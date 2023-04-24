NORTHFIELD – Junior pitcher Matt Ingraffia delivered a stellar performance for the Norwich University baseball team during the latter portion of a doubleheader with Rivier.
The left-handed starter completed seven innings of work, allowing two runs, issuing two walks and striking out 13 batters. Ingraffia eclipsed the 100-strikeout milestone for his career and picked up his first win of the season.
The Cadets offense also rose to the occasion to help lock up a doubleheader spline. Norwich’s batters came alive in the sixthinning, which began with the Raiders holding a 2-1 lead. With one out, former U-32 multi-sport standout Hayden Roberge doubled over the center fielder’s head. After stealing third, Roberge came home two batters later on a single by Ryland Richardson to tie the game. Later in the inning, with the bases loaded, Tyler Callahan drove in two runs with a single to centerfield.
The Norwich barrage continued in the seventh inning. A leadoff pinch-hit triple by Owen Silk kicked things off before Geffen Franus laced an RBI double to bring home Silk. A single by Roberge moved Franus to third and then a Brock Carpenter single allowed Franus to score. With runners on first and second, Richardson hit the second triple of the inning for the Cadets to clear the bases. Silk connected for another triple in the eighth inning. Richardson finished the second game by going 3-for-3 with four RBIs.
The victory came on the heels of an 8-5 Rivier victory in the first game. Norwich held a 3-1 lead going into the fourth following a second-inning home run by Zeb Perrault. The Raiders brought home five runs to take a 6-3 lead in the fourth inning to pull ahead for good. The Cadets scored twice in the bottom half of the inning on doubles by Callahan and Jakob Hayes to close the gap to one run. However, Rivier pushed across two more runs in the fifth inning to extend their lead.
Norwich will travel to Albertus Magnus on Tuesday for a doubleheader that starts at 2 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
PSU, CU split
CASTLETON — The Castleton University and Plymouth State baseball teams played a pair of tight contests with the Panthers winning the first 10-9 and the Spartans the second 16-15 in eight innings on Saturday.
In the first game, Castleton cut the deficit to one run with a four-run eighth, but couldn’t get any closer. PSU did the bulk of its damage in a four-run third and five-run seventh.
Tyler McClain, Addison Schaub and Ryan Lawrence drove in two runs apiece for the Spartans, while Hunter Perkins had three hits. McLain and Schaub both homered.
Castleton led 16-10 going into the eighth in the second game and held off a late charge from the Panthers to earn a split.
Reece de Castro drove in four runs and had three hits for CU. McClain and Brandon Ramirez drove in two apiece.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
CU, RIC split
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Castleton University softball team topped Rhode Island College 3-2 in the first game and lost 9-5 in the second in Saturday’s doubleheader.
All five of the first game’s runs came in the eighth inning. For the Spartans, Allie Almond, Alexis Rogers and Miranda Fish drove in runs. Olivia Joy went all eight innings in the circle for CU, allowing seven hits and striking out five.
In the second game, a seven-run third pushed RIC ahead for good after the Spartans had scored five in the second. Hannah Mosher drove in two runs for CU, while Almond, Samera Rideout and Jess Heinrichs drove in the other runs.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Norwich 15, Regis 4
WESTON, Mass. — The Cadets broke things open against Regis College behind a 9-0 run en route to a lopsided Great Northeast Athletic Conference victory.
Athena Merck played a key role in the winning effort, scoring a game-high four goals. Teammate Maddie Etherton netted a hat trick, while Michaila Furchak rounded out the Cadets in double-figures with two goals. Quinn Mustone, Leocadia Clark Ellie Moriarty, Neris Archambault, Julia Proto and Emma O’Neill added one goal apiece.
Furchak got the ball rolling immediately off a Valentina Drown assist 39 seconds into the contest. That early goal was neutralized by the Pride’s Abbie Doheny two minutes later. That set into motion a commanding stretch by Norwich, with goals bookended by Merck at the 7:15 mark in the first quarter and Archambault with 3:20 remaining in the second stanza.
The Cadets took a 10-1 lead into halftime and then Regis found its biggest success in the third quarter and outscored the Cadets, 2-1. Another Drown-to-Furchak connection helped NU stay active offensively between a pair of goals by the Pride. The Pride added one more goal in the fourth quarter, but the Cadets widened the gap behind goals from Etherton, Clark and Mustone.
Norwich could not be stopped offensively, attempting 37 shots while limiting the Pride to 16 shots. The Cadets completed 23 28 clear attempts and securing 32 ground balls. Goalie Maeve Noble-Lowe was a force between the pipes for NU, registering eight saves.
The Cadets will host Dean in a GNAC clash at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Norwich currently sits at 6-6 in conference play and is holding down the No. 6 seed ahead of next week’s conference playoffs.
CU 27, RIC 13
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Castleton University women’s lacrosse team picked up its first Little East Conference victory of the season on Friday night, defeating Rhode Island College 27-13 at La Salle Academy.
The Spartans’ 27 goals are the second most in a single game in program history, and the team’s 31 draw controls in the contest set a new program record and is the second-highest total in a single game in NCAA Division III history. Lacey Greenamyre was responsible for 21 draw controls, the third-highest total in a single game in Division III this season.
Megan Ward had a team-leading nine points on the day, scoring seven times and dishing out two assists. Phoebe Loomis became just the fourth different player in Castleton history to score eight goals in a game, while Madelyn Cote added eight points of her own on three goals and five assists.
Greenamyre added five goals and two helpers to her line, while Tien Connor and Kimberly McCarthy had two goals apiece.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Saint Joseph 8, Norwich 6
NORTHFIELD — The Cadets suffered a narrow setback to the University of Saint Joseph in Great Northeast Athletic Conference action.
Alex Johnston paced the Cadet offense, serving up a hat trick to conclude what has been a stellar week for the freshman. Mitchell McKay tallied four points behind two goals and two assists, while NU teammate Matt Meehan rounded out the scoring.
The Blue Jays controlled the back-and-forth affair early after both team’s defenses stood tall for the opening minutes. Saint Joseph’s Evan Baden tallied the first of five goals just past the eight-minute mark. Johnston answered with his first goal less than four minutes later, but Baden gave USJ the edge heading into the second quarter.
McKay scored a pair of goals, but Baden stayed to at the other end. A 3-3 halftime deadlock was followed by a 3-0 spurt from the Blue Jays out of the third-quarter gate.
The Cadets promptly answered with two goals from Johnston, but a man-up goal and a pivotal man-down score from USJ in the opening moments of the fourth quarter gas the Blue Jays a huge boost as penalties plagued Norwich in the second half.
Norwich outshot USJ 32-30 while scooping up 40 ground balls. Luke Boland recorded 12 saves in goal for the Cadets, who will close out the regular season with Tuesday’s 3:30 p.m. game at Dean. The GNAC Quarterfinals will take place Saturday.
So. Maine 15, CU 12
CASTLETON — The Castleton University men’s lacrosse team put forth a valiant come-from-behind effort against the University of Southern Maine on Saturday, but was unable to complete the comeback as the Huskies topped the Spartans 15-12 at Dave Wolk Stadium in Little East Conference action.
Castleton (4-11, 1-5 LEC) trailed 10-4 at halftime but worked the deficit back to just two goals—14-12—with more than eight minutes to play. The Huskies (4-10, 2-4 LEC) held off the Spartans from there, tacking on an insurance goal to boot.
Chris LaBonte netted five goals for Castleton, setting a new career-high for a single game. Cam Frankenhoff added a hat-trick of his own and Sean Kimura scored once with two assists.
Casey Meczywor had a goal and an assist, while Ethan Esposito and Xavier McKenna had a goal each. Ian Edgar and Liam Evarts added assists. Chris Dindino stopped 16 shots in goal.
The Spartans honored their 10 seniors prior to Saturday’s contest.
