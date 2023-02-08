NORTHFIELD — Norwich played its final non-conference women’s’ hockey game of the regular season Tuesday and suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to Middlebury at Kreitzberg Arena.
The game was a chess match from start to finish, with the first period ending in a scoreless tie after Panthers held a slight advantage on shots.
The Cadets were the first team to break through, thanks to a goal in the second period. Defenseman Molly Flanagan set up Aimee Headland and Ann-Frederique Guay for an odd-man rush the other way up the ice. A give-and-go led to a Headland goal, which held up through the end of the period for a 1-0 lead.
Middlebury evened up the score with a goal by Cat Appleyard early in the third period. The defensive struggle continued until Norwich regained the lead later in the period. Taylor Girouard shook off a defender and found Guay for a tap-in goal. Soon afterwards, the Panthers started pressing for the equalizer. However, NU goalie Leocadia Clark held her ground. With just under two minutes remaining, Middlebury tied thing up once again to send the game to overtime.
During the extra frame, Britt Nawrocki converted on the lone power play of the game to give the Panthers the win.
“Tonight, was a great matchup against a well-coached Panther team,” Norwich coach Sophie Leclerc Doherty. “It certainly could have gone either way, and our defense was excellent. Overall it was a great effort leading into the final regular season league games.”
Norwich will host William Smith at 6 p.m. Friday.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Johnson, VTC changes
Northern Vermont University-Johnson and Vermont Technical College, both part of the Vermont State University system, are making changes to their athletic programs, beginning with the 2024-2025 academic year.
According to a report from VTDigger, in 2024-2025, NVU-Johnson will be leaving the NCAA Division III to join the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA).
Additionally, Vermont Technical College, in Randolph, which currently competes as a USCAA school, will move to a club-sport model beginning in 2024-2025.
Castleton University and NVU-Lyndon, also members of the Vermont State University system, will continue to compete in NCAA’s Division III.
