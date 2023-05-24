What a weekend wrapped in red, white and blue, not to mention BFA-St. Albans’ green and gold.
It is Memorial Day Weekend, Open Studio Weekend and, by Monday, everyone will be buzzing about the softball playoff pairings.
BFA-St. Albans is unbeaten and holds the top spot in the Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings just as the Comets have all season long.
It is an exciting time of year in high school softball when the pairings get eyeballed from fans in all corners of the state. Who got a home playoff game? Who got a good draw? Who got a bad draw? Who gets yet another meeting with a longtime neighboring rival?
This is the season’s final installment of the Rutland Herald/Times Argus softball power rankings.
Let the debates begin. That is the fun of it all. How can a Division III team be ranked as high as No. 3? Why is a very solid Leland & Gray team not ranked in D-IV’s top five this week?
But rankings are for debate and conversation. What really matters is what happens between the lines and now the stakes there go way up. Every game is a “no tomorrow” game beginning on Tuesday.
Here are this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings. Last week’s ranking is in parentheses and the rankings were constructed prior to Wednesday’s games.
1. BFA St. Albans 14-0 (1) The Comets, coming off a 9-2 win over defending Division I state champion South Burlington, look to finish off a perfect regular season on Thursday against CVU.
2. Mount Anthony 12-2 (2) The Patriots are unbeaten in Vermont but will a schedule that is lighter than the one most D-I teams play, hurt them against the iron in the playoffs?
3. Oxbow 13-0 (3) The Olympians are the only Division III team in the rankings and it’s possible nobody can challenge them in the playoffs.
4. Missisquoi 10-4 (4) The Thunderbirds have remarkable pitching. They have put together four consecutive shutouts. South Burlington comes to Swanton on Thursday and that should provide a good test.
5. Mount Abraham 13-2 (5) The Eagles ended the season with 11 straight victories branding them as the team to beat in Division II.
6. Lyndon 12-3 (7) The Hornets have won the last six, the last two by a combined score of 47-6 over Randolph and Lamoille.
“I think our coaches have them playing their best at the right time which is what you want to see,” Lyndon Athletic Director Eric Berry said.
7. Essex 11-4 (8) The Hornets are another team that might be putting it together at the right time. They have had the hitting and the pitching in winning the last four games.
8. Enosburg Falls 11-3 (6) The Hornets fall a couple of spots after going 2-2 in the last four games, one-run losses to Mount Abraham and Middlebury.
9. South Burlington 9-5 (9) Unranked just two weeks ago, the Wolves have won five of their last six with the loss coming at the hands of No. 1 BFA.
10. Colchester 8-6 (UR) The Lakers might be a Division I sleeper. They have won their last three games including a 5-2 decision over a very good North Country team.
TOP FIVES
Division I — 1. BFA-St. Albans 2. Mount Anthony 3. Missisquoi 4. Essex 5. South Burlington.
Notes: When you have pitching, you always have a chance and Missisquoi has it. Molly Medor has thrown an no-hitter and one-hitter against CVU. Only an infield single kept her from a second no-hitter against the Redhawks. ... Missisquoi’s Abigail Raleigh recently had a grand slam home run against CVU. A Raleigh ripping the ball for the Thunderbirds. That has a familiar ring to it.
Division II — 1. Mount Abraham 2. Lyndon 3. Enosburg Falls 4. Otter Valley 5. U-32.
Notes: Otter Valley coach Kelly Trayah was practically turning cartwheels after his team’s 16-6 loss to Mount Anthony on Tuesday. He loved the way his Otters stood up to the D-I power and figures the performance bodes well for the Division II playoffs. ... U-32 has ripped off three consecutive victories to go to 8-5. Raider pitchers Caroline Flynn and Mya Gould get hefty run support as was the case in their last win, a 17-14 verdict against rival Spaulding. U-32, though, has a difficult finish to the end of the season with a doubleheader at Oxbow on Friday. A home playoff game is still a strong possibility.
Division III — 1. Oxbow 2. Bellows Falls 3. Thetford 4. Woodstock 5. Fair Haven.
Notes: Woodstock might be 4-6 but when Jordan Allard is on in the circle, the Wasps are dangerous and capable of shaking up the playoff brackets. ... Fair Haven is another team with an unimpressive record (3-9) but the Slaters should be steeled by a tougher schedule than other D-III teams play. They mix it up with the likes of Division I Rutland and Mount Anthony.
Division IV — 1. West Rutland 2. Poultney 3. Richford 4. Proctor 5. Blue Mountain.
Notes: Richford will be trying to close the season with 12 straight wins. ... Poultney pitcher Kait DeBonis is in a groove and more than a few people have said that they like they like the Blue Devils’ chances to win the state crown. ... Blue Mountain’s Karli Blood is not only an outstanding softball player but a rising singer/songwriter who has performed in Nashville. ... Krya Nelson and Lauren Joy, players familiar to West Rutland on the basketball floor, leads BMU in batting. ... Leland & Gray is our No. 6 team in this division and the Rebels could spring a loss on anyone when pitcher Kristen Lowe has her control.
