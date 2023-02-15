NEW LONDON, N.H. —The Norwich University women’s basketball team exacted revenge and led wire-to-wire on Tuesday night, collecting a crucial Great Northeast Athletic Conference (victory in the biggest game of the year during a 66-58 win at Colby-Sawyer.
Haley Brewster continued her dominant offensive run, pouring in a season-high 35 points on a 44% shooting effort from the field and a 9-of-10 effort from the charity stripe. Rachel Botala (12 points) and Silas Bernier (11 points) were also pivotal in the win.
The Cadets opened the contest with a string of baskets from Botala, Brewster and Bernier to build a 7-0 lead. Norwich did well to weather the storm after Colby-Sawyer cut the lead down to two points. The Cadets held onto a five-point lead after the opening 10 minutes.
Norwich wasted no time kicking off the second quarter on a 5-0 run, extending the advantage to double digits on baskets from MacKenzie Moore and Brewster. Colby-Sawyer found success at the free-throw line but could not contain the Cadets, who answered each CSC rally with a clutch bucket of their own.
The third quarter featured more of the same, as the Chargers trimmed a nine-point halftime lead down to 36-32 before Norwich ended the stanza on an 8-2 run and entered the final frame with a 10-point lead.
The Cadets were in prime position to coast to a double-figure victory, owning an 11-point lead with 1:30 remaining. The Chargers rallied to slice Norwich’s lead down to six with 37 seconds left. Clutch foul shots down the stretch from Brewster and Brittany Graham iced the game in Norwich’s favor.
“From the opening tip, our team played with intensity and a sense of urgency,” Norwich coach Mark Zacher said. “We talked about viewing each possession as if it was the game-deciding play. And, for the most part, I truly believe that our team followed through with that mindset. It was a good and satisfying win over a very competitive opponent.”
Norwich held leads in points off turnovers (15-9) and second-chance points (7-4). Courtney Brewster led Colby-Sawyer off the bench with 20 points, while Marissa Holt and Megan Molettieri added 10 points apiece.
The win keeps Norwich alive in the tightening GNAC playoff race ahead of the final game of the regular season on Saturday. The Cadets will host Anna Maria at 1 p.m. A win by Norwich, paired with losses by Colby-Sawyer on Thursday and Saturday, will allowe the Cadets to lock up the final playoff spot in the North Division.
Prior to tip-off Saturday, the Cadets will honor five graduating seniors in Graham, Alexis Matte, Katelyn DeSilvio, Bailey Reilly and Cadafe Williams as part of the afternoon’s Senior Day festivities.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
CU tabbed 4th
PAWTUCKET, R.I. — After falling just shy of their first LEC Championship appearance in 2022, the Castleton University softball team was selected to finish fourth in this year’s preseason poll, as released by the conference Tuesday morning.
Southern Maine was tabbed the favorite to win the LEC, garnering four first-place votes, with UMass Dartmouth and reigning champions Eastern Connecticut rounding out the top three.
Castleton kicks off their season Thursday, March 16 in Myrtle Beach.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CU picked 6th
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — One week away from first pitch, the Castleton Spartans baseball team has been selected sixth in the Little East Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll per league announcement Tuesday.
Southern Maine sits atop the poll, garnering four first-place votes after a 23-19 campaign with 10 LEC wins a year ago. The Anchormen of Rhode Island College are the forecasted runners-up with 20-plus wins in four consecutive full seasons. Defending Division III national champion Eastern Connecticut State, ranked No. 2 by D3baseball.com/NCBWA, is projected to take third place with UMass Boston.
UMass Dartmouth, who appeared in the LEC Championship game last season, is one spot ahead of the Spartans in fifth. The Green and White are projected above Plymouth State, Keene State, and Western Connecticut State.
The Spartans kick off the 2023 season on Tuesday at Washington & Lee, the first date in a four-game opening week.
