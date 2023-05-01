NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University baseball team closed out its regular season by splitting a doubleheader with Anna Maria on Senior Day at Garrity Field.
Two stars of the show were slugger Hayden Roberge and left-handed starting pitcher Matt Ingraffia. Following up his 13-strikeout performance against Rivier, Ingraffia shut down a potent Amcats offense by tossing a complete-game shutout in the first game. He allowed four hits while striking out nine and throwing 59% of his pitches for strikes.
With Ingraffia taking care of business on the mound, the Cadet offense went to work and scored five runs in the fifth inning. With the bases loaded and one out, Ryan Miller laced a double to center field to drive in the first two runs of the game. After an intentional walk to Geffen Franus to load the bases, a failed pickoff attempt to second base brought PJ Morales home from third. Later in the same at-bat, Roberge plated Miller with a double. Franus came home on a wild pitch for another insurance run.
Anna Maria got ahead early in the second game and never looked back despite Roberge recording two more RBIs in the seventh innings. Roberge was one of six seniors honored before the twin bill. Others recognized were Abel Oropeza, Morales, Zeb Perrault, Ryland Richardson and Matt Macaluso.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Emmanuel 16, Norwich 5
BOSTON, Mass. — Despite gaining the early momentum, the Cadet saw their hopes for back-to-back Great Northeast Athletic Conference Championships erased in a quarterfinal loss to Emmanuel.
Four Cadets registered goals, with Tyler Seidel ripping in a pair of shots to lead Norwich’s offense. Matt Meehan, Alex Johnston and Mitchell McKay added one goal apiece.
Norwich found a flow offensively early, thanks to Meehan breaking the scoreless deadlock 42 seconds into the contest off a Johnston assist. The Saints promptly answered a minute later, but Christian Masonius found Seidel for Norwich’s second tally.
The Cadets’ early momentum was halted when Emmanuel rattled off 13 straight goals to take control. Norwich reasserted itself minutes into the fourth quarter, courtesy of goals from Seidel, McKay and Johnston that whittled the lead back down to single digits. But the Saints iced the game on a pair of goals that extended the lead back to double figures.
Goalie Luke Boland turned away 13 shots in the crease for NU, while Thomas Muraski matched Emmanuel in the face-off circle with 12 wins.
Ryan Castle led seven Emmanuel scorers with a six-goal performance. Teammae Cole Cloney added five goals.
The Cadets end the 2023 campaign with a 6-12 overall record and a 4-6 mark in conference action. The Saints will move on to the GNAC semifinals and host fifth-seeded Dean on Tuesday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Castleton swept
CASTLETON — The Castleton softball team hosted the University of Southern Maine in a battle for playoff positioning Sunday morning, falling behind early in a 7-5 Game 1 loss before suffering the series sweep, losing 10-6 in Game 2.
The Spartans (16-14, 7-7 LEC) struggled from the jump against the Huskies (19-15, 10-4 LEC) in Game 1, giving up four runs in the opening inning.
Castleton had seven different Spartans tallying a hit paced by a 2-for-3 effort from Hannah Mosher.
In Game 2, Mosher continued her strong day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs while Samera Rideout put together a 2-for-3 performance including the freshman’s second home run of the season.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
UMD 19, CU 8
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women’s lacrosse dropped a 19-8 contest against UMass Dartmouth on Saturday.
UMD pulled away, outscoring the Spartans 6-0 in the third quarter. Megan Ward and Tien Conner had two goals apiece for Castleton, which finishes the season 4-12.
