VESTAL, N.Y. — Ryan Davis had 19 points as Vermont got past Binghamton 66-49 on Wednesday night.
Ben Shungu had 16 points and eight rebounds for Vermont (23-5, 15-1 America East Conference). Robin Duncan added seven rebounds.
Binghamton scored 17 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
John McGriff had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Bearcats (11-14, 8-8). Christian Hinckson added 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Dan Petcash had eight rebounds.
The Catamounts improve to 2-0 against the Bearcats on the season. Vermont defeated Binghamton 82-51 on Feb. 9.
“We had a great first half tonight,” UVM coach John Becker said. “Overall, it was one of our better defensive games of the year. In the second half, we struggled. But credit to Binghamton for playing hard. Winning on the road is always hard and we did a good job of controlling the game. We are looking forward to Senior Day on Saturday.”
Vermont will host UMass-Lowell at 4 p.m. Saturday.
VERMONT (23-5)
Davis 7-14 5-7 19, Powell 1-2 0-2 2, Mazzulla 1-5 0-0 2, Shungu 6-15 2-2 16, Sullivan 1-5 0-0 2, Duncan 2-6 4-6 8, Deloney 3-8 2-2 9, Fiorillo 0-1 2-2 2, Gibson 2-3 0-1 6, Patella 0-2 0-0 0, Guillory 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 15-22 66.
BINGHAMTON (11-14)
Akuwovo 1-3 1-3 3, Falko 0-2 0-0 0, Hinckson 3-7 4-4 11, McGriff 7-15 2-2 16, Petcash 2-8 0-0 5, Tinsley 1-3 0-3 3, Amos 1-5 0-0 2, Bertram 1-3 0-0 3, Beamer 1-8 2-2 4, Willis 1-1 0-0 2, Hjalmarsson 0-3 0-0 0, White 0-0 0-0 0, Brodsky 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-59 9-14 49. Halftime—Vermont 37-17. 3-Point Goals—Vermont 5-24 (Gibson 2-3, Shungu 2-6, Deloney 1-5, Duncan 0-1, Fiorillo 0-1, Mazzulla 0-2, Sullivan 0-2, Davis 0-4), Binghamton 4-22 (Hinckson 1-1, Tinsley 1-1, Bertram 1-3, Petcash 1-5, Falko 0-1, McGriff 0-1, Hjalmarsson 0-2, Amos 0-3, Beamer 0-5). Fouled Out—McGriff, Beamer. Rebounds—Vermont 38 (Shungu 8), Binghamton 38 (McGriff, Petcash 8). Assists—Vermont 11 (Shungu, Deloney 3), Binghamton 10 (McGriff 3). Total Fouls—Vermont 16, Binghamton 20. A—1,855 (5,142).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Lasell 69, Norwich 57
NEWTON, Mass. – The Cadets’ season came to an end Wednesday night in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals action.
Freshman Owen Liss scored 13 points while coming off the bench. Norwich teammate Donovan Lewis Jr. added 10 points while pulling down six rebounds. Jaydon Cousin and Jalen Olivero each scored eight points for NU, while Kohlby Murray pulled down a team-high eight rebounds.
The Cadets jumped out to a 18-6 lead in the opening 5:25 of play. The Lasers were down 20-9 when a bucket by Kevin Vanderhorst sparked an eight-point run to help Lasell pull within three with 11:32 remaining.
After Vanderhorst knocked down a free throw to shrink the Cadet lead down to two, the teams held each other scoreless for over 4:40 before Cousin knocked down a free throw with 2:25 remaining to put the Cadets up 30-27. Norwich maintained the lead through the rest of the first half, closing out the first frame in front 34-31.
After scoring four straight points to start the quarter, Lasell took its first lead of the contest at 35-34. A bucket by Jonathan Frieberg sparked a 10-point run for Lasell, which took control of the contest with 14:20 remaining in regulation. Norwich cut the lead back down to five points, but Lasell responded to close out the victory
Norwich (15-12, 9-8 GNAC) had a year of milestones before being eliminated. Kyle Booth and Lewis Jr. both reached the 1,000-point mark on Senior Day against Dean. Head coach Paul Booth earned his 350th career victory and 300th victory with Norwich. The Cadets also hosted their first GNAC Tournament contest season since 2011.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Emmanuel 69,
Norwich 47
BOSTON, Mass. – The Cadets jumped out to an early lead in their Great Northeast Athletic Conference quarterfinal but fell short at the end.
Freshman Haley Brewster knocked down five 3-pointers for 15 points in the loss while dishing out three assists. Teammate Brittany Graham pulled down seven rebounds, while MacKenzie Moore added nine points and five boards.
The Saints first four points were score by Loredana D’Agostino, as Emmanuel went up 4-3 in the opening 2:47. Norwich responded with an 8-2 run to build an 11-6 lead. The Saints scored the final eight points of the first quarter to take an 11-16 lead into the second frame.
Norwich ended Emmanuel’s 18-point run with 5:45 remaining in the first half after Katelyn DeSilvio converted a layup attempt. Alexis Matte knocked down a jumper to pull the Cadets within nine. Another run by the Saints put the Cadets down by 18 points before a basket by Maren McGinn closed the gap to 33-17 going into the halftime break. Emmanuel outscored Norwich 23-11 in the third quarter.
Norwich (10-15, 7-9 GNAC) reached the quarterfinals in back-to-back GNAC Tournaments. This was the first season since 2017 that NU has hosted a GNAC postseason game.
