Hometown racer Jason Corliss overcame mechanical woes Sunday to tie Nick Sweet as a four-time winner of the American-Canadian Tour Community Bank 150.
Corliss claimed the top prize in a star-studded field while the Thunder Road weekly divisions jump-started their 2023 season. Williamstown’s Jimmy Hebert was the runner-up in the Late Model competition, while Wolcott driver Marcel J. Gravel wound up third.
The Street Stocks continued to impress, with 34 cars flooding the pit area to continue their 2022 season average of 30-plus cars per event. Juan Marshall led the early stages after starting from the pole position, but it was former winner James Dopp who eventually got the advantage. Slowed by just one caution period, sophomore driver Cam Powers used the restart to track down Dopp. Tyler Whittemore also used the slow-down to jump up toward the front. In the end, Dopp took down the victory and was followed by Powers and Whittemore to round out the podium.
The Flying Tigers began the year with a 31-car field. After two rounds of qualifying, Kyle Streeter and Phil Potvin led the field down to start the season two-by-two. The Flying Tigers put on a barn-burner with Streeter and third-place starter Jason Pelkey, setting the tone up front for much of the race. The two ran nose-to-tail in and around lapped traffic before defending Tiger champion Sam Caron entered the mix. With five laps left to go, Caron made his way into second and set his sights on the lead. Streeter wound up capturing the win by just a fender over Caron, with Logan Powers racing to a third-place result.
The crowd of local Late Models racers who took on the ACT travel teams made their presence known for the main event. Every full-time Late Model driver from 2022 who entered the event qualified for the main race. Former Flying Tiger winner Bryan Wall Jr. paced the field at the start alongside former Flying Tiger track champion Jimmy Hebert to start the 150-lap event. Wall, Hebert and former King of the Road Bobby Therrien also made their way toward the front of the field.
Hebert and Therrien had their hands full while attempting to hold off Cody Blake and defending King of the Road Christopher Pelkey. A rough-and-tumble race featured lots of local drivers near the front. With a completely dislodged power steering pump and a flat tire, former three-peat track champion Jason Corliss powered through in the final restart against Cody Blake to earn his fourth Community Bank 150 victory. Hebert held on for second, while a hard-charging Gravel took third.
The Road Warriors ended the afternoon’s festivities, and it was far from a quiet affair. Fred Fleury led the field to green as a collection of fan favorites and new faces filled out the four-cylinder division. Lapped traffic became a factor early, but it wasn’t enough to slow Fleury. He weaved in and out of lapped cars, while defending Mini Milk Bowl winner Taylor Sayers chased him down through the traffic. Fleury was strong from start to finish while triumphing in front of Sayers and third-place finisher Ben Bushey.
Racing will return to Thunder Road with the 60th Mekkelsen RV Memorial Day Classic on May 28.
Thunder Road Results
May 7, 2023
American-Canadian Tour
25th Community Bank N.A.
Late Models
1. Jason Corliss Barre 2. Jimmy Hebert Williamstown 3. Marcel J. Gravel Wolcott 4. Shawn Swallow Groveton, NH 5. Cody Blake Barre 6. Chris Pelkey Graniteville 7. Gabe Brown Center Conway, NH 8. Brandon Lanphear Morrisville 9. Chip Grenier Orange 10. D.J. Shaw Center Conway, NH 11. Bobby Therrien Hinesburg 12. Erick Sands Derry, NH 13. Jonathan Bouvrette Blainville, QC 14. Cam Huntress Rochester, NH 15. Brooks Clark Fayston 16. Brendan Moodie Wolcott 17. Jimmy Renfrew Jr. Candia, NH 18. Andrew Molleur Woodbridge, CT 19. Kaiden Fisher Shelburne 20. Jamie Swallow Jr. Stark, NH 21. Derek Gluchacki North Dartmouth, MA 22. Keegan Lamson Berlin 23. Tanner Woodard Waterbury Ctr. 24. Quinten Welch Groveton, NH 25. Bryan Wall Jr. E. Kingston, NH 26. Kyle Pembroke Montpelier 27. Scott Dragon Milton 28. Stephen Martin Craftsbury Common 29. Tyler Cahoon Danville 30. Jean-Paul Cyr Milton
Flying Tigers
1 Kyle Streeter Waterbury Ctr. 2 Sam Caron Milton 3 Logan Powers Middlesex 4 Kevin Streeter Waitsfield 5 Brandon Gray E. Thetford 6 Justin Prescott Williston 7 Jason Pelkey Barre 8 Derrick Calkins Hinesburg 9 Adam Maynard Milton 10 Rich Lowrey South Hero 11 Michael MacAskill Williamstown,VT 12 Cameron Ouellette Barre 13 Jason Woodard Waterbury Ctr. 14 Phil Potvin Underhill 15 Mike Billado Grand Isle 16 Colin Cornell E. Burke 17 Robert Gordon Milton 18 Matthew Potter Marshfield 19 Tyler Austin East Calais 20 Cam Gadue Highgate 21 Luke Peters Groton 22 Tyler Pepin Barre 23 Travis Patnoe Wolcott 24 Zach Audet Morrisville 25 Jeff Oeschger Dover, FL 26 Ethan Tyrell Worcester 27 Chris Laforest Barre 28 Matt Ballard Williamstown 29 Jim Paquette Alburgh 30 Cooper French Northfield
Street Stocks
1. James Dopp Northfield 2. Cameron Powers E. Montpelier 3. Tyler Whittemore Barre 4. Juan Marshall Pittsfield 5. Haidyn Pearce Chelsea 6. Jeffery Martin Barre 7. Michael Gay S. Burlington 8. Dean Switser, Jr. Waterford 9. William Hennequin Morrisville 10. Taylor Hoar South Hero 11. Kyle MacAskill Williamstown 12. Kyle Gravel Wolcott 13. Trevor Jaques Milton 14. Kasey Collins Berlin 15. Christopher Davis Berlin 16. Ryan Foster Waterbury 17. Logan Farrell Barre 18. Derek Farnham Bethel 19. Paige Whittemore Graniteville 20. Todd Raymo Swanton 21. Parker Gagne Fairfax 22. Curtis Franks Topsham 23. Paul Rocheleau Georgia 24. Robert Audet Morrisville 25. Scott Weston Berlin 26. Jesse Laquerre Berlin 27. Shea Wheeler Waterbury 28. Josh Lovely Williamstown 29. Mekaylah Bowen Morrisville 30. Jamie Davis Johnson 31. Patrick Tibbetts Plainfield 32. Thomas Smith Williamstown 33. Eric MacLaughlin Milton
Road Warriors
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.