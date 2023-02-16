BURLINGTON — Dylan Penn scored 19 points as the University of Vermont men's basketball team beat New Hampshire 80-51 on Wednesday night.
Penn had six rebounds for the Catamounts (16-10, 10-2 America East Conference). Aaron Deloney scored 15 points, shooting 6 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Finn Sullivan shot 4 for 9 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.
Vermont's Robin Duncan finished with 13 rebounds a game-high seven assists. The Catamounts picked up their eighth straight win and have earned defeated every opponent in the conference during the streak after earning a 93-81 payback victory over UMass-Lowell on Saturday.
"To pick up two wins against two teams that beat us, the only two teams that beat us in conference so far, kind of shows you what this team is about," Vermont coach John Becker said. "We didn't really need to talk about it much. Those guys knew, and they had two dominant performances this week."
Christian Moore led the Wildcats (11-13, 6-6) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Matt Herasme added 12 points and eight rebounds for New Hampshire. In addition, Clarence O. Daniels II had 10 points and seven rebounds.
"Great game tonight, especially in the first half," Becker said. "We got up to that huge lead and I thought Dylan was really good in the first half, just setting the pace and kind of setting everything up. Robin again was incredible, with 13 rebounds, a career-high. Finn's on-ball defense was really good again, and I thought Ileri (Ayo-Faleye) was really good off the bench. Aaron obviously was exactly what we needed him to be off the bench as a tough, tough cover.
Vermont hits the road on Saturday when it visits NJIT for a 7 p.m. game.
NEW HAMPSHIRE (11-13)
Daniels 4-12 0-0 10, Tutic 0-2 0-1 0, Brown 0-5 0-0 0, Herasme 4-9 2-4 12, Johnson 1-6 0-0 3, Moore 7-12 0-0 17, Lopez 2-5 1-2 7, Sunderland 1-3 0-0 2, Derry 0-2 0-0 0, Woodyard 0-0 0-0 0, Willeman 0-0 0-0 0, Baker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 3-7 51.
VERMONT (16-10)
Veretto 2-5 0-0 5, Duncan 2-7 2-3 6, Gibson 3-5 0-0 9, Penn 8-11 2-2 19, Sullivan 4-9 5-7 14, Deloney 6-10 2-3 15, Hurley 2-5 0-0 4, Ayo-Faleye 2-4 0-0 4, Alamutu 0-0 0-0 0, Ndayishimiye 0-2 0-0 0, Ochoa 1-1 2-2 4, Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 13-17 80.
Halftime_Vermont 46-20. 3-Point Goals_New Hampshire 10-31 (Moore 3-5, Herasme 2-5, Lopez 2-5, Daniels 2-6, Johnson 1-4, Sunderland 0-1, Derry 0-2, Brown 0-3), Vermont 7-22 (Gibson 3-4, Penn 1-2, Deloney 1-3, Veretto 1-4, Sullivan 1-5, Ayo-Faleye 0-1, Duncan 0-1, Hurley 0-1, Ndayishimiye 0-1). Fouled Out_Herasme. Rebounds_New Hampshire 27 (Herasme 8), Vermont 36 (Duncan 13). Assists_New Hampshire 9 (Brown, Herasme 3), Vermont 14 (Duncan 7). Total Fouls_New Hampshire 15, Vermont 14. A_2,220 (3,266).
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Keene 63, Castleton 35
CASTLETON — The Castleton University men's basketball team struggled all game offensively and dropped a 63-35 verdict to Keene State in Little East Conference action at Glenbrook Gym on Wednesday night.
Ryan Holland led CU with seven points and Evan Pockette and Mu Moore followed with five each.
The Spartans will take a 3-10 record (0-15) in the Little East to UMass Dartmouth to conclude the season.
Midd in playoffs
The 12th-ranked Middlebury College men's basketball team earned the fourth seed in the upcoming NESCAC Tournament. The Panthers will begin their quest for the program's fifth title when they host fifth-seeded Tufts on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in quarterfinal action.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Vermont 43, New Hampshire 38
DURHAM, N.H. - The Catamounts extended their longest winning streak since 2002 to 11 games with a hard-fought victory over the Wildcats.
Vermont improves to 19-6 overall and 11-2 in America East play, while the Wildcats fall to 7-18 overall and 2-11 in conference play. Delaney Richason finished with a game-high 15 points to go with five rebounds and one assist for UVM. Teammate Catherine Gilwee finished with seven points and five rebounds.
Emma Utterback finished with nine points, four assists and four rebounds in 36 minutes of action for Vermont, which outrebounded New Hampshire 40-26. The Catamounts were 16 of 45 from the field while holding the Wildcats to a 14-of-50 performance.
"Winning on the road in February is a grind," Vermont coach Alisa Kresge. "We did not have our best but still found a way. We had a few timely baskets down the stretch, but our defense and rebounding was the difference."
The Catamounts will host NJIT at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Keene 55, Castleton 54
CASTLETON — The Keene State women's basketball team pulled off a stunning 55-54 upset over Castleton on Wednesday night in a Little East Conference game in Glenbrook Gymnasium.
Rutland's Rylee Burgess keyed the upset by pulling down a game-high 12 rebounds for the Owls.
Elise Magro, a former high school teammate of Burgess at Rutland High, led the Spartans in scoring with 17 points and also collected eight rebounds. Gwyn Tatton added 13 points with seven rebounds and Kelly Vuz tossed in 11 points for Castleton.
The Owls improved their record to 6-15 and 4-11 in the LEC.
The Spartans fell to 16-8 and 9-6 in the league.
