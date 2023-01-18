NORTHFIELD – The Norwich men’s hockey team dropped its first contest of 2023 with a 3-2 overtime defeat at the hands of Middlebury on Tuesday night at Kreitzberg Arena.
Jake Horoho was impressive in goal for the Panthers, recording 24 saves to keep his team in contention against a Cadets team ranked fifth in the nation.. Middlebury defenseman Nolan Moore recorded a hat trick to doom Norwich.
The hosts had a good chance to score with 4:56 expired in the opening period, but Mikey Mackenzie’s bid from the top of the left face-off circle skirted just wide of the right pipe. During the seventh minute Norwich generated back-to-back chances that were turned away by Horoho. The puck was loose after the second save with several players sprawled out on the ice, but the Panther defense clear the puck out away from trouble.
Middlebury turned up the offensive pressure during the final minutes of the first period. The Panthers produced seven straight shots while keeping the puck locked into the offensive zone, but a strong Norwich defensive unit denied every attempt to keep the game scoreless.
Both teams came out of the break strong and produced quality scoring chances. Middlebury’s first attempt came with just nine ticks off the clock, but Cole Joslin’s backhanded bid on a breakaway was denied by Cadet goalie Andrew Albano. Just 33 seconds later, Horoho made post-to-post saves on a pair of Noah Williams’ attempts, getting just a toe on the second shot.
The Panthers broke through with 5:37 expired. Paddy Bogart dropped the puck from the top of the left circle to Moore just inside the blue line. Moore ripped a one-timer and sent the puck into the back of the net for the 1-0 edge.
The Cadets found the equalizer with two minutes elapsed in the third period. A sprawling Horoho saved Patrick Delvecchio’s initial shot, but the rebound fell to Delvecchio’s skates and he flipped the puck into the net to make it 1-1.
Middlebury regained the lead at the 5:21 mark when Moore tucked the puck under the crossbar from the left circle for the power-play goal. Norwich answered with 8:19 elapsed when Alex Lewis snuck the puck into the goal to knot the contest at 2-2.
Moore scored the golden goal 1:22 into the extra session. Bret Pastor sent the puck from the defensive end toward the left boards. Moore skated toward the puck and ripped a shot from the left circle that eluded Albano for the victory.
Tuesday marked the 159th meeting between the programs, with the Panthers holding an 82-68-9 edge. The Cadets will attempt to bounce back when they return to New England Hockey Conference play with a game at Skidmore at 7 p.m. Friday.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Amherst 5, Norwich 0
AMHERST, Mass- The Cadets fell flat offensively and suffered a lopsided loss at the hands of Amherst on Tuesday night at Orr Rink.
The Mammoths broke through halfway into the first period and never looked back. Taylor Girouard and Ann-Frederique Guay each created scoring opportunities for Norwich but were shut down. The Cadets will host Plymouth State at 6 p.m. Friday.
Spartans honored
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — The New England Hockey Conference announced Castleton University’s Kirsten DiCicco as the Goaltender of the Week, while Brooke Greenwood earned an honor roll spot per the league’s Monday release.
Last week, DiCicco earned NEHC recognition for the second time and became the first goalie to garner multiple weekly awards.
DiCicco’s selection this week is her third, going back-to-back as Goaltender of the Week after posting her third shutout of the season in a 21-save performance at Plymouth State on Saturday. The junior netminder has stopped 1,023 shots in her career with a record of 18-15-2 in goal.
Greenwood was tabbed to the NEHC Honor Roll after netting three scores against the Panthers, including the Spartans’ game-winning goal on Saturday.
The senior forward is a two-time Honor Roll selection this season after garnering recognition in Week 4.
Greenwood leads the Spartan offense with nine goals and 16 points, scoring four times on power play as part of the nation’s top-five power play offense.
