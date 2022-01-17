NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University women’s ice hockey team rebounded from its first conference loss since 2017 with a 2-1 win over UMass Boston at Kreitzberg Arena.
Juniors Ann-Frederique Guay and Julia Masotta each scored goals, while sophomore Leocadia Clark made a career-high 32 saves in goal to backstop the Cadets to the big victory.
Norwich (9-4-0, 8-1-0 NEHC) was outshot 15-5 in the opening period. The Cadets rebounded quickly with two goals early in the second period to assume control of the game. Guay scored on a breakaway, flipping the puck over the pad of UMass Boston goalie Victoria Kennedy for the game’s first goal.
Morgan Tefft hit Guay in stride up the right wing after she received a pass from Taylor Tom. Guay sped past the UMB defender and skated down the right wing before crossing to the goal mouth and scoring her seventh
Masotta banked a shot off the pad of Kennedy and into the back of the net 1:23 later for a 2-0 lead. It was her eighth goal of the season. Molly Flanagan and Jillian Jackson assisted.
UMass Boston (6-9-0, 5-4-0 NEHC) cut into the deficit at the 5:49 mark of the third period, with Ana Gustafson scoring on a 2-on-1 rush to make it 2-1. Katie Leffler and Margeaux Butters notched assists. Butters flicked the puck up and out of the zone off the boards to hit Leffler on an indirect pass. Leffler skated in from the right and found Gustafson all alone in the slot for the goal.
UMass Boston outshot Norwich 33-28 in the game. Norwich will host Amherst at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Castleton 5, NEC 2
The Castleton University women’s hockey team scored a trio of third-period goals, beating New England College 5-2 Saturday afternoon at Spartan Arena.
Brooke Greenwood paced the Spartans with a trio of goals, scoring once in every period, along with one assist.
The other two goals came from Courtney Gauthier and Nancy Benedict, who were also great distributors. Gauthier had four assists and Benedict had two. Ryanne Mix and Katherine Campoli also had assists.
Castleton (6-6-2) hosts rival Norwich on Friday.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Norwich 2,
UMass Boston 1
BOSTON – Freshman forward Patrick Delvecchio scored the game-winning goal midway through the third period to lift the Norwich University men’s ice hockey team to a key win over UMass Boston at the Edward T. Barry Rink in New England Hockey Conference action.
Norwich (8-3-4, 5-3-3 NEHC) picked up a crucial six points on the weekend to complete the sweep after beating Johnson & Wales 6-2 on Friday night. With the win, the Cadets moved into a three-way tie for second place in the NEHC standings with Elmira and UMass Boston.
Senior defenseman Devon Becker picked up his nation-leading 19th assist of the season after he fired the puck toward the net and then it deflected off Del Vecchio and into the back of the net for the goal that proved to be the difference midway through the second period.
Clark Kerner worked the puck out of the corner and fed it back to Becker to pick up the secondary assist on the goal as Norwich added another goal on to its nation leading power-play percentage.
Norwich opened the scoring just 2:52 into the first period, with Brett Ouderkirk scoring his ninth goal of the season off an assist from Isaac Chapman and Beckerto take the early 1-0 lead.
UMass Boston (10-6-1, 6-3-1 NEHC) scored at the 7:37 mark of the second period to tie the game up with Michael Krupinski scoring off assists from Jeffrey Skinner and Ethan Nitkin.
Atherton made 38 saves for the Cadets to pick up the victory in goal. Sam Best made 29 saves in goal for UMass Boston to get saddled with the loss.
Norwich will travel to play Middlebury on Tuesday to wrap-up its five-game road trip to open the 2022 portion of its schedule. Norwich finally returns to Kreitzberg Arena to play its first home game since Dec. 4 when it hosts Castleton at 7 p.m. Friday
