BOSTON, Mass. — The Norwich University men’s basketball team halted a late Emmanuel College rally and handed the Saints their first league loss this season during Tuesday’s 81-77 victory.
Jalen Olivero led the effort during the Great Northeast Athletic Conference clash at the Jean Yawkey Center, He poured in 22 points on a 7-of-14 shooting effort and an 8-of-10 performance from the charity stripe.
Kohlby Murray (15 points), Joe Joe DuBrul (12 points) and Donovan Lewis Jr. (10 points) all shot 50% from the floor to help boost the Cadets. Lewis Jr. flirted with a triple-double after hauling down eight rebounds and dishing out a career-high seven assists.
Emmanuel wasted no time getting on the board, with making a Donte Pope layup on the Saints’ opening possession. The hosts quickly doubled up on the Cadets, pulling ahead 10-5 after back-to-back 3-pointers. Norwich promptly responded, knotting things at 14-14 before embarking on a 15-3 run to take a 29-17 lead. Despite attempts from the Saints, Norwich kept the opposition at bay for the remainder of the first half and led 47-37 at the break.
The Saints marched out of the gates with a 13-2 run to start the second half. Chris Hough gave the Cadets a lead they never relinquished for the final 14-plus minutes. Norwich pushed the advantage back to 12 points with five minutes left.
Norwich held Emmanuel in check down the stretch, despite a pair of Ricky Martin 3-pointers that made it a two-oitn game. Seven Cadets free throws in the closing 26 seconds from Olivero iced the game.
“Huge win on the road for our basketball team,” Norwich coach Paul Booth said. “We did a great job on both ends of the floor against a very talented team. We really executed offensively and defensively when we really needed it. Jalen was huge down the stretch with his poise and free-throws at the end.”
The Cadets dominated inside, maintaining a 44-22 advantage in points in the paint. Norwich shot 50% from the floor for the contest and snapped Emmanuel’s nine-game winning streak. The Cadets avenged a 78-74 loss to Emmanuel earlier this January.
Norwich will host Colby-Sawyer at 7 p.m. Thursday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Emmanuel 82, Norwich 62
BOSTON — The Cadets fought valiantly against the Staints in Great Northeast Athletic Conference action before falling short down the stretch.
Norwich’s Haley Brewster poured in a season-high 30 points to go with six boards, five assists and four steals. Teammate Maren McGinn 8 of 10 from the floor and finished with 16 points, six rebounds and three steals. Olivia Matela led Emmanuel with 25 points, while Yannie Chan added 14 points in the victory.
The Cadets thrived in the opening minutes, getting on the board first on a Silas Bernier layup before recovering from an Emmanuel run with a trio of 3-pointers to grab an 11-10 lead halfway through the first quarter. The Saints answered with an 8-0, but McGinn made a lay-in before the break.
Norwich created a slew of scoring opportunities in the second quarter, trimming Emmanuel’s lead down to two points twice. However, the Cadets could not get over the hump. Emmanuel ended the opening half on an 11-0 run and extended its lead into double-digit territory.
Norwich refused to give up, scoring 26 third-quarter points while keeping within striking distance of the Saints. A pair of Rachel Botala foul shots and a Brewster jumper closed the gap to 11 points, but Emmanuel prevented the Cadets from inching any closer in the final 15 minutes.
The Cadets will host Colby-Sawyer at 5 p.m. Thursday.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Skidmore 6, Castleton 2
The Castleton University men’s hockey team gave up a trio of first-period goals and couldn’t recover, losing 6-2 to Skidmore College Tuesday night at Spartan Arena.
Bryce Irwin and Stone Stelzl scored for the 6-15 Spartans.
Castleton hosts its second annual Breaking the Ice on Mental Health game on Friday against Elmira College. Castleton is one of only a few men’s NCAA ice hockey programs to host an annual mental health awareness game. Proceeds from the event benefit Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Behavioral Health Services, with last year’s inaugural event raising more than $9,000 for RRMC.
