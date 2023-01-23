BURLINGTON — Finn Sullivan had 28 points to lead Vermont to an 85-69 victory over NJIT on Sunday.
Sullivan also had six rebounds for the Catamounts (10-10, 4-2 America East Conference). He matched a career-high six three-pointers and 10 field goals. He was 10 of 17 from the field and 6 of 11 from beyond the arc. The guard passed his previous career-high mark of 25 points, set against Pepperdine in 2020 when he played for San Diego.
Kameron Gibson scored 18 points after shooting 7 for 11 for the field. He was 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Dylan Penn finished 7 of 9 from the field and wound up with 15 points and three rebounds for UVM. Teammate Robin Duncan recorded a team-high seven assists to go along with six rebounds.
“Great game today — the offense was really fun,” UVM coach, John Becker said. “Finn with a career-high 28, he shot it great. He’s done a much better job being aggressive offensively. Kam had probably the best game of his career as a Catamount. And as good as he was offensively, he was even better on the defensive end — taking away their one really knock-down shooter. It was a great crowd and a really fun environment. I thought we took another step since our break as we stare down the barrel here of the last 10 games this season.”
Raheim Sullivan led the Highlanders (5-14, 2-4) with 23 points. Mekhi Gray added 12 points and Souleymane Diakite pitched in with eight points and six rebounds during the loss.
The Catamounts opened the game by making five of their first seven field goals to take a 14-5 lead over the Highlanders with 15:24 left in the first half. Five Catamounts scored early, with Duncan throwing down his first collegiate dunk to put Vermont up 7-3 2:56 into the game.
UVM’s lead briefly extended to double-digits when Sullivan sank a 3-pointer to go up 17-7 with 14:32 left. NJIT responded by making eight of its next 10 field goals — including a trio of 3-pointers — to grab a 26-25 lead. Raheim Sullivan fueled the run with eight points.
The Catamounts countered with a 15-4 run in the final 5:50 of the first half to take a 40-30 lead into the locker room. Finn Sullivan led Vermont with seven points during that stretch.
UVM extended its lead with a 16-5 run that made the score 56-35 with 14:50 left in the game. The Cats hit 7 of 10 field goal attempts during the run, with Finn Sullivan scoring eight points during the spurt that gave Vermont its first 20-point lead of the afternoon. Finn Sullivan sank two of his six 3-pointers during the surge by the Catamounts.
NJIT cut into the deficit on several occasions, but UVM was able to retake its 20-point advantage. Gibson caught fire in the final 6:39 of the half, going 3 of 4 from deep during that stretch for a quick nine points.
Finn Sullivan drilled his final 3-pointer of the afternoon to set his new career-high in scoring. The fifth-year guard sank the 3-pointer from the corner in front of his bench to put the Cats up 85-59 with 2:31 remaining. The 26-point lead was Vermont’s largest of the afternoon.
Both teams play on Wednesday. Vermont visits Binghamton while NJIT hosts UMBC.
VERMONT 85, NJIT 69
NJIT (5-14)
Diakite 4-9 0-0 8, Osawe 1-5 3-4 5, Gray 5-14 0-1 12, Hess 2-7 1-2 6, R.Sullivan 9-12 2-3 23, de Graaf 2-2 1-1 5, Faison 0-0 2-2 2, McMillian 2-5 0-0 5, Anderson 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 26-57 9-13 69.
VERMONT (10-10)
Veretto 2-6 0-0 4, Duncan 3-5 0-0 6, Gibson 7-11 0-0 18, Penn 7-9 1-1 15, F.Sullivan 10-17 2-2 28, Hurley 0-1 5-6 5, Deloney 2-5 0-0 5, Ayo-Faleye 1-4 2-2 4, Alamutu 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-2 0, Ndayishimiye 0-1 0-0 0, Ochoa 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-59 10-13 85. Halftime_Vermont 40-30. 3-Point Goals_NJIT 8-14 (R.Sullivan 3-5, Gray 2-3, McMillian 1-1, Hess 1-2, Anderson 1-3), Vermont 11-30 (F.Sullivan 6-11, Gibson 4-7, Deloney 1-4, Ayo-Faleye 0-1, Hurley 0-1, Ndayishimiye 0-1, Penn 0-1, Veretto 0-4). Rebounds_NJIT 23 (Osawe 8), Vermont 32 (Duncan, F.Sullivan 6). Assists_NJIT 7 (Gray 2), Vermont 18 (Duncan 7). Total Fouls_NJIT 12, Vermont 14. A_2,321 (3,266).
MEN’S HOCKEY
Norwich 3 CU 1
RUTLAND — The Spartans fell to their in-state rivals on Saturday.
The Spartans scored their lone goal in the second period with Jackson Kobelka doing the honors off an assist by Bryce Irwin and Zach Papapetros.
Castleton honored its all decade team on Saturday as well with forwards Ryan Frost, Glenn Wiswell and Bart Moran, defenders Troy Taylor and Ryan Delorme and goalie Ryan Mulder getting the honor.
“I’m happy to finish the weekend with a hard-fought road win,” Norwich coach Cam Ellsworth said.
The fifth-ranked Cadets boast a 10-1-2 record in New England Hockey Conference play. They will attempt to continue their strong conference play when they visit New England College for a 4 p.m. game Saturday. CU (4-13) is at Skidmore College on Tuesday.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Norwich 3, Castleton 0
NORTHFIELD — Ally Lague, Emma O’Neill and Mikala Baptiste scored to help the Norwich University women’s hockey team to a 3-0 victory over Castleton University on Saturday in New England Hockey Conference action.
Stowe’s Leocadia Clark was sharp in front of the Norwich goal, stopping all 20 shots she faced for her second consecutive shutout.
“Castleton is a well-coached team who plays tough,” Norwich coach Sophie Leclerc Doherty said. “We set out to play a focused game and executed. Leo came up big again and it was great to see our forwards competing and earning their chances.”
The Cadets improve to 12-5-1 and 10-1-1 in the league. The Spartans fell to 11-7 and 8-4.
