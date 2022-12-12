NORTHFIELD — The fifth-ranked Norwich women’s hockey team ended the semester on a high note with Sunday’s 6-0 victory over Elmira in the East-West Hockey Classic consolation game.
Competing in their sixth game in the last ten days, the Cadets struck early and often. Junior Melianne Reynolds netted her first goal of the season to give NU the lead. Reynolds’s counterpart on the wing, Taylor Girouard, was credited with an assist. Girouard scored less than five minutes later for a 2-0 advantage.
The Norwich charge continued in the second period with a goal six minutes into the frame by freshman Olivia Boyer. Fellow freshman Rylie McIntyre tallied the first of her three assists on the afternoon. Reynolds scored her second of the game for a 4-0 cushion. Boyer notched her second goal in the third period and Ingrid Holstad-Berge also scored.
The 12th annual tourney was a showcase involving four of the top eight programs in the country. In the championship game, the No. 4 Plattsburgh State Cardinals defeated the No. 3 Adrian Bulldogs, 1-0.
“I want to thank Northfield Savjngs Bank for their sponsorship of the best tournament in Division III women’s hockey,” Norwich Director of Athletics Ed Hockenbury said. “We saw some incredible hockey action at Kreitzberg the past two days and we are so fortunate to have such a generous partner in bringing this great event to Norwich.”
The Cadets and Soaring Eagles will battle again to open up the 2023 portion of their schedules. The New England Hockey Conference rivals will face off Jan. 6 at 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Albertus Magnus 66, Norwich 51
NORTHFIELD — Despite holding onto a lead after the opening quarter, the Cadets suffered a double-digit loss to undefeated Albertus Magnus College in Great Northeast Athletic Conference action at Andrews Hall on Saturday.
Maren McGinn recorded a 12-point, 15-rebound double-double to lead the Cadets. Teammate Haley Brewster tallied 12 points, while Rachel Botala added 11 points on a 50% shooting effort for NU.
The Cadets tipped off the contest with back-to-back baskets from McGinn and Brewster. Caitlyn Scott pushed Albertus Magnus ahead, 9-8, before Norwich embarked on an 8-2 run to take its largest lead of the game. A Scott trey at the buzzer, however, sent the Falcons into the break with some newfound offensive confidence.
Back-and-forth baskets between Scott and Jessie Zimmerman gave Norwich a one-point edge before a long-range bomb from Diamond White pushed the Falcons in front. Albertus Magnus took advantage of the Cadets’ foul trouble, as Brewster was plagued by four fouls while Botala had three by halftime. The Falcons’ lead ballooned to 11 before the halftime break.
Despite Albertus Magnus’ best efforts to pull away, the Cadets prevented the deficit from getting out of hand by closing the gap to 42-35, after a 3-pointer from Brittany Graham. The Cadets lost steam after that, however, as the Falcons capitalized on a slew of turnovers during the closing quarter.
Scott led the way for the Falcons with 22 points. Jakara Murray-Leach trailed with 19 points, while White finished with 15 points in the victory.
The Cadets will travel to play Dean on Jan. 3.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Albertus Magnus 101, Norwich 57
NORTHFIELD — A dominant first-half by Albertus Magnus sent the Cadets into the holiday break with a 101-57 defeat in Great Northeast Athletic Conference play in Andrews Hall on Saturday afternoon.
Kohlby Murray led the Cadets offensively with 15 points, followed by Owen Liss’s 14-point, nine-rebound effort. Donovan Lewis Jr. added 11 points in the loss
Back-to-back layups from the Falcons in the opening minutes pushed Albertus Magnus ahead permanently. A corner 3-pointer from Liss got Norwich on the board. The Falcons quickly built a double-digit lead that was trimmed back down to single-digits twice in the opening eight minutes. Albertus Magnus responded with a 43-19 run to end the half.
The second stanza featured a similar theme, as the Falcons’ lead ballooned to as much as 47 points. A foul shot from Charlie Rohr and a layup from Jacob Seaver closed out the scoring for the Cadets.
Five Falcons tallied double-figures, led by Davon Warner’s 17-point, nine-rebound performance in 22 minutes of action from off the bench.
The Cadets (7-3) will return to action with a Jan. 3 game at Dean.
