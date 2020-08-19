There has been plenty of discussion this week about Major League Baseball’s unwritten rules.
Earlier this week, San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. came up in the eighth inning of a 10-3 game against the Texas Rangers with the bases loaded. Rangers relief pitcher Juan Nicasio proceeded to throw three straight balls to bring the count to 3-0.
Nicasio’s next pitch was a good one, painting the outside corner of the plate. The 21-year old Tatis swung and made good contact, taking the ball opposite field and over the right field wall.
Texas didn’t take kindly to Tatis swinging on a 3-0 pitch already up by seven runs late in the game. They made sure to let the Padres know about it intentionally throwing at San Diego third baseman Manny Machado.
What transpired was yet another self-policing of baseball’s ‘unwritten rules.’
Rangers manager Chris Woodward, a former ballplayer himself, expressed his disdain for Tatis swinging on that 3-0 pitch. Tatis’ own manager, Jayce Tingler, a career minor leaguer during his playing days, didn’t come to his young superstar’s defense either, saying he gave Tatis the sign to take the pitch and called it ‘a learning opportunity’ for him.
All of this brings to a head an issue baseball continues to have, its holier than thou attitude. It’s this attitude that has allowed unwritten rules to persist for as long as the game has been around. It’s an attitude that has allowed the game to fall behind its major sport competitors.
Baseball continues to live on its “America’s Pastime” billing. It’s the all-American game. Baseball will always be a stalwart, it will persist.
The sport can rely on its history to tell its tale and that will take them far, but that isn’t going to bring in new fans in droves. The product on the field has to progress with the times. The personalities on the field have to change too.
And when those changes happen, you have to take advantage of them, not push them into a drawer.
Sports like football and basketball have done great to find different ways to market their athletes and progress their games. By doing that, they’ve left baseball to play catch up.
There are so many young faces in baseball that can bring in scores of new fans. Guys like Tatis, Juan Soto and Ronald Acuna, among a host of others, are exciting. They play the game in a flashy way, but they also play it in a hard-working, all-out sort of way.
It’s okay to show emotion and break the norm. It makes the game more fun. It’s time baseball embraces that emotion. It will only engage their players and their fans if they do that.
Even at a local level, you see this come into effect. I remember during one of the Vermont Summer Baseball League games I covered this summer, Lakes Region pitcher Aubrey Ramey let out a loud exclaim after getting a critical strikeout. I asked him about that show of emotion after the game and he said that’s just how he plays.
His professional counterparts could take a lesson from that. Here’s a kid passionate about what he does, showing emotion, but not doing it in a way that’s disrespectful to the other team.
I asked his coach, Adam Greenlese, about it and he echoed a similar sentiment.
I wish Tingler backed up his star in a similar way. I wish he had something like, ‘He saw a good pitch and he hit it, just as we teach him.’
If he did, these types of conversations wouldn’t continually happen.
Tatis’ contemporaries, like the Reds’ Trevor Bauer and the White Sox’s Tim Anderson, came to his defense on Twitter, among a host of others.
Tatis even got support from someone who played deep in the era of unwritten rules, legendary Reds catcher Johnny Bench.
Bench had this to say on Twitter.
“So you take a pitch...now you’re 3-1. Then the pitcher comes back with a great setup pitch...3-2. Now you’re ready to groundout into a double play. Everyone should hit 3-0.”
Things like stealing a base when you’re blowing a team out or running up the score are frowned upon, and I can get behind those. You don’t want to embarrass your opponent.
But to get on a kid for playing the game hard and doing his job seems nit-picky to me.
In promotion of last year’s playoffs, the league had commercials hyping up its young talent and exclaiming, “The kids are here. And. We. Play. Loud.”
Let those kids play loud, the future of your sport depends on it.
