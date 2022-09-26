BURLINGTON — A pair of goals in the late minutes of the second half lifted No. 22 Vermont (7-1-1) to a 2-0 victory over Binghamton (0-6-2) in the Catamounts’ conference opener on Saturday night at Virtue Field. The Catamounts extended their win streak to six games.
“We know that this league is very physical and vertical in terms of styles of attack,” UVM coach Rob Dow said. “We certainly praise Binghamton, who came in here with a really good game plan to disrupt us. We stayed poised and remained confident that scoring chances would come, even though we thought we might score more in the first half. But a 2-0 win in this conference is something to be proud of.”
The Catamounts and Bearcats were scoreless in the first half, with Vermont owning an 8-3 shot advantage through the opening 45 minutes. Joe Morrison led the early charge with three shots, including the lone shot on goal.
Vermont nearly struck first in the 50th minute when Yaniv Bazini fired a left-footed shot off the cross bar from just inside the 18-yard box. UVM finally scored in the 76th minute when a scramble in front of the Binghamton net resulted in an own goal. Noah Egan added the insurance goal shortly after on his first goal of the season. The senior defender capitalized on a rebound by directing a header past Mats Roorda (three saves) in the 82nd minute. Adrian Schulze Solano notched the assist.
UVM keeper Nate Silveira made three saves, including a beautiful diving stop early in the second half to keep the game knotted at 0-0. The clean sheet is Silveira’s fourth of the season.
Vermont’s Schulze Solano fired a team-high five shots and two shots on goal in the contest. Bazini came off the bench and tallied four shots. Vermont outshot Binghamton 21-5 over the 90-minute contest.
The Catamounts will host UMass Lowell at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
MEN’S SOCCER
Norwich 6, Lasell 0
NORTHFIELD — Sophomore Mamadi Jiana erupted for four goals as Norwich blanked Lasell in Great Northeast Athletic Conference action on Saturday afternoon at Sabine Field. The Cadets secure their third straight conference win and have outscored league opponents 13-1.
Jiana recorded Norwich’s first four-goal game since senior Joseph Thongsythavong accomplished the task against Regis last October.
Junior Jami Lashua and sophomore Cullen Swett tacked on goals of their own as sophomore Kam Jorgenson, senior Matteo Iagrossi and senior
Amerle Nemeye each recorded assists. Senior goalkeeper Robert Wagenseller notched his third clean sheet of the season with five saves on the afternoon.
The Cadets outshot Lasell 18-7 and placed 14 shots on target. The Norwich defense held firm throughout the game, as Lasell did not earn a corner kick. Norwich will travel to play Dean on Wednesday.
Castleton 2, RIC 2
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Castleton University and Rhode Island College men’s soccer teams played to a 2-2 tie Saturday afternoon.
The Spartans got goals from Adolphe Alfani and Matt Spiller, while RIC got its goals from Larry Garcia and Jonathan Oliveira. Castleton (3-2-2) is at Westfield State on Tuesday.
