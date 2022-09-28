NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University women’s volleyball team swept Castleton University on Tuesday, winning 25-14, 25-4, 25-16.
The Cadets served up 12 aces and hit at a .263 team clip en route to a dominant three-set win at Andrews Hall. Senior Ana Lopez led the team with 10 kills and tied junior Leah Mathewson for the team lead with one solo block and three assisted blocks. Matthewson added four kills along with two aces.
Reigning Great Northeast Athletic Conference Libero of the Week Laura Farnum scored a pair of team highs with six aces and 19 digs. Senior Maggie McNeil contributed 11 digs and five kills for NU, while senior teammate Sarah Farnum led the Cadets’ passing game with 25 assists.
Norwich jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first set, a lead that blossomed to 10-4 during a game-opening run as Lopez recorded three of the team’s first seven kills. Castleton cut the lead to two at 14-11, but four unanswered points put Norwich back in control before the Cadets closed out the first set with a 7-2 run.
Castleton scored the first point of the second set, but the Cadets stormed back with 11 unanswered points to grasp firm control. An 8-0 run gave Norwich a 19-2 lead and the Cadets secured the 2-0 advantage with a five-point run to end the set. In the second set, Norwich hit .261, blocked three shots and registered four aces while holding the Spartans without a kill during the set.
The two teams battled in the third, trading points before a three-point Castleton swing helped the Spartans close the gap to 14-13. A final six-point Norwich run derailed the comeback as the Cadets held off Castleton down the stretch to clinch their 23rd consecutive win over Castleton.
Norwich will return to action on Friday for a GNAC Tri-Match during Parent & Family Weekend.
MEN’S SOCCER
Westfield 2, Castleton 0
WESTFIELD, Mass. — The Castleton University men’s soccer team was blanked by Westfield State 2-0 Tuesday night.
Carter Hebert scored both goals for Westfield.
The Spartans (3-3-2) is at Western Connecticut State on Saturday.
Jiana honroed
WINTHROP, Mass. — After an electrifying five-goal week, Norwich sophomore Mamadi Jiana was named the Great Northeast Athletic Conference (Player of the Week for men’s soccer. Jiana recorded three points behind a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win over Emmanuel to open the week, helping keep Norwich’s undefeated record over the Saints alive. The sophomore was in the zone in the weekend matinee against Lasell, tallying four of Norwich’s six goals on four shots in a 6-0 shutout victory, marking a career-high in goals. Jiana wound up recording five goals on eight shots on goal. Jiana now ranks second in the GNAC in goals and third in points. The honor marks the first time Jiana received the GNAC award. Cadet Joseph Thongsythavong claimed Player of the Week during the first week of the season.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Emerson 1, Castleton 0
BOSTON — The Castleton University women’s soccer team was in Bean Town Tuesday night, falling to Emerson College 1-0.
The Lions scored the game’s lone goal in the first half with Brittney Righetti finding the back of the net. The Spartans had four shots on goal, one of which coming from Fair Haven alumna Megan Ezzo. Reigning Little East Conference Goalie of the Week Alex Benfatti made 21 saves to keep CU afloat in the loss.
Castleton (3-7) hosts Western Connecticut State on Saturday.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Skidmore 4, CU 2
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Skidmore scored two late goals to edge Castleton 4-2 in field hockey on Tuesday. Scoring for Castleton were Amelie Steinel and Emily Harris. Kaitlin Bardellini picked up an assist.
The 5-4 Spartans are still perfect (3-0) in the Little East Conference.
