BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont women’s soccer team earned a 3-1 comeback victory over Stonehill on Sunday afternoon at Virtue Field.
The Catamounts improve to 5-2, while the Skyhawks fall to 0-6-1. Tessa Weiss scored her first collegiate goal for UVM and teammate Kate Bossert netted her first career brace. Bossert tied her career-high from 2022 by pushing her season total to six goals.
Bailey Ayer recorded her first career two-assist game and moved into a tie for first place among America East players with four assists this fall. Goalie Kylee Carafoli finished with six saves for Vermont, which held a 10-3 advantage on corner kicks.
“We are happy to score some goals and pick up another win today heading into conference next week,” Vermont coach Kristi Huizenga said. “We were able to get several players valuable experience and look forward to a full week of training ahead.”
The Skyhawks started the scoring on a free kick from the top of the 18-yard box in the third minute. Emmy Dumaresq stepped up to take the shot and fired a hard drive into the upper-right hand corner of the goal.
Vermont responded nine minutes later after Ayer dispossessed a Skyhawk defender. Ayer beat her defender down the right hand side, entered the penalty box and sent a low drive into the middle. Bossert outmuscled her defender and fired a shot into the back of the net with her left foot to even the score at 1-1.
Carafoli made a diving save on a Stonehill breakaway in the 19th minute to help UVM keep the score level. Vermont came out strong to start the second half, scoring in the 54th minute when Maddy Cronin settled a throw-in and sent a long through ball up to Bossert. The veteran Catamount connected with a one-touch shot at the top of the 18-yard box, sending the ball into the right side netting.
The Catamounts continued their second-half pressure when Weiss scored in the 65th minute for a 3-1 advantage. Weiss and Ayer completed a give-and-go when Weiss passed to Ayer, who then pressured her defender and gave it back to Weiss in the box. Weiss took a touch, settled the ball to her left foot and sent a low shot into the back of the net. Vermont created several more second half chances with multiple corner kicks, but Stonehill’s defense held firm to keep deficit at two goals.
The Catamounts will travel to play Maine on Sept. 17 at 3 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Vermont 2, Lehigh 1
BURLINGTON – Max Murray’s first goal of the season lifted 12th-ranked Vermont past Lehigh on Saturday night at Virtue Field.
The Catamounts (4-1) outshot the Mountain Hawks 11-3, with Vermont recording six of its shots in the second half. UVM earned it third straight victory, while Lehigh falls to 0-3-2.
Vermont goalie Owen Jack’s shutout streak came to an end after 233 straight minutes of not allowing a goal over the span of three-plus matches
Carter Johnson and Mujtaba Mirhasan each recorded a game-high three shots, with Mirhasan directing two shots on goal. Teammates Nick Lockermann and Adrian Schulze Solano also recorded multiple shots in the non-conference matchup.
“That’s a really good Lehigh team we faced today,” Vermont coach Rob Dow said. “They’re coached extremely well – they had a game plan to attack spaces behind our wide backs, switch play and unbalance us. And it caused us some issues. That being said, good teams find a way to win games. (I) wish we converted on a few more chances, but now we focus on Harvard.”
The Catamounts capitalized on an own-goal by the Mountain Hawks in the 23rd minute to take a 1-0 lead. Lockermann fired a free kick from outside the 18-yard box that ricocheted off a Lehigh defender for the go-ahead goal.
The Mountain Hawks netted the equalizer shortly afterwards when Thomas Robertson delivered a pass to Beckett Wenger just outside the 6-yard box in the 24th minute for his first goal of the season.
Vermont carried a 2-1 lead into halftime on Murray’s goal in the 40th minute. Johnson’s cross found the 6-foot-5 forward, who headed the ball past Lehigh keeper Blake Koski (two saves) for the go-ahead goal.
The UVM defense held strong in the second half, allowing only two shots by the Lehigh attack. Robertson directed the Mountain Hawks’ only shot on goal after the break with a chip from inside the 18-yard box in the 72nd minute that was easily swallowed up by Jack (one save). Mirhasan nearly provided an insurance goal in the 78th minute when his shot forced Koski to dive to his left for the save.
UVM will travel to play Harvard on Saturday at 5 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Norwich 1, USJ 1
NORTHFIELD — After two consecutive draws on the road, the Cadets opened their home schedule with a tie against the defending Great Northeast Athletic Conference champions.
The Cadets stumbled out of the gate. In the seventh minute, a backwards pass toward the Norwich goal was misplayed and wound up in the back of the net to give the Blue Jays an early lead.
The home team pulled even eight minutes later. As Mason Reddington entered the attacking area, he sent a ball across the field. Brice Eka collected the ball and passed it off to Aidan Dwyer. With his left foot, Dwyer delivered a strike to the upper-left corner to knot things up at 1-1.
The two sides combined for five yellow cards in the first half while the Cadets outshot the Blue Jays 8-4. Early in the second half, Saint Joseph was awarded a penalty kick off yet another yellow card. However, they did not convert as the attempt sailed through the Sabine Field uprights. The Blue Jays continued to intensify their attack, outshooting Norwich 6-1 in the second half. But NU goalie Nicolas Lanza stood his ground by stopping all three shots on target after the break.
“I liked our resilience out there today,” Norwich coach Staige Davis. “We got off to a rough start, but the guys were able to come up with a draw against a tough opponent. And I expect that to carry into our next league game.”
Norwich will travel to play Middlebury at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
St. Lawrence 14,
Norwich 7
CANTON, NY — An old school football game broke out Friday night under the lights and St. Lawrence narrowly came away with a victory to retain the Hoffman Cup for the third consecutive year.
The game was centered around defense from start to finish. Both teams exchanged short drives and punts for most of the first quarter, as neither team gained more than nine yards on any possession until the Cadets took over with 3:38 left in the quarter. Norwich opened the scoring with a 10-play, 86-yard touchdown drive that took almost five minutes off the clock.
Early on it was clear St. Lawrence wanted to challenge the corners of the defense — and Norwich answered. Stefan Romero II came up with multiple tackles to open the first half and finished with seven total tackles and a pass defended. When the Saints challenged the middle of the field, they were quickly met by defensive lineman Imari Milton (10 tackles). Simon Taraska and defensive captain Zach Kirka each had seven tackles from their linebacker positions to help power the Cadets.
The balanced defensive effort featured eight players with six or more tackles. Defensive back Jeremy Henault wound up with eight tackles. Linebackers Carlos Escobar (seven tackles), Shayne Leddy (six tackles) and Declan Kapusta (six tackles) were also sharp.
Although St. Lawrence was able to move the ball at times, the Cadet defense repeatedly stood tall in the red zone. Four of the Saints’ red zone trips resulted in zero points. The Cadets forced St. Lawrence to attempt a field goal early in the game. After a botched snap, the Cadets quickly tackled a Saints player to end the threat.
Norwich freshman defensive back Iva Hayes had five tackles on the day and made his biggest stretch of plays on the Saints’ second red zone trip. He broke up back-to-back passing plays in the end zone before intercepting the ball on the next play.
The St. Lawrence offense opened the second half by driving the ball down to the Norwich 9-yard line, where the Cadet defense came up with its second turnover in as many red zone drive.
Norwich preserved its one-possession lead going into the fourth quarter. However, during a third-and-short situation to open the quarter, the St. Lawrence quarterback found a teams down the field for a 49-yard touchdown completion.
A Norwich fumble by freshman quarterback Ryan O’Keefe on the next possession quickly put the defense back on the field deep in Norwich’s territory. The Cadets defense held its ground, resulting in a field goal attempt that was wide left to keep the score tied at 7-7.
The following Norwich offensive possession also resulted in a turnover. The interception and subsequent return gave the ball to the Saints at the Norwich 7-yard line. The Cadets could not shut down this red zone possession and the Saints scored three plays later for a 14-7 lead.
Norwich senior captain Jehric Hackney finished with 108 of the 174 yards Norwich gained offensively. Norwich was 2 of 10 on third-down attempts, while St. Lawrence was 11 of 18. The Saints had possession for 39:59, compared to 19:01 for NU. St. Lawrence also had a 76-47 advantage in total plays.
Norwich (0-2) will travel to play Castleton on Saturday in the battle for the Maple Sap Bucket. The Maple Sap Bucket trophy has resided in Northfield since 2018 as the Cadets have won the previous games by the scores of 26-2, 28-12, 35-14 and 40-0.
Castleton 32,
Fitchburg St. 3
FITCHBURG, Mass. — The Vermont State University Castleton football program picked up its second win in a row to open the 2023 season, posting a lopsided victory over Fitchburg State on Saturday afternoon.
The Spartans improve to 2-0 ahead of next Saturday’s homecoming contest against in-state rival Norwich — the annual Battle for the Maple Sap Bucket Trophy. Fitchburg is now 0-2 after losses to a pair of Eastern Collegiate Football Conference teams to open the season.
The Falcons got on the board first with an opening-drive field goal, but it was all Spartans from there as Castleton scored 32 unanswered points the rest of the way for a comfortable victory. The Spartan defense was in lockdown mode all day, holding the Falcons to just 88 total yards of offense: 72 passing and 16 rushing. The total yardage was the second-fewest yards the Spartans have held an opponent to in program history, allowing only two more yards than the team did in a record-setting performance last season against this same program. The defense forced four three-and-outs in the contest, giving the offense an advantage all afternoon.
Castleton’s rushing offense did the heavy lifting moving the ball, amassing 210 yards on the ground with an average of 5.5 yards per carry. Christian Keeling logged the second-longest rush in program history in the contest, breaking off a 57-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. It was his first of two scores rushing on the day.
Keeling ended with 95 yards rushing on just 10 carries. Devin Wollner added 83 yards on 16 carries with a 27-yard touchdown to his name. Evan Smith added 15 total yards rushing with a six-yard score in addition to his 89 passing yards. Wyatt Jackson caught one pass that went for 33 yards, while Jackson Brand had two catches for 24 yards. Wollner added a pair of catches for 15 yards. Noah Crossman was solid kicking the ball, making his only field goal attempt and banging through all three extra-point attempts.
Kevin McDonough racked up 10 total tackles with 2.5 tackles for a loss and 0.5 sacks while Tyler Buxton collected seven stops on defense with three tackles for a loss and a sack. Max Fair had an interception for the Spartans and Mike Morrissey made two tackles for a loss. Ethan Coarse had 1.5 TFL in the win.
After an opening-drive turnover by VTSU Castleton gave the Falcons pristine field position inside the 10-yard line, the Spartan defense went to work. A first-down incompletion and a short gain on the run would have brought up 3rd-and-goal, but a facemask penalty gave Fitchburg State a fresh set of downs at the Spartans’ 3-yard line. The defensive unit stool tall, stuffing a first-down rush at the 1-yard line before dropping the running back for a two-yard loss on second down. A third-down incompletion brought on the field-goal unit for 4th-and-goal from the 3-yard line. The attempt was good giving Fitchburg State a 3-0 lead.
The Spartans’ next drive was a methodical march down the field, covering 63 yards in 16 plays while killing nearly nine minutes of game time. The drive stalled near the goal-line, however, bringing on the Spartans’ field-goal unit. Crossman knocked the kick through the uprights to level the score at 3-3.
In the second quarter, Castleton’s offense began to flourish when Smith hit Jackson for a 33-yard gain that pushed the Spartans into the red zone. A five-yard run by Wollner put the ball at the 6-yard line, and Smith finished the job on the next play with a QB keeper for a 10-3 lead after Crossman’s point after. Neither side could find paydirt again before halftime, with the Spartans leading by a score at the break.
Much like the Spartans started the game, Fitchburg began the second half with a turnover on its initial drive when Fair picked off Rocky Marchitelli near midfield. This gave VTSU Castleton the ball in prime position, and the Spartans needed just three plays to convert it to points. Smith ran for seven yards before passing to Wollner for another nine and a first down. On the next play, Wollner pushed through tackles up the middle before bouncing outside for a 27-yard touchdown and a 17-3 edge.
Another three-and-out forced by the Spartan defense led to a quick Spartan touchdown on offense. A third-down conversion on a completion to Caesar Williams set up VTSU Castleton with a fresh set of downs. Keeling then took the handoff up the middle, bounced off a would-be tackler, and sped away for a 57-yard score. A bad snap on the extra-point attempt led to Crossman picking up the ball and scampering in at the pylon for a two-point conversion and a 25-3 lead.
Castleton’s next drive began in positive territory once more after a poor punt by the Falcons. Keeling rattled off a 16-yard gain on 4th-and-1 to get Castleton into the red zone before carrying for seven, two and four yards on the next three plays. The last carry resulted in his second touchdown of the day and a 32-3 lead for Castleton after Crossman’s PAT. The score held throughout the fourth quarter to the final whistle as the Spartans earned their third win in a row over the Falcons.
Kick-off next Saturday, September 16, is slated for 1 p.m. against the Cadets for Homecoming and Family Weekend at Dave Wolk Stadium.