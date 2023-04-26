FRANKLIN, Mass. — The Norwich University men’s lacrosse team delivered a valiant comeback attempt but suffered a 14-10 loss at Dean College to wrap up the regular season during Tuesday’s Great Northeast Athletic Conference action.
Five Cadets registered goals, with Tyler Seidel (three assists) and Mitchell McKay both recording hat tricks. Luke Pineo added a pair of goals for NU, while teammates Matt Meehan and Chris Smith also scored.
Dean controlled the tone early, tallying the first goals just a minute into action before firing home two more late goals in the opening stanza. Seidel found Meehan for Norwich’s first goal with 12 seconds remaining in the first quarter. The Bulldogs picked right up where they left off in the second quarter, outscoring the Cadets 3-1 to take a four-goal lead into the break.
Both teams exchanged goals to kick off the third frame, but an Alec Speirs tally set into motion a 5-0 run by the Bulldogs that gave led to a 13-4 lead. Dean’s momentum was short-lived, as McKay fired in a pair of shots. Pineo found the back of the net to combine for a total of three goals in the final 41 seconds of the quarter.
Goals by McKay, Smith and Seidel kept things interesting in the fourth quarter, whittling the Bulldogs’ lead down to 13-10. But the Cadets could not creep any closer, as a man-up goal from Diego Alvarez-Segee sealed the deal in the waning minutes.
The Cadets scooped up 39 ground balls while going a 17 of 18 on clear attempts. Norwich’s Thomas Kelliher turned away eight shots between the pipes.
Alvarez-Segee led Dean in scoring with six goals and two assists, while Speirs and Greg Centeio finished with three goals apiece.
The loss cements Norwich’s spot as the No. 8 seed in the upcoming GNAC Tournament. The Cadets will travel to Boston for a 1 p.m. Saturday clash against top-seeded Emmanuel in the GNAC Quarterfinals. The Saints topped Norwich in both teams’ conference openers, prevailing 14-7 on March 18 on Sabine Field.
MEN’S LACROSSE
UMB 25, CU 7
CASTLETON — The Castleton University men’s lacrosse team hosted UMass Boston on Tuesday night in the penultimate game of the regular season, falling 25-7 to the high-powered Beacons in Little East Conference action.
Chris LaBonte notched his second hat-trick in a row, following up a five-goal game on Saturday with three goals in Tuesday’s contest. Cam Frankenhoff had two goals and an assist while Sean Kimura added a goal and two assists. Liam Evarts scored for Castleton as well and Casey Meczywor had an assist.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Castleton 18, Keene 2
KEENE, N.H. — Brayden Howrigan earned the victory for the Castleton baseball team and his teammates hit the ball up and down the lineup in an 18-2 victory over Keene State in a key Little East Conference baseball clash in terms of fighting for one of the six postseason tournament spots.
Jackson Cardozo was one of the big sticks in the Castleton lineup, going 4-for-6 with 4 RBIs. Teammate Tyler McLain had three hits and Hunter Perkins was 2-for-2 with three runs scored while knocking in two more.
Green Mountain Union graduate Jack Boyle had two hits and four RBIs and Kannon Dush had three hits while knocking in two runs. Evan Keegan added a home run.
Otter Valley graduate Patrick McKeighan absorbed the loss.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
CU, UMB split
BOSTON — The Castleton University and UMass Boston softball teams split a Little East Conference doubleheader on Tuesday.
In the first game, a 7-1 CU win, the Spartans (14-12, 7-5 LEC) capitalized on seven Beacon errors in Tuesday’s opener, scoring seven runs on eight hits in the convincing victory. Allison Almond and Alexandra Brouillette each had multi-hit games at the plate while Samera Rideout led Castleton with three RBIs. In the circle, Olivia Joy impressed once again allowing just one run and striking out four batters en route to her fifth complete game and sixth win.
Despite outhitting UMass Boston 7-6 in Tuesday’s night cap, the Spartans were unable to convert on several of their opportunities, leaving 10 players on base in the 4-1 loss. Mosher, Rideout, and Rogers had two hits apiece, but Castleton struggled at the plate overall, striking out nine times in the contest.
