NORTHFIELD — In their return from Thanksgiving break, the Norwich women’s hockey team defeated Johnson & Wales, 6-0, Wednesday afternoon at Kreitzberg Arena.
“The Wildcats are a gritty and relentless group,” Norwich coach Sophie Leclerc Doherty said. “They forced us to work for every play. This is a massive league win that we can use as momentum entering another weekend of conference play.”
The Cadets got off to a fast start, scoring two goals in 37 seconds early in the first period. In the midst of a line change, junior Melianne Reynolds fed senior Mikah Baptiste just under three minutes in. Morgan Tefft scored her second of the season, with Aimee Headland tallying the assist. Norwich went into the first intermission with a 3-0 lead after Baptiste knocked a shot from freshman Emma Morel down and the puck found its way to senior Ann-Frederique Guay.
Late in the second period, Taylor Girouard tallied her third goal in the last two games. Baptiste tallied two goals in the third period to record her first hat trick of the season. Headland registered assists on both goals, finishing with three assists on the day. Junior goalie Leocadia Clark stopped all 18 shots she faced for her second shutout of the season.
The Cadets will host Salem State at 6 p.m. Friday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Dartmouth 99, NVU-Johnson 41
HANOVER, N.H. – Leading 20-15 early on, the Big Grean staged a 27-2 run spanning the end of the first half and beginning of the second and outscored the Badgers 79-26 the rest of the way to pick up a convincing victory on Wednesday evening in Leede Arena.
Five Big Green players recorded career highs in points, led by freshman Jayden Williams’ team-high 16 points. Classmate Jackson Munro had 13 points, senior Nate Ogbu recorded 12 points, sophomore Connor Christensen scored five points and senior Paul Hudson add three points. Five Dartmouth players scored double-figure points for the first time this season, as seniors Dame Adelekun and Cam Krystkowiak chipped in with 11 points apiece.
The 58-point victory marked the Big Green’s largest win of the season, eclipsing a 55-point win earlier this month. Dartmouth’s widest margin of victory, and fewest points allowed, since a 114-39 win over Newbury in 2018. The Big Green’s 24 assists was the most since they dished out 25 during a 2019 game against Thomas. Dartmouth improves to 3-5, while NVU-Johnson falls to 5-5.
“Sometimes, you need to get out there and get your feet wet and get into the flow of the game a little bit,” Dartmouth coach David McLaughlin said. “I thought we were taking some decent threes early on, but I thought we were taking quick threes. We really needed to make sure the ball was moving and play inside-out. Once we started doing that a little later in the half and there were more rhythm 3’s, those are 3’s where we can make three on four possessions. That’s how you pull away.”
Williams scored all 16 of his points in the second half, finishing the stanza 6 of 10 from the floor and 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Ogbu’s 12 points all came in the second as well, while he added a career-high six rebounds. Raymond Baka led the Badgers with 14 points and nine rebounds.
Ogbu had a pair of dunks as the Big Green shot 59% from the floor in the second half, going 23 of 39. The Badgers made 26% of their second-half shots. Dartmouth shot 51% for the game, thanks to a 36-of-70 effort. The Big Green made 13 of 37 attempts from 3-point range, tying a season-high for successful long-distance shots. The Big Green held a 51-40 edge in rebounds.
“We’re a team that wants to push the tempo and I thought our guys did a really nice job,” McLaughlin said. “When you push the tempo, it’s easy to get early, quick shots. I thought we did a nice job of maybe turning down some of those good ones to get to some great ones. That energy carried over on the defensive end. The 10, 11 guys we played in the rotation all really brought that defensive intensity.”
NVU-Johnson will travel to play Cazenovia at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Dartmouth will host CSU Bakersfield at 2 p.m. Saturday.
DARTMOUTH 99, NVU-Johnson 41
NORTHERN VERMONT-JOHNSON (5-5)
Baka 6-13 2-2 14, Moore 0-5 0-0 0, Walker Williams 0-5 0-0 0, Semega 0-10 0-0 0, View 4-10 0-0 9, Jordan 3-8 0-0 8, Mapp 1-5 0-0 2, Watt 0-2 1-4 1, Wimberly 2-3 0-0 5, Stephens 0-5 0-0 0, Matlock 0-0 0-0 0, Nawoichik 0-1 0-0 0, Stanton 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 17-69 3-6 41.
DARTMOUTH (3-5)
Adelekun 3-7 5-6 11, Haskins 2-7 0-0 5, Krystkowiak 4-4 1-4 11, Cornish 2-7 0-0 4, Myrthil 1-4 0-0 2, Robinson 3-7 0-0 8, McRae 1-2 1-3 3, Williams 6-12 0-0 16, Johnson 2-3 0-0 6, Blaufeld 0-2 0-0 0, Munro 4-4 4-4 13, Ogbu 6-8 0-0 12, Christensen 1-2 2-2 5, Hudson 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 36-70 14-20 99. Halftime_Dartmouth 40-17. 3-Point Goals_Northern Vermont-Johnson 4-21 (Jordan 2-7, Wimberly 1-1, View 1-5, Moore 0-1, Walker Williams 0-1, Mapp 0-2, Semega 0-2, Stephens 0-2), Dartmouth 13-37 (Williams 4-9, Krystkowiak 2-2, Johnson 2-3, Robinson 2-6, Munro 1-1, Christensen 1-2, Haskins 1-5, McRae 0-1, Ogbu 0-1, Blaufeld 0-2, Myrthil 0-2, Cornish 0-3). Rebounds_Northern Vermont-Johnson 35 (Baka 9), Dartmouth 48 (Adelekun 8). Assists_Northern Vermont-Johnson 7 (View 4), Dartmouth 24 (Haskins, Cornish 4). Total Fouls_Northern Vermont-Johnson 17, Dartmouth 9. A_331 (2,100).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Middlebury 79, Lyndon 27
LYNDON — The Middlebury women’s basketball team never trailed while cruising to a lopsided victory over Northern Vermont-Lyndon.
A dominant second quarter gave the Panthers a 27-point edge at the break. Alexa Mustafaj led Middlebury with 23 points, followed by 12 from Augusta Dixon. Eleven players scored for the Panthers.
Kiara Mack paced the Hornets with eight points. Former North Country standout Riann Fortin had six points and former Fair Haven athlete Kerigan Disorda had five points.
