NEWTON, Mass. — University of Vermont starter Ava Vasile scored the first NCAA Tournament goal in program history, but the Catamounts struggled offensively while suffering a 16-3 loss to Denver in First Round action.
The Catamounts end the season at 14-5, while Denver wound up at 18-3 after suffering a 13-8 loss to Boston College in the Second Round.
“Unfortunately, it wasn’t our day today, but there is so much to be proud of this season,” UVM coach Sarah Dalton Graddock said. “A huge thank you to our team for their commitment and belief every day. Thank you to Jess Drummond and Casey Pearsall for their endless work to help develop our 35 young women on and off the field. Also to Kristen O’Connell and Bekkah Bond for keeping us strong and healthy. Our program has taken a huge step forward and I’m excited to build on our success in the future. I’m going to miss seeing this group every day.”
Denver jumped out to a 5-0 lead, with Mollie Estepp scoring twice to lead the Pioneers in the opening minutes. Vasile snapped the early run, but the Pioneerss added five more goals in the second quarter to take a 10-1 lead entering halftime. Lauren Black scored the first goal of the second quarter, with Julia Gilbert and Bea Behrins tacking on two goals apiece.
Kerry Gerety opened the second half with Vermont’s second goal of the game. Denver countered with three goals to close out the quarter up 13-1.
Senior Maris Large scored for the Catamounts in the fourth quarter. The UVM captain converted on a pass from Meghan O’Connor for her 11th goal of the season.
Vermont caps the 2022 season with a program-record 14 wins. The Class of 2022 finishes with 32 wins — the fourth-highest total in program history.
Vasile and Halloran each had a team-high four shots. Mullen tallied three shots for the Catamounts. Carolyn Carrera and Charlotte Nevins led the Vermont defense with two caused turnovers apiece. Goalie Sophie McLaughlin made eight saves in goal for the Catamounts.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Middlebury 22, SUNY-Geneseo 6
MIDDLEBURY — The No. 2 seed Middlebury College women’s lacrosse team (18-1) cruised past No. 23 SUNY Geneseo in NCAA Second Round action on Kohn Field on Sunday. With the victory, the Panthers advance in tournament play and will host a four-team regional next weekend.
Middlebury’s Maggie Coughlin led all players with a career-high eight points (4G, 4A) in her first NCAA Tournament game. Jane Earley had a game-high six goals, tying her career best, while pacing all players with six draw controls.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Maryland 21, Vermont 5
COLLEGE PARK, Md. – The top-seed Maryland Terrapins defeated the Catamounts in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.
Logan Wisnauskas scored four goals and added two assists to lead the Terrapins to a quarterfinal matchup and 2021 national championship rematch with Virginia next weekend.
The Terrapins started the scoring with two goals in the opening 1:45 of the contest. One from Wisnauskas and another from Eric Malever gave Maryland early momentum. Liam Limoges broke the Terps’ run with his 32nd goal of the season at the 10:06 mark.
Maryland reclaimed its two-goal edge with 9:17 to go in the first quarter. The rest of the first quarter was a defensive stalemate. UVM’s Ryan Cornell made three saves and Nick Alviti collected four ground balls in the first 15 minutes.
Maryland broke the game open in the second quarter with eight straight goals from seven scorers. Owen Murphy’s second goal of the game gave Maryland a 11-1 edge with 4:07 to go in the half.
James Basile ended the Terps’ steak on a feed from David Closterman for his third goal of the season just under a minute later. Maryland answered back and carried a 12-2 lead at the half.
Wisnauskas completed his 38th career hat trick 56 seconds into the third quarter. Closterman responded for the Catamounts with 9:53 to go in the frame, making it 13-3. The Terrapins scored five goals in the final five minutes of the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Brock Haley and Michael McCormack scored for the Catamounts in the final frame, but the Terps easily secured their eighth straight first-round victory.
Tommy Burke won eight draws for UVM, setting a new single-season program record in the process with 269. Teammate Nick Alviti finished the contest with a career-high nine ground balls. Limoges led all Catamounts with five shots on goal.
Cornell made 12 saves. It was his fourth straight game with 12 or more saves.
Tufts 33, Norwich 10
MEDFORD, Mass. — The Cadets fell in the NCAA Division III Second Round action.
Tufts took an 11-0 lead with 13:14 remaining in the second quarter. Callum Jones put Norwich on the board by scoring with 12:17 on the clock. The Jumbos rattled off another six straight goals before Jones scored for the second time. Parker Campbell followed with a goal of his own at the 9:47 mark of the second quarter. Tufts scored back-to-back goals before the Cadets closed out the first half with a goal from Andrew Garrison off an assist from Jack Anzalone.
Tufts opened the second half with three straight goals before Payden Masaracchia cashed in on an assist from Garrison. A goal shortly after from the Jumbos put Tufts up 23-5, but Jones scored back-to-back goals at the other end. After the Jumbos added four goals, Masaracchia scored to close out the third quarter with the Cadets trailing 27-8.
Jones scored again for Norwich at the start of the fourth quarter before Tufts rattled off six straight goals. Masaracchia responded with a goal to put the Cadets in double-digits.
Norwich (19-2, 10-0 GNAC) closes out the season with its best record in program history. The Cadets won their third Great Northeast Athletic Conference title and made their third NCAA ournament appearance. Norwich hosted its first NCAA tourney contest and earned their first victory in the Big Dance by defeating Maine-Maritime, 20-12.
