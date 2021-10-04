BURLINGTON – Vermont (6-3-1) snapped its four-game winless streak with a 2-1 men's college soccer victory over UMBC (5-5-1) on a rain-soaked afternoon at Virtue Field. The Catamounts secured their first America East win of the season.
"It was really great to play in front of some lively fan today and get a 'W' after a few difficult matches," Vermont coach Rob Dow. "Credit to us for grinding out the match and find a way to win against a good UMBC team. It's been really important for us to step up in conference and get those critical points at home."
The Catamounts took the lead in the 20th minute with Max Murray's first collegiate goal. The sophomore buried a rebound into the bottom left corner. UVM closed out the first half with a 16-3 shot advantage, including seven shots on goal.
Nacho Lerech netted his team-leading fifth goal of the season in the 53rd minute to put Vermont up 2-0. The graduate student intercepted a pass inside the UMBC 18-yard box and curled a shot inside the right woodwork for the unassisted tally.
The Retrievers threatened to come back in the late minutes of the second half. Jackson Becher netted his first goal of the season in the 81st minute for UMBC's lone tally.
Goalie Nate Silveira stopped six shots on goal for the Catamounts. The senior recorded four key saves in the second half.
Lerech and Matt Black both fired off a game-high five shots. Lerech directed three shots on goal. UMBC's Jailon Gillespie registered seven saves.
Vermont will travel to play NJIT (2-6-1) at 3 p.m. Saturday.
MEN'S SOCCER
Norwich 4, Regis 0
WESTON, Mass. - Junior forward Joseph Thongsythavong scored all four goals in the Cadets' win over Regis in Great Northeast Athletic Conference action.
Norwich (6-2, 4-1 GNAC) won its third straight game as Thongsythavong registered his second hat trick of the season and the fifth of his career in the Maroon & Gold. Thongsythavong has scored 27 goals in 28 career games. He leads the Cadets with 10 goals and four assists this season for 24 points.
Norwich opened the scoring in the 15th minute. Freshman Aidan Dwyer sent a centering pass into the box, where Thongsythavong connected on a header into the net. Just over six minutes later, Thongsythavong converted another scoring chance to increase the lead to 2-0.
Thongsythavong capped his hat trick in the 29th minute as he collected a loose ball and sent a diagonal shot from the left side of the field into the lower right corner of the net. Just over nine minutes into the second half, he gained possession of the ball on the left wing and sent a shot toward net that deflected into the lower left corner of the goal.
Norwich junior goalkeeper Robert Wagenseller recorded his fifth clean sheet of the season after stopping both shots he faced. Norwich will travel to play Colby Sawyer at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Western Connecticut 5, Castleton 2
CASTLETON — The Castleton men's soccer team dropped a 5-2 decision to Western Connecticut State at Dave Wolk Stadium. Adolphe Alfani scored both Spartan goals, earning the first multi-tally performance of his career.
Castleton (2-8, 1-2 LEC) struck first, thanks to Alfani's 30-yard rocket that snuck just under the crossbar and over the outstretched arms of WestConn's Daniel Szabo. The opening goal came in the second minute.
WestConn (10-3, 3-1-0 LEC) responded with three consecutive goals. The first came in the sixth minute, tying the contest at 1. The score remained knotted until halftime. The goalkeepers made two saves apiece in the opening 45 minutes
Western Connecticut took the lead in the 49th minute with a header before widening the gap in the 60th minute.
Alfani answered in the 68th minute to cut the deficit to 3-2. Showing off his speed, the freshman outran a pair of defenders and received a pass from Ben Stewart before sending a shot just inside the left post. It marked the sixth goal of the season for Alfani, who is the second-highest scorer in the Little East Conference.
The visitors notched goals in the 69th and 84th minutes to close out the scoring. The Spartans will host Westfield State at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Vermont 2, NJIT 0
BURLINGTON – Alyssa Oviedo and Frances O'Donnell scored six minutes apart in the second half, leading the Catamounts to victory in America East action from Virtue Field. UVM improves to 5-5-1 overall and 2-2 in league play.
"Today's result was a product of our entire team's focused approach this week," Vermont coach Kristi Huizenga said. "The two games we played this week could not have differed more in terms of the style of our opponents and we found a way to come out with six points on the week. We will enjoy this today and get back to work this week."
Bailey Ayer had the best chance on either team in the first half. In the 24th minute she fired a shot just inside the box to the left of NJIT's Molly Saylor. A diving Saylor just got enough of the ball to deflect it off the post and out.
In the 72nd minute Oviedo found the back of the net with a free kick. She pounded a 26-yard kick just under the bar for her team-leading fourth goal of the year.
Minutes later Oviedo drew a foul in the box to earn a penalty. O'Donnell calmly stepped up and fired a shot down the middle for her first goal of the year.
Sunday was Vermont's third clean sheet of the 2021 campaign and second straight. It was goalie Lydia Kessel's second shutout of the season and fifth of her career.
UVM is 2-0 all-time against NJIT and is 7-3-1 all-time against teams from the Garden State. Vermont will travel to play Hartford at noon Sunday.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Norwich 24, Coast Guard 21
NEW LONDON, Conn. — The Norwich University Football team came out of the half with explosive plays on the mind, as using a 78-yard touchdown on their first play after the break on their way to down Coast Guard, 24-21, in a NEWMAC matchup Saturday afternoon.
With the win, Norwich holds on to the "Mug", the trophy awarded to the winner of the Little Army-Navy Game, with their second straight victory over the Bears. This is the first time Norwich has defeated Coast Guard in back to back contests since the "Mug" resided in Northfield with victories in 2002, 2003, and 2004.
Defensively the Cadets used three forced turnovers to hold the Bears offense to 314 yards on the day, with only 85 of those yards through the air. Jeremy Henault had a total of five tackles on the game, including one in the Bears backfield, and grabbed a pair of interceptions, to pair with another pass breakup. Noah Knight also added four tackles, and Zev Motew added four of his own.
The offense was run through Justin Bryant who had 125 yards on the ground, and Trevor Chase who nabbed eight passes for 155 total yards and two touchdowns, including 106 yards after the catch. Haleola Thomas also was heavily involved in the offense as he totaled four catches for 107 yards. Quarterback Mitchell Theal went 16-of-33 for 274 yards and a pair of scores in the victory.
Maritime 19, CU 16
THROGGS NECK, N.Y. — The Castleton University football team carried a lead late into the fourth quarter against SUNY Maritime Saturday, but was unable to hold on as the Privateers mounted a final-minute scoring drive to defeat the Spartans, 19-16, in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference opener.
Castleton (2-3, 0-1 ECFC) held a 16-12 lead with less than three minutes to play, but Maritime (1-3, 1-0 ECFC) used a 10-play, 79-yard drive that ended in a touchdown to take control 19-16 with just 53 seconds remaining. Castleton marched the ball up near midfield, but was unable to get into field goal range as time expired on a final Hail Mary that fell incomplete.
The Spartans got their scores on a 51-yard TD run by Simon Davis Jr., a 94-yard kickoff return by by Damiyr Martinez and a field goal by Noah Crossman.
Davis rushed for a team-high 84 yards on 11 carries. CU quarterback Jacob McCarthy threw for 142 yards.
Castleton is at Dean College on Saturday.
Trinity 28, Middlebury 0
HARTFORD, Conn. — Middlebury dropped to 1-2 on the season with a 28-0 loss at Trinity (3-0) on Saturday afternoon. The Panthers return home next weekend to host Amherst at 2 p.m.
