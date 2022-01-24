BURLINGTON — Ben Shungu had 24 points as Vermont won its seventh straight game, beating Hartford 82-72 on Saturday night. Ryan Davis added 21 points for the Catamounts.
Isaiah Powell had 16 points and seven rebounds for Vermont (13-4, 5-0 America East Conference). The Catamounts begin conference play 5-0 for the fifth time in the last six seasons.
Austin Williams scored a season-high 24 points for the Hawks (3-11, 1-1). Hunter Marks added 16 points. Moses Flowers had 14 points.
“It was a hard-fought win tonight in front of a great crowd,” UVM coach John Becker said. “Thank you to everyone who came out. It was good to be in a close game to feel that again. I thought we played a really good first half, but in the second we kind of lost our defense and offense. But the starters did a great job coming back in and regaining our footing defensively, especially with Benny and Ryan making plays for us down the stretch.”
The conference foes traded points for the first 6:37 of the opening half and the score was knotted at 10. Shungu had five of Vermont’s points in the early minutes as the Cats hit four of their first seven attempts from the floor. Aaron Deloney sparked a 9-2 charge in the next 1:54 with four points of his own. The Catamounts led 21-16 at the midway point of the first half.
Vermont maintained its lead over Hartford and exploded for a 17-6 run that started with a pair of free throws by Davis with 5:11 left in the frame. The UVM burst put the Catamounts up 42-26 with 45 seconds left on the clock. Shungu drilled a 3-pointer with three seconds on the clock to give Vermont a 45-28 halftime lead.
Hartford began to chip away at the lead in the early minutes of the second half. Flowers finished a layup with 15:52 left in the second half that sparked a 21-2 run over a six-minute span that tied the game at 56-. The Hawks eventually took the lead when a Flowers layup put Hartford up 63-61.
Shungu quickly responded with a 3-pointer for the Catamounts, but a layup by Jared Kimbrough put the Hawks back in front. Davis countered with a 3-pointer seconds later to give Vermont a 67-65 lead with 5:26 remaining. Powell finished a layup and drew a foul to extend the Catamount lead. The two UVM baskets kickstarted an 11-3 Vermont run that put the game out of reach.
Vermont will travel to play Stony Brook at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
UVM 82, Hartford 72
HARTFORD (3-11)
Marks 6-8 1-2 16, Carter 3-8 4-4 11, Flowers 6-13 1-2 14, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 9-15 4-4 24, Shriver 1-4 0-0 3, Kimbrough 2-3 0-0 4, Dunne 0-1 0-0 0, Sow 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 10-12 72.
VERMONT (13-4)
Davis 6-9 6-6 21, Powell 5-9 5-6 16, Mazzulla 1-3 1-2 3, Shungu 9-13 3-4 24, Sullivan 2-8 0-1 5, Deloney 3-5 2-2 8, Duncan 1-4 0-0 2, Patella 1-2 0-0 3, Fiorillo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-53 17-21 82. Halftime—Vermont 45-28. 3-Point Goals—Hartford 8-23 (Marks 3-5, Williams 2-3, Shriver 1-4, Carter 1-5, Flowers 1-5, Dunne 0-1), Vermont 9-21 (Davis 3-4, Shungu 3-4, Patella 1-1, Powell 1-2, Sullivan 1-5, Duncan 0-1, Deloney 0-2, Mazzulla 0-2). Fouled Out—Flowers. Rebounds—Hartford 21 (Williams 5), Vermont 28 (Powell 7). Assists—Hartford 10 (Flowers 4), Vermont 13 (Sullivan 4). Total Fouls—Hartford 20, Vermont 13. A—25,197 (3,266).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Albertus Magnus 85,
Norwich 55
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Cadets traded blows with the Falcons in the first half, going into the halftime break down by six. But Albertus Magnus erupted for 48 points in the second half to down the Cadets in the Cosgrove Marcus Messer Athletic Center.
Norwich’s leading scorer was Samuel-Noah Osarenkhoe, who tallied 15 points. Kyle Booth had 11 points and a team-high eight rebounds for NU
Osarenkhoe opened the game making his first jumper on the Cadets opening possession before the Falcons scored the next five points to take a 5-2 lead. Spencer Conatser and Donovan Lewis Jr. scored the ensuing five point, before the Falcons’ Kevin Crawford hit a layup to tie the contest at 7.
Norwich and the Falcons battled to a 19-19 tie with 11:04 remaining. With the score knotted at 22, Terry Dawkins hit a jumper to put the Falcons ahead for good.
Norwich (9-7, 4-4 GNAC) will host to Anna Maria at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
RIC 77, Castleton 69
CASTLETON — The Castleton men’s basketball team played Rhode Island College close, but fell 77-69 Saturday afternoon at Glenbrook Gymnasium.
RIC outscored the Spartans by four in each half.
CU’s Oluwadare Sowunmi had a career night, racking up 22 points on 9 of 12 shooting. He also had five rebounds and four assists. Justin Schwarzbeck and Joe Alamprese had 12 points each.
RIC’s Keyshaun Jacobs led all players with 36 points, knocking down six 3s.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Albertus Magnus 76,
Norwich 57
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Maren McGinn recorded a double-double Sunday afternoon in a Great Northeast Athletic Conference contests at Albertus Magnus, but the Cadets were not able to keep up with the offense of the Falcons.
McGinn finished with 18 points on 8 of 12 shooting and pulled down 10 rebounds. Haley Brewster added 13 points in the loss and teammate Erika Thomas hit a trio of 3-pointers to finish with nine points.
Albertus Magnus jumped out to an early 6-2 lead behind a pair of 3-pointers from Jakara Murray-Leach. The Falcons held a 15-7 lead with 5:19 remaining in the opening quarter when Brewster sparked a five-point run with a layup and a 3-pointer. Norwich cut the deficit to three before Albertus scored five points in the final 50 seconds to take a 22-14 lead into the second quarter.
Albertus Magnus built upon its lead in the second quarter, pushing it to as many as 12 points with 2:36 left in the half. Thomas knocked down a shot from long range and Silas Bernier added a point at the line to cut the halftime deficit to eight points.
Albertus opened up the second half with an 7-1 run. Norwich was outscored 18-14 in the third frame and the Falcons went into the final quarter with a 54-42 advantage. In the final quarter Albertus shot 43.8% from the field and recorded four steals defensively.
Vermont 71, Hartford 44
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Vermont won its fourth straight America East contest, and for the second straight game junior guard Emma Utterback was UVM’s leading scorer with 16 points.
The Catamounts improve to 5-2 in league play, while the Hawks fall to 1-5.
“Our big start to the game set the tone on both sides of the ball and led to multiple players in double digit scoring,” UVM coach Alisa Kresge said. “It’s great to see us make rebounding a priority and win the rebounding battle. We have a big week ahead as we face Stony Brook for the second time.”
Vermont made four of its first five shots in the opening 2:38 to take a commanding 10-0 lead. Delaney Richason and Josie Larkins hit back-to-back three-pointers in UVM’s early surge.
Utterback had six of her 10 first quarter points in another 11-0 UVM run over 2:05 of game action as the Catamounts stretched their lead to 18.
Late in the second quarter, Hartford’s Abby Streeter and Carmen Villalobos hit back-to-back 3’s to cut the lead to 15. Vermont responded with a 9-0 run over 2:10 to take a 43-19 lead into the break. Larkins nailed a pull-up 3-pointer with the clock winding down in the half.
Sarah Wells had seven points in the third quarter as the Catamounts kept Hartford from gaining any prolonged momentum. Vermont carried a 56-36 lead into the fourth quarter.
Utterback and Vito led the way with four points apiece in the final frame as UVM closed out the win by outscoring the Hawks 15-8. Vermont forced 25 turnovers and scored 31 points off those miscues.
Utterback has reached double figures in 10 of the Catamounts last 11 games. She added six rebounds and six assists against Hartford.
Vermont will host Stony Brook at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
RIC 72, Castleton 52
CASLTETON — Rhode Island College outscored Castleton in three of four quarters and won 72-52 in women’s basketball action on Saturday at Glenbrook Gymnasium.
Castleton was led by 18 points and eight rebounds from Kelly Vuz. Vuz also added two blocks and a steal on defense. Liz Bailey tallied 11 points.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Vermont 4, Providence 1
BURLINGTON — Kristina Shanahan had two goals and an assist leading Vermont (15-9-2, 12-6-1 HEA) in a 4-1 win over Providence (8-9-5, 5-7-2 HEA) Saturday afternoon in Hockey East action from Gutterson Fieldhouse.
“Where to start in spreading the credit for this game, and this streak that we are on,” said Head Coach Jim Plumer.
Shanahan opened the scoring for the Catamounts with 6:09 left in the first period. Theresa Schafzahl and Shanahan entered the zone together and Shanahan’s cross-crease pass to her line mate deflected off a Providence defender and in for her 10th goal of the campaign. Schafzahl and Maude Poulin-Labelle earned assists.
Maddy Skelton doubled the UVM lead midway through the second period. Poulin-Labelle fired a shot-pass toward the net that Skelton redirected in for her third goal of the season. Montpelier’s Bella Parento earned the secondary assist on the tally.
Just 70 seconds into the final frame, the Friars cut the UVM lead in half with a fortuitous bounce off the boards. A Providence dump in took a funny hop off the boards and came right to PC’s Hayley Lunny. She beat UVM’s Jessie McPherson with a quick shot through her legs.
Shanahan struck again to regain UVM’s two-goal cushion. Shanahan received a feed from Schafzahl, this time near the blue line. With the Providence defense backed off, Shanahan skated into the slot and ripped a shot off the far post and in to make it 3-1. Schafzahl added an empty-netter with 1:05 left in regulation to seal Vermont’s fifth straight win.
“This weekend probably starts with Jessie McPherson, Kristina Shanahan and Alex Gettens,” UVM coach Jim Plumer said. “First, Jessie was huge in net in both games and we don’t win these games without her. Captain Kristina Shanahan was so clutch in both games, scoring key goals and helping us seal the wins. Assistant Coach Alex Gettens ran the bench in the last three games by himself and it shows what a great coach he is, and how much the team respects him. These last four weeks have been a challenge on so many levels and every single member of our program has risen to the challenge. That includes all the players and our support staff of athletic trainer Michael Heitkamp, equipment manager Kyler Murray, strength coach Chase Engdahl, and Director of Operations Cierra San Roman. We could not have kept going without their going the extra mile as well as the support of our athletic administration. I am excited to watch this team down the stretch.”
The Catamounts now have 15 wins on the season with eight regular season games to go. The program record for wins in a season is 18, set during the 2013-14 campaign. The Catamounts blocked a season-high 22 shots. Sara Levesque led the way for Vermont by blocking five shots.
Vermont will travel to play No. 3 Northeastern at 2 p.m. Friday.
