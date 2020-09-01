BARRE — Thunder Road has two points-counting events left on the schedule and 32-year-old Jason Corliss is poised to lock up a repeat King of the Road crown.
The Barre driver will begin Sunday’s Labor Day Classic with a 35-point lead over Trampas Demers in the season-long standings. Bobby Therrien, Scott Dragon and Marcel Gravel are also in the title hunt, but they’ll have to make up ground quickly.
Last season Corliss edged Dragon by a mere four points following a back-and-forth finale, so this year’s double-digit advantage is relatively safe. Then again, Corliss is familiar with Murphy’s Law and he’s not taking anything for granted.
The Labor Day field could be the biggest of the season at Thunder Road as drivers from the American-Canadian Tour join the track’s regulars. Williamstown’s Jimmy Hebert holds a 39-point lead over D.J. Shaw in the battle for the ACT championship, setting the stage for a tense battle at Sunday’s 200-lap event.
Corliss will not be intimidated by the big names from the ACT, and he’ll be keeping a close eye on his weekly rivals too. The Twinfield graduate battled back from an early-season disqualification to skyrocket atop the standings with 807 points. He won the Governor’s Cup and Community Bank N.A. 150 in July and boasts nine top-10 finishes. Demers has 772 points and is followed by Therrien (770), Dragon (766) and Gravel (754).
Lineups for Labor Day qualifying heats will be determined by a random draw, so Corliss expects the unexpected. He knows that all eyes will be on his No. 66VT car throughout the race and he has no plans to simply play it safe.
Here are 10 questions for the Late Model points leader as he gears up for Sunday’s big race:
TA: A lot of drivers have 11 races for the point standings and you have 10. But that’s worked out OK for you, right?
Corliss: “It worked out. We had won a race early in the year and we actually lost it in the tech line. We were just a little bit too wide for their gauge for our front width. So they disallowed our win and didn’t credit us for being there that night. So we ended up with 10 starts. And that same exact night, Scott Dragon blew a motor in practice. And him and I are the two that have actually been there for 11 races but only got credit for 10. There’s really not anything good about it, because it hurt us for awhile in points and it didn’t look good — it didn’t portray a good image or anything. But thankfully we since have showed that the little bit of width that we didn’t meet the gauge on — it wasn’t intentional. That certainly wasn’t a reason why we were fast. And maybe it sparked a little extra motivation to show and prove to everybody that our speed is legit — and that we’re still a contender for a championship. And thankfully we got back there.”
TA: What was it like after the disqualification? You turned right around and won the Governor’s Cup and the Community Bank 150 race.
Corliss: “Yeah, that was a few weeks after that. The next night after that disqualification we had to start dead last as part of our penalty for being illegal the night before. And we went from last to second. So that one felt really good to prove to everybody that we were legit. And within a couple weeks we had those two big races that we won. It’s been a really good season for us and hopefully we can finish the deal.”
TA: Can you give the short version of how the season played out with the pandemic? Was there a big difference between driving in front of no fans at first and then steadily building up the fan base?
Corliss: “It’s been interesting, to say the least. The good part about it all is that racing has provided a sense of normalcy for our team and for most teams up at Thunder Road. It’s something that we usually do and still got to do — although a little late. It definitely is strange to go to Thunder Road and hold an event with no fans. It just doesn’t have the same amount of excitement and the same atmosphere. But from a driver’s perspective, once your helmet goes on and you get out there, not much has changed. You still have to focus on the job at hand and you focus on figuring out how to win. So basically, when the helmet went on, really not much changed. Everybody drove just as hard and I think we put on good racing. And thankfully fans were able to watch from home through the pay-per-view. And for the last few months since we’ve actually been allowed to have some fans — although not the normal capacity — it’s been great. The fans that have been there have been vocal. It’s good to have pre-race ceremonies on the track and actually hear some of the fans cheer for the drivers and the families and whatnot. It’s felt good — it kind of brought a sense of normalcy back. I think everybody throughout this whole pandemic has learned to change and adapt as necessary — to just get along and keep moving forward. And I think all that prepared the drivers enough to race in front of limited fans. There are different deals and different schedules and stuff. There has been a lot of change this year, and we’ve all just adapted and rolled with it.”
TA: In terms of the differences, were there some logistical problems trying to get everybody on the crew together at the same time, same place?
Corliss: “Especially during the late off-season, with the season being postponed and kind of put on hold, for one there was not as much of a sense of urgency to get the car done. But also we have a team member whose girlfriend works at the hospital, so there’s definitely some logistical issues there with trying to keep everybody safe and trying to get everybody around safely who can work on the car. I’ve been really proud of our team and how we’ve been able to adapt and make it all work. And thankfully just being in Vermont has been a huge benefit to our racing program because obviously Vermont has done a fantastic job throughout this whole pandemic in following a lot of the guidelines. So we’ve been very thankful to be in this state for another reason now because of the pandemic. It’s helped us as far as just being able to race and race safely. We were fortunate enough to have a race season, and fortunate that everyone is safe and healthy. Hopefully we can continue that for a few more races.”
TA: Last year it came down to the final day, and you ended up winning by four points. Does this season seem a little bit comfy or like a walk in the park, relatively? I know you’re not counting any chickens before they hatch.
Corliss: “No, absolutely not. We were down most of the year just because we’ve been trying to gain points back from that lost night. So we’ve actually been full-steam ahead all year, just trying to claw our way back. And thankfully a few races ago we finally got there. And now we’re at the point where we’ve actually extended it a little bit. I definitely don’t feel comfortable by any means. Anything can happen, and I’ve seen it happen. So hopefully we can carry at least what we have into Championship Night. But we’ve got to get through Labor Day first. The goal is the same as it always is: We want to go out and win Labor Day and get another one of those. If we win, then the points and all that will take care of itself. That’s always been the goal and that’s not going to change. So we’re going out and trying to win the last few races. And hopefully that means we get the championship at the same time.”
TA: I know it’s been a weird season, but psychologically do you think other drivers regard you differently this year because you’re the defending champ?
Corliss: “Yeah, I think so — a little bit. And I think it’s mostly just because our team has showed that we’ve got a lot of speed — consistent speed. The car has been very strong and the team has just gelled very well together. Me and my crew chief, Andrew Hill, we work together so well. And we just keep getting better with our communication and understanding of my driving style, the race track, the car. Things just are going very well now. And that all can change in a heartbeat in this sport. So we’re riding this wave as long as we can and enjoying the success along the way. I definitely feel like we’re a contender every week when we get to the race track. And I think some others feel that way too, which is good. We like that kind of pressure and it motivates us to actually deliver on that. We’re working hard every week to make the thing better and make sure the thing lasts. We’ve been lucky so far, so we just have to keep it up and not change the recipe at all. Because it’s working.”
TA: Five or six years ago, would it have sounded weird to say Jason Corliss in the same breath as Nick Sweet or Derrick O’Donnell? Did you see the potential awhile ago?
Corliss: “I did. But to see it and actually do it and live it are completely different things. Just from always being a sports guy and being a competitor and just determined to win, as a driver I could see it happening. Whether I had the tools then to actually do it or not, that’s changed. I think I’ve gotten to be a better driver over the years with more experience. And my crew has definitely gotten a lot better. My crew chief has been giving me great race cars, so we’ve been fortunate. We focus on one race at a time and trying to race the race track. We don’t get too worried about racing the competition. We know if we make the car the best for the race track that night, we should have a good shot. And thankfully we’ve won some big races and we’ve won a championship. We want more, and that’s the racers in us. We just want to keep it going and we’re selfish: We want to keep winning.”
TA: Do you mind saying a quick thing about the guys right behind you? It’s some of the usual suspects: Trampas Demers is 35 points behind you, and then it’s Bobby Therrien, Scott Dragon and Marcel Gravel. With those four, does it feel like you almost could have predicted at the start of the season that it would come down to something like this?
Corliss: “Yeah, it almost seems like the transition with Trampas Demers and Scott Dragon and us — that’s been the story for the last few years. It’s always been us three. And Bobby Therrien and that team, they weren’t even committed to running a full Thunder Road season to start the year. They had a new race car and they were trying to figure some things out. And then they hit a point in the season — it was right around mid-season — where it was just like a light switch. And they had a lot of speed and gained a lot of points in a short amount of time and became a very serious threat for a championship. But you know the FastOne Motorsports team of Bobby Therrien, they’re a threat always. They’re a good team and have good resources behind them. So it was just a matter of time before they found it. And then Marcel has kind of been the surprise of the season. He’s had some tough luck here the last few races. But he started the first half of the season super strong. And the biggest thing that they’ve been able to find is consistency. They’ve really done a good job this year of reworking that program and getting some consistency in their car. I know the performance and the results haven’t been quite where they wanted it the second half of the year, but they’ve had a great season up until this point. You have to be close to some of those points deals and you’ve got to be able to sniff it a couple times and lose them before you can gain some experience and learn more about the car and yourself going forward. I foresee them being a threat going on down the line here the next few years, as long as they can keep working on their program and learn from lessons from this year. And it’s not over yet. They’ve still got a chance.”
TA: How much of the tactics are at play in the last few races? Especially after the last race last year, I’m guessing you guys are pretty hyper-aware of each other throughout the race and where everyone is during restarts.
Corliss: “Yeah. We’ve been up there for a long time, so we’re very aware of the situations. We don’t focus too much on the points, but we’re extremely aware of them at the same time. We know what we’ve got to do. And usually at the end of the night we know where everyone else is. The next two weeks, the plan is not going to really change for us. We still want to win. That’s what we’re there to do. It’s fun to hold the checkered flag at the end of the race, and we want to do it. And the best way the points system could work is if we just keep winning races. So that’s the goal. But just like anything, you can’t do anything foolish to take yourself out of it. We have to keep doing our job and just be aware of our situations and make smart, calculated decisions. And hopefully that will end us in the promised land. It’s been a fun year, for sure. It’s been kind of strange, but that’s OK. It counts the same in the record book, so we want another one.”
TA: “You’re 32, but you probably don’t feel like the new kid on the block at this point. Would you say you’re not really a young gun anymore?
Corliss: “No, and that’s good. We’ve been racing Late Models for quite a few years now. And all those years of experience have led us to where we are today. We didn’t just show up running like this. We had plenty of years of struggle and being close and being off a little bit and learning lessons along the way to get us to where we’re at now. We’re proud of our performance and where we’re at. But, at the same time, we can always be better. And we try to focus every week on just making ourselves better. And hopefully, come race time, that will equate into strong runs and wins. That’s what we have to keep focussing on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.