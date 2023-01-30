BURLINGTON — Robin Duncan scored 20 points in Vermont’s 74-68 men’s basketball win over UMBC on Saturday.
Duncan also contributed seven rebounds for the Catamounts (12-10, 6-2 America East Conference). Aaron Deloney scored 13 points and Kameron Gibson added 11.
The Retrievers (14-9, 4-4) were led in scoring by Yaw Obeng-Mensah, who finished with 18 points, 16 rebounds and two steals. Craig Beaudion added 17 points and Jacob Boonyasith had 13 points.
“Great team effort today,” UVM coach John Becker said. “Everyone that played scored. Robin, with his career-high, was awesome. And it was it was a good sign that we didn’t necessarily play our best – I thought we missed a lot of opportunities. But we found a way to win. We had a double-digit lead that got down to two. They never took the lead, but we were teetering there for a little while and the guys got it back. I thought Kam’s play with six seconds on the shot clock was probably the play of the game. We’ve got to rebound the ball better and we’ve got to make free throws. Those are two things that may catch up with us and they almost did today.”
VERMONT 74, UMBC 68
UMBC (14-9)
Doles 2-6 0-0 4, Obeng-Mensah 6-12 6-9 18, Beaudion 7-11 0-0 17, Boonyasith 5-10 2-3 13, Lawrence 5-10 0-0 12, Picarelli 0-5 0-0 0, Brown 2-7 0-0 4, Sapp 0-1 0-0 0, Fagan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 8-12 68.
VERMONT (12-10)
Veretto 3-7 0-0 8, Duncan 8-12 4-8 20, Gibson 5-9 0-1 11, Penn 2-3 0-0 5, Sullivan 2-8 2-2 6, Deloney 3-8 5-5 13, Hurley 1-5 3-3 5, Ayo-Faleye 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 27-57 14-19 74. Halftime_Vermont 34-23. 3-Point Goals_UMBC 6-21 (Beaudion 3-5, Lawrence 2-4, Boonyasith 1-5, Doles 0-1, Sapp 0-1, Brown 0-2, Picarelli 0-3), Vermont 6-24 (Veretto 2-5, Deloney 2-6, Penn 1-1, Gibson 1-3, Ayo-Faleye 0-2, Hurley 0-2, Sullivan 0-5). Rebounds_UMBC 37 (Obeng-Mensah 16), Vermont 29 (Sullivan 9). Assists_UMBC 11 (Beaudion, Lawrence 3), Vermont 12 (Penn 5). Total Fouls_UMBC 13, Vermont 15. A_2,418 (3,266).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Norwich 78, Rivier 72
NORTHFIELD — The Cadets stifled a late Rivier run to capture a pivotal Great Northeast Athletic Conference win over the Raiders in Andrews Hall on Saturday afternoon.
Joe Joe DuBrul led NU’s offensive effort, pouring in a career-high 23 points from off the bench. He made five 3-pointers while hauling down eight rebounds. Teammate Donovan Lewis Jr. scored 16 points and snagged two steals, while Kohlby Murray knocked down clutch shots to finish with 13 points for the Cadets. Nabiyu Ndiaye dished out a career-best eight assists while tallying eight points in the victory.
The Cadets wasted no time getting the offense to flow, as a pair of Lewis jumpers and a Jalen Olivero 3-pointer got Norwich off to a 7-0 start. The Raiders attempted to recover, slicing the lead down to three before the Cadets swiftly extended their edge to double-digits.
Rivier again whittled Norwich’s advantage back down to five points in the closing minutes of the stanza, but three straight 3-pointers from DuBrul and an additional Tom Dooling 3-pointer helped push Norwich back ahead by double-figures entering the halftime break.
Norwich built the game’s largest lead by pulling ahead by 15 points just five minutes into the second half. The Raiders refused to go away, keeping the Cadets within striking distance.
The Cadets made it a 10-point lead down the stretch, but an 11-2 run by Rivier after back-to-back jumpers from Pharaoh Davis and Nesta Roberts closed the gap to 73-72. Murray made a fade-away 3-pointer as the shot-clock expired with 29 seconds left to give Norwich some breathing room. DuBrul iced the game with a pair of foul shots in the waning seconds.
Norwich was automatic from long range, going 12 of 26 on 3-point attempts. The Cadets featured significant production from off the bench, outscoring Rivier’s bench players 38-11.
Roberts led Rivier with 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Davis recorded 16 points. Nikolas Pignone and Robenson Baguidy finished with 11 points apiece.
Norwich will travel to play Emmanuel at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
So. Maine 69, Castleton 39
CASTLETON — The University of Southern Maine was in control throughout, beating the Castleton University men’s basketball team 69-39 Saturday afternoon.
USM outscored CU by 15 in each half.
Castleton was led by Tray Wright with eight points. Justin Schwarzbeck and Patrick Forstmann had seven apiece.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Vermont 64, UMBC 51
BALTIMORE, MD – Emma Utterback scored 20 points to help the Catamounts defeat UMBC on Saturday, extending their longest America East winning streak since the 2009-10 season to seven games and avenging their last lost this season.
UVM moves into sole possession of third place in the America East at 15-6 overall and 7-2 in the conference. The Retrievers fall to 9-11 overall and 6-3 in conference play.
“Road wins are really hard to come by in this league,” Vermont coach Alisa Kresge said. “We knew today was going to be a gritty, tough battle. I am happy with how we started and finished the game. They went on a run in the fourth quarter but we responded with timely stops and scores.”
Castleton 64, So. Maine 47
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women’s basketball team came out as the aggressor in its matchup against Southern Maine on Saturday, beating USM 64-47.
The Spartans outscored the Huskies 19-9 in the opening quarter. The other three quarters were more competitive, but CU still outscored USM in each frame.
Rutland alumna Elise Magro led Castleton with 19 points, followed by 18 from West Rutland alumna Liz Bailey. Kelly Vuz tacked on 14 points.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Norwich 6, NEC 0
HENNIKER, N.H.- The Cadets continued their strong New England Hockey Conference play with a shutout victory over New England College on Saturday afternoon at Lee Clement Arena.
The Cadets were off and running six minutes into the contest with a goal from Alex Lewis. Even though the score was 1-0 after the first period, Norwich outshot the Pilgrims 18-11. Eventually Norwich’s pressure allowed the Cadets to break through for three goals in the second period, with Patrick O’Neal scoring his first of two goals and Patrick Delvecchio notching a goal and an assist.
In the third, the Cadets scored on their only two power plays of the game. O’Neal tallied his second goal and Clark Kerner scored in his return from the World University Games. Norwich goalie Andrew Albano stood tall with a 33-save shutout.
“I’m happy to earn a league win on the road,” Norwich coach Cam Ellsworth said. “We had a lot of good efforts tonight from up and down the lineup.”
Norwich will host Southern Maine at 7 p.m. Friday.
CU 5, USM 2
GORHAM, Maine — The Castleton University men’s hockey team bounced back with a 5-2 win against Southern Maine Saturday afternoon.
After a 2-2 first period, the Spartans did all the scoring the rest of the way.
Bryce Irwin paced the CU attack with two goals, while Jackson Edwards, Andrew Stefura and Zack Whittacker scored once.
Spartans goalie Brandon Collett made 29 stops. Castleton (6-14) hosts Skidmore on Tuesday.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Norwich 7, NEC 0
NORTHFIELD – The Cadets concluded their home-and-home series with New England College without conceding a single goal.
It was déjà vu all over again, with the Cadets striking in the first minute of the game once again. Senior Mikah Baptiste wound up netting her third hat trick of the season to lead the way.
Baptiste added additional goals in the second and third periods. She leads the New England Hockey Conference with 20 goals on the season.
Norwich was also led by senior Ann-Frederique Guay, who scored twice. Graduate students Morgan Tefft and Emma O’Neill also got on the board. Freshman netminder Jillian Wexler kept the Pilgrims off the scoreboard with her second career shutout and fourth straight for the Cadets.
“I really liked how we closed out the weekend series,” NU coach Sophie Leclerc Doherty said. “Wexler was solid on the back end while our seniors did an amazing job leading the charge offensively.”
Norwich will travel to play Southern Maine at 6 p.m. Friday.
USM 6, Castleton 3
The Castleton University women’s hockey team couldn’t keep the puck out of the back of the net, losing 6-3 to Southern Maine Saturday afternoon.
USM outscored CU 2-1 in the first and 3-1 in the third, which was the difference in the game.
Castleton got power play goals from Darby Palisi and Ellie Schliebener and a goal from Katie Nealon. Among the assisters, Samantha Lawler had a pair of helpers.
The Spartans (12-8-1) is at Elmira on Friday.
