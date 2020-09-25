Two drivers will be on everyone’s short list of contenders Oct. 4 during the 58th Vermont Milk Bowl at Thunder Road.
Barre’s Jason Corliss and Hinesburg’s Bobby Therrien have combined to win the last three Milk Bowls, so it's clear they are the early favorites to win the 2020 event.
Both Corliss and Therrien have been drivers to watch every time they’ve competed at Thunder Road over the past four seasons. Corliss won the last two “King of the Road” titles, while Therrien captured the 2017 title and finished second to Corliss this year. The duo has piled up a combined six Thunder Road victories this year and split the track’s two American-Canadian Tour events.
Now the pair again set their sights on one of the country’s most famous short-track races. Both understand the importance of the Milk Bowl and the place it holds in Thunder Road history.
“It is such a prestigious race and so much weight is put onto the race because it’s so difficult,” Corliss said. “It’s so hard to win or even just have a good run. And there’s been so much nostalgia that’s gone along with this particular race. There’s just such a feeling going into the track on Milk Bowl Weekend. You get pumped up about it even if you’ve been in (Thunder Road) a thousand times before. There’s a certain energy the Milk Bowl brings that’s just special.”
It is no surprise the two stars have enjoyed lots of success on one of New England racing’s biggest stages. Therrien was unstoppable in 2019, winning the Vermont Milk Bowl from the pole. His final score of eight points was almost twice as good as runner-up Brooks Clark.
Corliss won the previous two Milk Bowls in two of the biggest thrillers in the history of the event. He captured the 2017 event on a tiebreaker with Trampas Demers after passing him with less than 10 laps to go in the final segment. Corliss waited until the last second in 2018, stealing the overall victory from Therrien on the final corner as they scrambled around a slower car.
Both have their sights set on another piece of history in the 2020 edition. Corliss could become the seventh driver to win at least three Milk Bowls. He would join Robbie Crouch, Brian Hoar, Russ Ingerson, Kevin Lepage, Patrick Laperle and Nick Sweet. Only Ingerson, Laperle and Sweet pulled off the feat of claiming all three victories in a four-year span.
Therrien would be the seventh driver to go back-to-back in the Milk Bowl if he triumphs. If not for Corliss’s late pass in 2018, Therrien could have been in position for a Milk Bowl three-peat.
The quest for both drivers begins Oct. 3 with Milk Bowl Qualifying Day. A solid performance during Saturday’s time trials and 50-lap qualifying races will put either driver in excellent position Sunday. Therrien is one of 12 drivers to win the Milk Bowl from the pole. Corliss started sixth and third, respectively, during his runs to victory. Corliss also learned the hard way in 2019 that a poor qualifying performance can spoil the rest of the weekend.
“There’s no guaranteed success in this race, that’s for sure,” Corliss said. “We came in last year, again on a championship, but quite admittedly I didn’t qualify well. Even though we run 200 laps’ worth of racing between the 50-lap qualifier and the three 50-lap segments, those two laps (in time trials) do matter. We put ourselves in a hole to start the weekend and started too far back in our qualifier.”
Corliss and Therrien will also have plenty of elite challengers. Two-time “King of the Road” Scott Dragon, Midsummer Classic 250 winner Dillon Moltz, multi-time Pro All Stars Series champion Ben Rowe and defending ACT Rookie of the Year Ryan Kuhn are just a few of the big names that have committed to race. Most of the Thunder Road Late Models regulars also filed entries, and several other top regional Late Model drivers are likely to make the trip to Barre.
Vermont Milk Bowl Weekend will begin Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. with an open Late Model practice. That will be followed by a four-division card featuring the PASS Super Late Models, PASS Modifieds, Street Stock Series and North East Mini Stock Tour.
Milk Bowl Qualifying Day on Saturdy will set the stage for Snday's three-segment main event. Flying Tigers, Street Stocks, Road Warriors, Dwarf Cars and Junior Champ Karts will also be in action throughout the weekend.
Advance tickets for all three days of Vermont Milk Bowl Weekend are available online. Adult admission is $20 for Friday, $10 for Saturday and $30 for Sunday. The cost for children 12-and-under is $5 for Friday or Saturday and $10 on Sunday. All three days of the Vermont Milk Bowl will also be broadcast live on the Northeast Sports Network.
