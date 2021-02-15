BURLINGTON — After almost a month off, the University of Vermont men’s basketball showed no signs of rust, winning 86-78 and 61-57 against Stony Brook over the weekend at Patrick Gymnasium.
On Saturday, the Catamounts used a 12-point run midway through the first half to take control, up by seven. The Seawolves battled back multiple times to narrow the lead, four points by Ryan Davis late in the half put UVM up by six.
The Catamounts upped the lead to double figures a couple times in the second half, but Stony Brook continued to not go away. UVM led by four with 6:37 to play and then went on an 11-2 run gain some separation.
Stef Smith, who was named America East Conference Player of the Week for the first time on Monday, led the Catamounts with 22 points, going 7-for-12 from the field. Davis has 21 points and 12 rebounds. Ben Shungu had 13 points, while Justin Mazzulla and Bailey Patella both had 10.
On Sunday, both teams started slow, but eventually found their groove, with UVM leading by one at the first media timeout. The Catamounts opened up a seven-point lead later in the first half, but the Seawolves cut that down to two by the half.
UVM led by 10 with six minutes to go, but Stony Brook’s Juan Felix Rodriguez wouldn’t let his side go quietly. Led by eight Rodriguez points over a two-minute span, the Seawolves cut the Cats lead to four.
Stony Brook inched as close as one point, but UVM held on with Mazzulla sealing it at the foul line.
Tomas Murphy led UVM with 17 points, while Smith had 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
UVM (9-3) is at UMBC on Thursday and Friday.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
UVM, BU split
BOSTON — The University of Vermont women’s hockey team bested Boston University 4-0 on Friday, but fell 4-1 on Saturday.
Four different women scored for UVM on Friday. Tynka Pátková scored in the first period, while Maddy Skelton, Val Caldwell and Theresa Schafzahl all scored in the third. Montpelier’s Bella Parento assisted on the Caldwell goal.
Jessie McPherson made 22 saves in the win.
On Saturday, Schafzahl scored in the first period, but pairs of goals in the second and third gave BU a comfortable win. UVM is 6-2.
Utica 5, Castleton 1
UTICA, N.Y. — The Castleton University women’s ice hockey team, playing its second game in as many days, dropped a 5-1 non-conference decision to Utica College Saturday evening at the Adirondack Bank Center.
Darby Palisi got the Spartans on the board at the 9:35 mark of the second period. While on the power play, Palisi redirected and tipped in an initial slapshot from Casey Traill past the goaltender Hawthorne to cut the deficit to 4-1.
Women’s hockey returns to action Friday as it takes on New England College in a non-conference contest at Spartan Arena at 4 p.m.
MEN’S HOCKEY
UVM drops two
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont men’s hockey team’s return to action was spoiled by Boston University at Gutterson Fieldhouse as UVM lost 1-0 on Friday and 5-1 Saturday.
Alex Vlasic scored the Terriers’ lone goal on Friday. Catamounts goaltender Gabe Carriere made 29 saves.
On Saturday, BU’s offense came alive. UVM’s Dovar Tinling scored in the opening minutes, but the Terriers scored three by the end of the period and added two more the rest of the way. UVM is 1-7-2.
TRACK & FIELD
Purrier sets record
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Montgomery Center’s Elle Purrier broke the women’s national record for the two-mile over the weekend with a time of 9 minutes, 10.28 seconds
The 25-year-old Richford High School graduate toppled Jenny Simpson’s mark of 9:18.35, a record that had stood since 2015. It was the third-fastest two-mile time in history.
A year ago Purrier set an American record with a time of 4 minutes, 16.85 seconds in winning the Women’s Wanamaker Mile. She broke Mary Tabb’s record of 4:20:50, which was set in 1982. It was the second-fastest indoor mile ever behind Ethiopia’s Genzebe Dibaba, who set the world record of 4:13:31 in 2016.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.