NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University men’s lacrosse team stayed undefeated in Great Northeast Athletic Conference play with a 17-14 victory over Dean.
Nine Cadets scored, with Tyler Seidel and Jake Andrews-Pestana recording hat tricks. Teammate Parker Campbell continued his ability find the open player, dishing out four assists while scoring twice.
Callum Jones, Jack Haley and Jack Anzalone added two goals apiece in the victory. Defensively, Norwich’s Gavin Youngclaus forced three turnovers and Thomas Muraski picked up six ground balls while winning 11 face-off attempts.
Norwich came out of the gates by tallying five unanswered goals at the start of the first quarter. The Bulldogs started to climb back by scoring four straight in the final 3:43 of the opening frame. Norwich outscored Dean 2-1 in the second quarter and led 7-5 entering halftime.
In the second half the Cadets extended their lead to 9-5 on a goal by Campbell. Dean and Norwich traded goals as they closed the third frame, resulting in an 11-7 Cadets lead entering the final quarter. A Haley goal helped NU push things out of reach, making it 16-9 with 5:21 remaining. Dean rattled off three straight goals to cut the deficit lead 16-12, but a goal by Payden Masaracchia helped the Cadets lock up the victory.
Norwich improves to 9-1 overall and 4-0 in the GNAC. The Cadets will face Johnson & Wales at 1 p.m. Saturday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Norwich 11,
NVU-Johnson 10
Norwich 8,
NVU-Johnson 0
NORTHFIELD — The Cadets got back to .500 on the season with a sweep of NVU-Johnson in non-conference action.
Norwich (8-8, 1-3 GNAC) pounded out 15 hits in a one-run victory during Game 1. The Cadets capitalized on a slew of NVU Johnson errors in Game 2 to prevail.
Freshman Kennedy White picked up the victory in the circle in both games. She fired a complete-game four-hitter while striking out four in the nightcap to earn her second victory of the season.
White also picked up the win in the first game after coming on in the top of the seventh inning. The Cadets won in walk-off fashion, with Laura Deaton lining a single up the middle to drive in Sydney Wood from third base.
Deaton led the Cadets’ offense with a 4-for-7 day at the plate and three RBIs. Eight of Norwich’s batters in the starting lineup notched hits in Game 1. Maren McGinn went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Annika Beebe went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Nina Biello, Rachel Kempf and Julia Vawter each had two hits. Sophomore Nicole Perault notched two RBIs.
McGinn threw six innings, giving up 10 hits and four earned runs after throwing 100-plus pitches in the no-decision. Norwich led 9-3 after five innings before NVU-Johnson came storming back with five runs in the top of the sixth inning. Norwich added a run in the bottom of the sixth inning before the Badgers tied the game at 10 with two more runs in the top of the seventh.
Wood scored three runs from the leadoff spot n Game 2, while Deaton notched two of the Cadets’ five hits in the game. Maggie Rasmussen, White, Beebe and Deaton each had one RBI.
Norwich will travel to play Saint Joseph’s for a GNAC doubleheader on Saturday.
