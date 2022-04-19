STANDISH, Maine.— Saint Joseph’s had the hot hand during an 18-6 women’s lacrosse victory over Norwich University in Great Northeast Athletic Conference play.
Cadets goalie Katie Bishop-Manning made 16 saves and her teammates combined for 15 caused turnovers, including three turnovers forced by Brittney Poljacik. Allison Sturgeon led Norwich with three ground balls, while Bishop-Manning picked up a team-high five ground balls.
Emma O’Neill led the Cadets with two goals on the day, while Quinn Mustone, Maddie Etherton, Sturgeon and Michaila Furchak rounded out the scoring for Norwich. Valentina Drown dished out one assist.
The Monks’ offense started the game quickly, jumping out to a 5-0 lead in the opening 10 minutes. Norwich attempted to rally when Drown found Furchak for the goal with 2:33 remaining in the first quarter.
The Monks erupted for another five-goal run to begin the second quarter before Etherton scored at the other end. Saint Joseph’s responded with back-to-back goals by Bridget Collins and Lydia Dexter. Emma O’Neill scored for NU to make it a nine-goal deficit with 1:04 left in the first half.
The Cadets added a goal in the third and a pair of goals in the fourth, but the Monks were able to control play to easily wrap up the victory.
Norwich (9-4, 7-3 GNAC) will be the visiting team in their final three contests of the regular season. The Cadets will travel to play Elms on Wednesday before battling Emmanuel on Saturday. The Cadets will close out the regular season next week at Dean.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Plattsburgh State 9, Norwich 2
PLATTSBURGH, N. Y. — The Cadets outhit the Cardianls 11-10 but struggled to produce much offense during Monday’s non-conference loss.
Plattsburgh broke open a scoreless game with four runs in the bottom of the third inning. The Cardinals added two runs in the second inning, one in the fifth and two in the sixth for a 9-0 lead.
In the top of the seventh, Norwich freshman left fielder Jakob Hayes lifted a sacrifice fly to left field that drove in junior second baseman Abel Oropeza to make it 9-1. The Cadets scored their final run in the ninth inning a one-run single to right by freshman catcher Tristan Carey that drove in freshman right fielder Nolan Knight.
Knight and Hayes both finished with two hits. Oropeza, sophomore third baseman Wyatt Beatini, senior catcher Connor McGee, senior designated hitter Hayden Roberge and freshman first baseman Ryan Miller all recorded one hit.
Norwich freshman Alex Polli tossed a perfect inning of relief while sophomore Joe Grygent allowed one hit over an inning of relief in the loss.
The Cadets fall to 13-13, while the Cardinals improve to 11-12. Norwich will return to action Saturday by hosting a Great Northeast Athletic Conference doubleheader against Elms beginning at 1 p.m.
The event will also serve as Senior Day.
