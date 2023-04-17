SPRINGFIELD, Mass. The Norwich University men’s rugby team took home its fifth straight 7’s New England Wide Collegiate Rugby Conference Championship by sweeping all four games they played, outscoring opponents 126-17 in the process.
The Cadets took on the University of New Hampshire for the first game of the day and cruised to a 38-7 victory in pool play. Senior Aiden Maher scored two tries in the first half. Logan Perry added another try before the first half closed with senior captain Leo Clayburgh converting all three tries. Rashawn Fraser opened the second half with a lengthy solo run up the middle off the kickoff for another score. Fraser and Clayburgh tallied two more tries apiece in the half.
Norwich returned to pool-play action against Boston University. After a slow start by NU, Marius Edwards had a strong run to swing the momentum. Clayburgh and Perry each tallied one more try before the half closed. In the second half the Cadet defense took over, allowing one unconverted try by the Terriers. Kurt Sayers scored one more try to help close out a 24-5 victory.
After a weather delay for thunderstorms, Norwich resumed competition with their most dominant performance on the day against Bentley in the semifinals. Fraser and Maher both scored tries in the first half, with Clayburgh converting both times. Edwards and Yandres Cintron both had strong second halves, scoring two tries apiece to fuel a 40-0 shutout. The Norwich defense continued to stand tall in the championship matchup against Coast Guard, holding the Bears to only unconverted try. Fraser started the game with two consecutive tries and the Cadets led 14-0 entering halftime. Clayburgh and Edwards struck again in the second half to put the finishing touches on a 24-5 victory. The Cadets earned a bid to the National Collegiate Rugby National 7’s Tournament, where the the top 12 Division II teams will compete for top honors April 28-30.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Norwich 17,
Albertus Magnus 10
NORTHFIELD — Mitchell McKay and Tyler Seidel spearheaded a high-octane offensive performance in a big win for the Cadets in a Great Northeast Athletic Conference battle.
McKay set a career-high in points, firing in four goals to go along with two assists. Seidel finished with four goals and one assist. Teammate Hunter Dixson added two goals, while Aaron Broom, Luke Pineo, Thomas Muraski, Matt Meehan, Christian Masonius, Chris Smith and Alex Johnston also scored.
Muraski and Meehan opened up the offensive explosion with no hesitation, with Muraski scoring off the opening face-off before Meehan added a second Cadet goal less than a minute into play. The Cadets added 11 straight goals over the first and second quarters.
The Cadets won 43 ground balls, including 18 in the first quarter. Goalie Thomas Kelliher earned the win after making nine saves.
EastConn 19, CU 9
CASTLETON — The Castleton University men’s lacrosse team struggled in the first half and fell to Eastern Connecticut 19-9 at Dave Wolk Stadium Saturday afternoon.
The Warriors jumped out to a 10-1 lead by halftime, and despite a highly-competitive second half, the deficit was too much to overcome for the Spartans.
Jonathan Bernier paced EastConn with five goals and two assists. Dawson Nalette had five goals for Castleton, while Ethan Esposito, Chris LaBonte, Hunter Sarro and Ian Edgar all had one goal.
Castleton (4-9) is at Plymouth State on Wednesday.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Emmanuel 18,
Norwich 14
NORTHFIELD,- The Cadets’ upset effort fell short in Great Northeast Athletic Conference action.
Maddie Etherton and Michaila Furchak were offensive standouts for NU, netting four goals apiece. Teammate Valentina Drown had a career showing, tallying two goals and three assists. Drown passed the 100th-point plateau for her career in the process. Athena Merck, Ellie Moriarty, Julia Proto and Emma O’Neill added one goal apiece in the loss.
The Cadets attempted to fight back from early deficits of 3-0 and 5-2. Goals from Proto, Drown and Furchak led to a 5-5 deadlock, but the Saints’ Avery Robillard kicked off a 4-0 spurt to gave her team the lead for good.
Norwich scooped up 23 ground balls and won the battle in draw controls, 19-17. Maeve Noble-Lowe logged 12 saves in the crease.
The Cadets will travel to play Colby-Sawyer at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
EastConn 24, CU 4
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — The Castleton University women’s lacrosse team couldn’t keep up with Eastern Connecticut, falling 24-4 on Saturday.
The Warriors dominated the first half, taking a 15-0 lead into the break. In the second half, Kimberly McCarthy had two goals, while Megan Ward and Lacey Greenamyre had one goal apiece.
Castleton (3-9) is at Keene State on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
NU earns split
FRANKLIN, Mass.- The Cadets split a doubleheader with Dean to earn their thrird wins in five games.
Pitching ruled the day in the first game as both sides picked up four hits. The Bulldogs struck first in the third inning by scoring two runs. The Cadets cut the lead in half in the top of the seventh with a one-run triple from Geffen Franus. However, Dean shut the door for a 2-1 victory.
The Cadets bounced back by building a 9-0 lead in the fourth inning of Game 2. PJ Morales led off the game with a double. Two batters later, with the bases loaded, Hayden Roberge drove in his teammates. Franus and Zeb Perrault each drove in two more run before the inning ended with NU in front 5-0.
In the fourth inning, a Roberge double drove in Abel Oropeza. Franus belted a two-run home run to put the Cadets up by nine. Both Roberge and Franus ended the game going 3-for-5 at the plate, with Roberge recording two RBIs and Franus driving in five runs during the 15-5 win.
CU faces NEC
HENNIKER, N.H. — Castleton scored five runs in the top of the first inning and outlasted New England College 8-4 on Sunday afternoon in the second game of a doubleheader. CU fell in the first game 8-2.
In the second game, Reece de Castro got the scoring going with a lead-off homerun in the first inning. Addison Shaub had a big day, driving in four runs for the Spartans. Kannon Dush drove in two runs.
Joseph Voli was the winning pitcher for CU, going 4 2/3 innings. He allowed four runs, but only one was earned.
NEC broke the first game open with a four-run fifth inning that extended its lead to 6-1. CU had an RBI from de Castro in the loss.
Castleton (11-16) hosts Union College on Tuesday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
EastConn sweeps
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — The Castleton University softball team fell 4-3 and 10-0 in a doubleheader against Eastern Connecticut on Saturday.
In the first game, the Warriors’ designated hitter Victoria Heaphy drove in the walk-off run with a double into left center.
The Spartans had jumped up 2-0 in the first inning, but EastConn took the lead in the fifth inning with two runs, following a one-run fourth. Castleton tied it in the top of the seventh, but couldn’t hold off the winning run in the bottom half.
Alexis Rogers drove in two runs and Samera Rideout drove in one for the Spartans, while Hannah Mosher had three hits. Olivia Joy went five innings in the circle for Castleton and Rogers went 1 1/3 innings, taking the loss.
EastConn scored nine runs in the third inning of the second game and ended up winning by run-rule in five innings as the Warriors pitcher Alyssa Vilchez no-hit the Spartans.
Castleton (10-10) hosts Plymouth State for a doubleheader on Tuesday.
