ahead is a massive one. CVU has won eight straight Division I titles and a 15-1 regular season record shows that the Redhawks are focused on making it nine.
“All the pressure is on (CVU). We’re the No. 9 seed coming in and they’re the No. 1,” Hamm said. “They have to defend their eight straight titles. All the pressure is on them so I like our chances.”
