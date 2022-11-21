BARRE — The Norwich University men’s basketball team had a dominant opening half, beating rival Castleton University 65-54 Saturday night in a Barre Granite Association College Classic game at the Barre Auditorium.
The Cadets jumped out to a 41-19 advantage at the break. Norwich left the Spartans in the dust with a 20-0 run after CU had jumped out to a 10-9 lead in the early going.
Castleton responded in the second half, controlling the game and outscoring Norwich by 11 points, but the rough start was too much to overcome. Joe Russell had a big day for the Spartans, scoring 26 points on 11-for-17 shooting. Owen Liss had 16 points and Jalen Olivero had 14 to pace the Cadets. Fair Haven graduate Kohlby Murray, who had standout showings at the Barre Aud during his high school years, added five points.
On Friday against NVU-Johnson, Castleton made a comeback to beat NVU 72-66.
In the opening half, the Badgers led by as much as 11 points, but went into the break up eight.
The Spartans took control after the break, taking a lead with 7:23 to play on a Tray Wright free throw. CU wouldn’t trail again en route to the comeback win.
Wright led Castleton with 16 points, followed by Justin Schwarzbeck with 14, Alex Blackmore with 12 and Russell with 11. Castleton (3-3) hosts Lesley on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Norwich (4-1) is at NVU-Lyndon next Tuesday, Nov. 29.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Bulldogs to host Cats
Yale (5-0) will try to keep its five-game win streak going when the Bulldogs host the University of Vermont (1-4) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The Bulldogs are 2-0 in home games. Yale scores 84.8 points while outscoring opponents by 31.6 points per game.
The Catamounts have gone 0-3 away from home. Vermont is eighth in the America East scoring 65.0 points per game and is shooting 43.1%.
Matt Knowling is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. John Poulakidas is averaging 9.6 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 40.0% for Yale.
Finn Sullivan averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc. Dylan Penn is averaging 13.8 points for Vermont.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Norwich 62,
NVU-Lyndon 55
BARRE — The Norwich University women’s basketball team earned a hard-fought victory over the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Hornets in their final game of the 2022 Barre Granite Association College Classic, hosted at the Barre Auditorium on Saturday night.
The Cadets’ winning efforts were spearheaded by a 29-point showcase by sophomore Haley Brewster, whose 11-of-13 shooting performance from the foul line was critical for a team that made 26 trips to the line. Erika Thomas also reached double-figures, logging a career-high 13 points in the win.
Norwich wasted no time getting things rolling after the Hornets took an early 2-0 lead on a pair of foul shots. The Cadets responded with a 25-7 run in the first quarter that led to an 18-point lead on the opening basket of the second stanza, courtesy of Brewster. A quick 8-0 NVU-Lyndon spurt was quickly shut down by Norwich, which kept the Hornets at bay while maintaining a double-digit advantage for the rest of the quarter. Brittany Graham put an exclamation point on the half, drilling a jumper with 11 seconds left to give the Cadets a 38-23 lead at the break.
The Cadets were poised to coast to victory after back-to-back 3-pointers from Graham and Brewster gave Norwich its largest advantage at 46-23 halfway through the third quarter. NVU-Lyndon found momentum in the closing minutes, trimming Norwich’s lead down to 13 points on a Kerigan Disorda 3-pointer seconds before the end of the frame.
Another run by the Hornets — this time a 5-0 spurt to start the fourth — brought NVU-Lyndon back to within striking distance. The Hornets trailed 53-51 with 3:15 left to play. A personal 5-0 run by Brewster extended Norwich’s lead back to seven points before a pair of foul shots and a buzzer-beating layup from Thomas secured the victory in the closing minute.
“The performance today is a part of the continuing growth and learning of our team,” Norwich coach Mark Zacher said. “Injuries forced us to use players in new and different positions and they responded well. In addition, NVU-Lyndon made a great defensive run to get back in the game and make it a close contest. And I believe, or at least I hope, that we have learned a good lesson about using the clock to our advantage that will carry over into future games.”
Brewster recorded 15 rebounds and six steals, while Thomas finished with 13 points. Graham added seven points, while Maren McGinn (11 rebounds) and MacKenzie Moore (10 rebounds) were strong on the glass.
Emori Davis led the Hornets by pouring in 14 points off the bench. Teammate Riann Fortin finished with 11 points and eight boards.
The Cadets will return to action Dec. 2 when they host the 2022 Ed Hockenbury Classic. Norwich will face Eastern Nazarene College in the opening game of the Classic at 6 p.m., while Trinity College (Conn.) and Westfield State will duel in the nightcap at 8 p.m. in Andrews Hall.
Castleton 56,
NVU-Lyndon 50
BARRE — The Castleton University women’s basketball team earned a hard-fought 56-50 win against in-state rival NVU-Lyndon on Friday night in the Barre Granite Association College Classic at the Barre Auditorium.
The Hornets jumped up early, taking an eight-point advantage after one quarter, but the Spartans outscored Lyndon in the second to narrow the deficit to six at the break.
Castleton continued chipping away after the break, taking the lead during the third, but the Hornets inched out a one-point lead heading into the fourth.
The Spartans look the lead back in the early fourth and never gave it back.
Kelly Vuz was the driving force in the Castleton win scoring 29 points, including a 6-for-6 mark at the free throw line. Rutland High alumna Elise Magro tacked on 12 points and West Rutland alumna Liz Bailey had seven points.
Emori Davis led Lyndon with 13 points and Maria Schlegal had eight. Fair Haven alumna Kerigan Disorda added seven points.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Norwich 1, NEC 0
NORTHFIELD — The Cadets headed into the Thanksgiving holiday break on a high note after defeating New England College at Kreitzberg Arena.
The lone goal came early for the Cadets as sophomore Alex Lewis stuffed a loose puck home sent in front by junior Patrick O’Neal on the first shot on goal of the game.
After that it was a goalie showcase as NEC graduate student Andrew Kormos stopped the next 41 shots the Cadets threw his way. Meanwhile, Norwich’s Drennan Atherton stopped all 18 shots he faced and stood tall when the Pilgrims had a 6-on-4 advantage in the waning seconds.
“I thought we played hard and got a couple big saves when we needed them,” Norwich coach Cam Ellsworth said. “I’m very proud to get a big conference win heading into the break.”
The Cadets will return to action at 7 p.m. Friday against Aurora as part of the FirstLight Shootout at Kreitzberg Arena.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Castleton 3,
Salem State 1
SALEM, Mass. — Following a 4-3 loss to the University of Southern Maine on Friday, the Castleton University women’s hockey team responded with a 3-1 win against Salem State Saturday afternoon.
Salem opened the scoring, but a trio of second-period goals by the Spartans were the difference.
Brooke Greenwood scored on a power play, assisted by Darby Palisi and Julia Carpenter, a little more than five minutes into the second. Emily Harris, coming off a standout field hockey season, scored 47 seconds later on an assist by Miranda Wheeler.
Samantha Lawler finished the scoring late in the period on an assist by Palisi.
On Friday against Southern Maine, USM scored twice in the opening period, but CU cut the lead in half on a Brooke Greenwood goal, assisted by Moa Carlsson and Emery Bonner.
The Huskies responded with two goals to open the third and Spartan goals from Alex Johnson and Darby Palisi (assisted by Kaitlin Bardellini) weren’t enough to complete a CU comeback.
Castleton (4-2) is at defending national champion Middlebury College on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
There’s something in the water of Milton, Massachusetts. The Norfolk County town accounted for half of the goals in a 4-1 win for the Babson College men’s hockey team against Castleton University Saturday at Spartan Arena.
Brothers senior Chris Rooney and first-year Tommy Rooney, both from the Boston suburb, accounted for the Beavers’ first two goals in a game where they would never trail.
Chris Rooney opened the scoring late in the first in an evenly-played period. The Catholic Memorial alumnus got himself to the left slot around the goal the goal and scored on an assist from Max Torrez and South Hero native Sam Sibold.
His brother Tommy Rooney extended the lead within the first three minutes of the second period, burying a goal from just outside the crease.
The game was as tightly-played as they come with the shots on goal being fairly close throughout.
It was also a contest filled with penalties. Babson struggled to stay out of the box all night long, picking up eight penalties to Castleton’s four.
The Spartans couldn’t take advantage of too often with the man advantage, but the Beavers’ penalty troubles did result in Castleton’s lone goal.
Midway through the second period, Babson picked up three penalties within a 65-second span. On the power play, Andrew Stefura ripped a shot that went off the end boards and bounced back to Zach Trempner. Tremper found Stefura and Spartan sophomore cut the deficit in half.
It was Stefura’s third goal in four games.
Castleton had two power play goals in its 4-3 win against the University of Southern Maine on Friday and have been great with the man advantage all year.
Given the sheer amount of power play opportunities, the Spartans would have loved to replicate the kind of success they had on Friday, but Castleton coach Kyle Richards can’t complain too much with the group continuing to produce.
“It would have been nice to have a few more tonight, but that’s how the power play goes,” Richards said. “It’s hot and cold. I guess if you’re scoring on it every game, you can’t complain too much.”
Babson put the game out of reach with two third-period goals. The Beavers netted their third goal with less than five minutes to play with a hard rip from the right side just inside the blue line by Nolan Woudenberg. Babson got its final goal from Wyatt George with an empty net.
Both squads went with young goaltenders on Saturday. CU sophomore Dominic Rodrigue had 32 saves and Beavers freshman netminder Nate Mueller had 33 stops.
Castleton has shown it can hang with the New England Hockey Conference’s best. The Spartans beat perennial power Norwich earlier in the season and hung tight with seventh-ranked Beavers on Saturday.
The efforts are positive signs for Castleton with strong clubs like Hobart and Elmira looming in the next couple weeks.
“As far as sticking to plan and the process, I’m super proud of the effort,” Richards said. “That’s the seventh-ranked team in the country. Minus a couple mistakes on our end and a couple of ones that didn’t go in for us, we’re right there.”
On Friday against USM, the Spartans jumped on the board with a pair of power play goals in the first period. Stefura netted the first goal, assisted by Zach Trempner and Zach Papapetros.
Brandon Picard extended the lead in the final minute of the first on an assist by Jason Atkinson and Jackson Edwards.
Castleton added two more goals in the second period. Edwards scored assisted by Bryce Irwin and Atkinson scored assisted by Edwards and Anthony Persi.
USM made it interesting down the stretch, scoring three third-period goals, but the Spartans held on.
Castleton (2-5) hosts the Terry Moran Invitational on Friday and Saturday at Spartan Arena. The Spartans open the tournament at 7 p.m. on Friday against Franklin Pierce University.
Castleton won the Thanksgiving weekend tournament last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.