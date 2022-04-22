SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The Castleton baseball team hit the road to take on Skidmore in a non-conference showdown and fell short, 4-3, during the teams’ third meeting of the season.
The afternoon began with a continuation of the teams’ game from April 6 that was called due to darkness. With the game in extras after Skidmore tied it late, the Spartans (7-17-1, 1-8 LEC) scored six runs in the top of the 10th to take the 14-8 lead before Adam Winchell put together a quick 1-2-3 inning to earn his first save of the season and the win for Castleton.
In the full nine-inning game, the Spartans struck first in the fourth, scoring twice on the back of three walks and a hit batsman.
That lead was short-lived, however, as the Thoroughbreds responded with a run in the bottom of the inning before taking the lead with a three-run fifth inning, making it a 4-2 game.
Down to their final out, Castleton rallied in hopes of taking back the lead, scoring Jesus Cardenas on a throwing error before loading the bases, but they couldn’t add on.
Zack Marlow (1-4) took the loss, allowing all four Skidmore runs through two innings of work.
Castleton is back in action Saturday to take on Plymouth State, with the first pitch of the doubleheader set for noon.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
CU Plymouth split
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — The Castleton University and Plymouth State softball teams split their doubleheader on Thursday, Castleton bouncing back with a dramatic 6-5 win in 10 innings in the nightcap after the Panthers won the first game 6-2.
Kylie Wright was a marathon pitcher for the Spartans in the second game, going all 10 innings. The victory hiked her own record to 6-1.
The Spartans won when Hannah Mosher’s single scored Jess Heinrichs in the top of the 10th.
Heinrichs, Hannah Mosher, Machaila Arjavich and Makenna Thorne had two hits apiece in that second game.
The Spartans manged only four base hits in the first game, one a double by Thorne.
Olivia Joy (5-5) took the loss.
The Spartans are 14-9 and 5-3 in the Little East Conference heading into Saturday’s LEC doubleheader at home against Rhode Island College.
MEN’S LACROSSE
UVM at home
BURLINGTON — The Vermont men’s lacrosse team returns home for its final regular season home game Saturday to host Binghamton at Virtue Field.
Vermont is putting a perfect America East record on the line. The Catamounts are 4-0 in the league.
The opening faceoff between the Catamounts and Bearcats is set for noon on AmericaEast.TV.
The Vermont women’s lacrosse team (11-3, 3-2 in the America East) is on the road Saturday, facing Bryant at 4 p.m.
