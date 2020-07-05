FAIR HAVEN — Lakes Region coach Adam Greenlese has seen his team play enough to never believe they are out of a game.
That’s why when Lakes was down by deficits of four and eight Sunday afternoon against Brattleboro in Fair Haven, Greenlese and his group were poised and taking the game one pitch at a time.
The Lakes Region players showed their mantle once again, coming back from both holes and pulling out a 6-4 win and 14-8 win against the defending American Legion champions.
“The whole time I’ve been coaching this team, we’ve always battled back,” Greenlese said. “It wasn’t too surprising. We came out flat, but they got the spark and made it happen.”
In the opening game, there was little spark to speak of in the early frames.
Lakes Region got a pair of runners on the first and second innings via walks and a dropped third strike, but it couldn’t put the bat to ball to capitalize on those situations
The combination of Adam Newton and Alex Kendall kept the potent Lakes bat at bay for those early innings and both guys used their sticks to help the cause too.
Newton knocked in the first run on a single in the first inning and then scored on an Alex Bingham single.
Kendall drove in a run of his own in the third inning, which followed right behind a Jack Pattison run batted in.
With Brattleboro up 4-0, Lakes Region finally found some headway with good at-bats. Parker Morse led off the inning with a walk, while Aubrey Ramey and Andrew Lanthier did the same to load the bases.
Mitchell Brayman was up next and grounded into a double play to the shortstop, but Morse came in to score.
Lanthier, who took the mound in relief of Joe Valerio to start the third, kept Brattleboro off the scoreboard in the fourth and fifth and Lakes Region’s bats really came to life in the bottom half of the inning.
Ramey led off with a single, the team’s first hit of the day. Lanthier followed with a walk and both guys moved up on a passed ball. Brayman came up once again in a critical spot, and this time, he came through, knocking both runners in to narrow the lead to one.
Dylan Lee followed Brayman with a single of his own and Aaron Szabo knocked in the tying run, before Lee came in to score on a passed ball.
Valerio drove in Szabo on a groundout to short. After a pitching change, Brattleboro finally worked out of it three batters later.
Evan Reed came in and locked down a two-inning save to secure the win.
“Our pitching did a good job throwing strikes,” Greenlese said of the effort.
The second game of the doubleheader seemed like deja vu for Lakes Region through the three innings.
Brattleboro scored single runs in the first and second, before opening up the game with a six-run fourth inning. The big blow was a bases-clearing triple by Pattison that knocked in three.
While Brattleboro took control, Lakes Region didn’t have much of an answer for starting pitcher Zinabu McNeise.
McNeise mixed up speeds and eye-levels and it kept Lakes Region off guard for most of his outing.
“He has some command and he was throwing pretty well,” Greenlese said. “He had a good day.”
Lakes finally started to figure him out in the fifth, where it chipped away at the eight-run deficit.
No. 9 hitter Reed led of the inning with a walk and was promptly plated by Jarett Williams on a double. A throwing error a few batters later allowed Williams to score, while the final run of the fifth came way of a Szabo groundout.
Brattleboro went to its bullpen to start the sixth and it backfired in a big way.
The bullpen arms struggled mightily to find the strike zone. A trio of walks started the inning, before Sawyer Ramey drove in a run on a single to right.
After an error, three more walks were issued and the floodgates were open. Eight of the nine guys in the lineup scored in the sixth, while three scored twice.
Between the walks, the Sawyer Ramey RBI and a two-run single by Valerio, Lakes Region was in business for its patented big inning.
With a six-run cushion, Lakes finished off the win to remain unbeaten in Vermont Summer Baseball League play.
“The walks helped out, but we were stinging the ball all day more or less,” Greenlese said.
Lakes Region moves to 4-0 and hosts Rutland (1-1) Monday at 5:30 p.m.
