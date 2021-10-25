BURLINGTON – The University of Vermont scored twice in the opening 12 minutes to defeat Albany, 2-0, in men’s soccer action at Virtue Field.
The Catamounts honored Garrett Lillie, Alex Nagy, Joe Morrison, Evan Rouleau, Arian Pilja, Todd Smith, Ýmir Már Geirsson and Nacho Lerech prior to the game on Senior Day.
Vermont improves to 9-4-2 overall and 4-1-1 in the America East. Albany falls to 9-5-1 overall and 3-2-1 in conference action.
“I thought today was one of our best starts,” UVM coach Rob Dow said. “You could really feel the energy, celebrating our seniors today and coming out right away to score two goals in the first half to take control of the game early. Credit to the whole team. One of things we asked of the players was to honor the seniors by coming out and giving a piece of themselves for what our seniors have accomplished over the last four years. And they did exactly that.”
The Catamounts pulled ahead in the seventh minute after they earned the first corner of the game. Nagy directed the service into the penalty box and found Zach Barrett near the back post for the game’s first goal.
Vermont doubled its lead in the 12th minute when Joe Morrison notched his first goal of the season. Lerech made a move around an Albany defender and sent a cross to Morrison, who deposited a sliding kick into the lower left corner.
UVM nearly struck for a third time in the opening half when a through ball by Nagy was chased down by Lerech. The graduate student found open space and was aggressively challenged by goalie Carlos Tofern, who denied the scoring chance.
The Catamounts will host UMass-Lowell at 7 p.m. Thursday.
MEN’S SOCCER
UMD 3, Castleton 2
DARTMOUTH, Mass. — A first-half goal was the difference as UMass Dartmouth bested the Castleton University men’s soccer team 3-2 Saturday afternoon.
UMD’s Lucas Passaro had the game’s lone first-half goal, coming off an assist from John Aguiar.
Both sides scored twice in the second half. Aguiar and Jacob Murphy tallied goals for the Corsairs. Adolphe Alfani and Charlie Cisneros had goals for CU, while Toby Ritzkowski had an assist.
The Spartans’ next game will be back in Massachusetts at Springfield College.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
CU 5, UMD 0
CASTLETON — The Castleton women’s soccer team earned a dominant 5-0 win over UMass Dartmouth Sunday afternoon at Dave Wolk Stadium after honoring its seven-member senior class. Rylee Nichols netted two goals, while Rylee Pepin scored the first of her career.
Brytney Moore and Chase Livesey scored one goal apiece for the Spartans as well.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
MIT 48, Norwich 37
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Cadets scored on their first six drives of the game and held the lead going into the fourth quarter, but they were unable to hang on against MIT>
Norwich’s Haleola Thomas recorded seven receptions for 131 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Teammate Trevor Chase added eight catches for 102 yards and a touchdown.
NU quarterback Mitchell Theal completed 18 of 33 passing attempts for 265 yards and four touchdown. Teammate Jehric Hackney added 59 yards on the ground, including a rushing touchdown.
Defensively, Zev Motew recorded 11 tackles for NU. Noah Knight and Nick Works combined to record a sack during the loss.
Norwich (2-5, 1-3 NEWMAC) will host WPI at noon Sunday.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Westfield 3, CU 2
CASTLETON — The Castleton University field hockey team had an early advantage, but couldn’t hold on, falling 3-2 to Westfield State on Saturday. Emily Harris scored her 24th and 25th goals of the season in the opening half for the Spartans. Kaitlin Bardellini assisted on both.
Cheryl Latona put Westfield on the board in the second half and also had the game-winner with less than two minutes to play. The other Owl goal came from Taylor Creech.
