BURLINGTON – Finn Sullivan had 19 points to lead five Vermont players in double figures as the Catamounts easily beat Stony Brook 98-65 on Wednesday night. Ryan Davis added 17 points for the Catamounts. Ben Shungu chipped in 13, Aaron Deloney scored 11 and Justin Mazzulla had 10.
The 98 points were a season best for Vermont (10-4, 2-0 America East Conference), which also achieved season highs with 19 3-pointers and 21 assists. The Catamounts moved into first place in the America East standings with the victory.
Anthony Roberts and Tykei Greene scored 13 points apiece for the Seawolves (9-6, 1-1). Elijah Olaniyi had 10 points.
“It was a fun game tonight,”UVM coach John Becker said. “Obviously we shot tremendously. We set a school record and tied the conference record, had 21 assists and really controlled the glass. In the first half, both teams shot incredibly from 3. And at half, we wanted to keep making them work by contesting shots. I thought we did a really good job by sticking to the game plan and not getting discouraged by their makes. Offensively, it seemed like everyone was shooting it really well.”
Sullivan was 4 of 5 from long range on a 6-for-8 overall shooting night to lead the Catamounts. All 19 of the senior’s points came in the second half. Sullivan was also a perfect 3 of 3 from the foul line.
Davis made 6 of 7 attempts from the floor. The UVM forward was 3 of 3 from long range and added a pair of free throws. Davis also dished out three assists, which matched his highest mark of the season, and pulled in six rebounds. The UVM bench outscored Stony Brook’s bench 32-24.
Isaiah Powell flirted with the first Vermont triple-double since 2010. He recorded seven points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists. His 10 assists are the most by a Catamount since Robin Duncan’s 10 against NVU Lyndon in 2018.
Both teams came out firing in the opening minutes of the conference battle, with the Catamounts sinking 6 of 12 field-goals attempts and going 4 of 8 from long range to grab an 18-15 lead. Mazzulla and Davis sank a pair of 3-point attempts to lead the early attack.
Vermont stretched its lead to 11 points with a driving layup by Mazzulla that put the Catamounts with 4:51 left in the first half. UVM closed out the final four minutes of the opening frame on a 12-6 run to take a 53-39 lead into the locker room.
The Catamounts continued their lights-out shooting in the second half, opening the frame on a 13-2 run in the first 5:30 to stretch the lead to 25 points. Vermont’s lead finally hit the 30-point mark with 7:48 remaining after Sullivan made a pair of free throws to put the Cats up 80-49.
UVM’s 19 3-pointers bested the previous program record of 17 3-pointers, registered in 1994 against Middlebury. The 19 treys also matched an America East record, last achieved by Binghamton in 2019. Vermont was 35 of 56 (62.5%) from the field and converted on 19 of 30 (63.3%) attempts from long range.
The Catamounts return to action on Saturday with a 1 p.m. game at UMBC. The action will broadcast live on ESPN 3
UVM 98, Stoney Brook 65
STONY BROOK (9-6)
Sayles 0-3 0-0 0, Greene 5-8 0-0 13, Jenkins 2-7 0-0 5, Olaniyi 4-9 2-2 10, A.Roberts 5-11 1-1 13, Policelli 2-4 2-2 8, Rodriguez 1-4 0-0 2, Habwe 4-5 1-1 10, Stephenson-Moore 1-2 0-0 2, Christie 0-0 0-0 0, Diallo 0-0 0-0 0, K.Roberts 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 24-54 8-8 65.
VERMONT (10-4)
Davis 6-7 2-3 17, Powell 2-7 2-2 7, Mazzulla 4-7 0-0 10, Shungu 5-10 0-0 13, Sullivan 6-8 3-3 19, Duncan 2-3 2-2 7, Deloney 4-5 0-0 11, Patella 3-3 0-0 8, Guillory 2-3 0-1 4, Fiorillo 1-2 0-0 2, Lefebvre 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-56 9-11 98. Halftime—Vermont 53-39. 3-Point Goals—Stony Brook 9-23 (Greene 3-5, Policelli 2-4, A.Roberts 2-4, Habwe 1-1, Jenkins 1-3, K.Roberts 0-1, Stephenson-Moore 0-1, Olaniyi 0-2, Rodriguez 0-2), Vermont 19-30 (Sullivan 4-5, Davis 3-3, Deloney 3-4, Shungu 3-4, Patella 2-2, Mazzulla 2-4, Duncan 1-2, Powell 1-4, Fiorillo 0-1, Guillory 0-1). Rebounds—Stony Brook 16 (Greene, Olaniyi 4), Vermont 34 (Powell 10). Assists—Stony Brook 7 (Jenkins, A.Roberts 2), Vermont 21 (Powell 9). Total Fouls—Stony Brook 15, Vermont 16. A—1,929 (3,266).
MEN’S BASKETBALLAnna Maria 73, Norwich 71
PAXTON, Mass. – The Norwich University men’s basketball team fell to Anna Maria in Great Northeast Athletic Conference action in the Fuller Activities Center at Anna Maria.
Donovan Lewis Jr. led the Cadets with 20 points. Jalen Olivero added 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists for NU. Northfield native and former U-32 standout Kyle Booth brought down 12 rebounds while adding five points. Teammate Samuel-Noah Osarenkhoe added 10 points.
After the AMCATS jumped out to a 12-4 lead in the opening three minutes of the matchup, Norwich rattled off the next nine points before Trevian Grenon made a layup to retake the lead. Osarenkhoe hit a layup and followed on the next possession by hitting a 3-pointer for a four-point lead.
Both teams traded baskets before Grenon hit a three to take the lead with 6:34 remaining in the half. Anna Maria responded with a nine-point run that ended with 3:52 in the half. Norwich battled its way back, trailing by two points until Lewis Jr. found his way to the hoop for a layup with three seconds to go to even the contest at 43 entering halftime.
Norwich jumped out to an early lead after the break before Anna Maria took the lead back with 15:32 left in the game. Neither team was able to create separation throughout the rest of the contest.
Ralph Grasso Jr. gave the AMCATS the lead with 29 seconds remaining in the game. A foul by Anna Maria gave Spencer Conatser attempts at the line to even things up with 18 seconds on the clock.
After a timeout with 16 seconds remaining on the clock, Joey Nuttall received the inbounds pass behind halfcourt. Nuttall drove to the basket from the right wing, finding a gap for the game-winning layup.
Norwich (8-5, 3-2 GNAC) will travel to play Saint Joseph’s College on Saturday at 2 p.m.
