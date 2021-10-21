ST. ALBANS – A pair of former U-32 and Montpelier High School cross-country runners are stepping up this fall for the University of Vermont.
Andrew Crompton, a multi-time state champ for U-32, raced to victory last weekend during the Fall Foliage Invitational at Hard'Ack Recreation Area. The Vermont men were victorious in the team competition, tallying a total of 18 points. Matt Hynes, who led Montpelier to the 2015 state championship, placed second for the Catamounts.
Crompton logged a winning time of 25 minutes, 20.4 seconds in the men's 8-kilometer race. He recorded a commanding 43.1-second margin of victory. The junior's time was a career-best mark. Hynes finished with a time of 26:03.50 to beat Marist's Ramsey Little by 3.8 seconds.
Owen Amsden (26:09.20), Ian Denis (26:12.10) and Wyatt Matyas (26:25.70) rounded out the Catamount scorers, sweeping spots fourth through sixth.
On the women's side, Vermont's Jane Leighton prevailed to help her team place second with 37 points. Marist prevailed with 31 points. Leighton logged a time of 18:14.20 to earn her second victory at Hard'Ack of the season. The senior won by a margin of 9.2 seconds.
Teammates Meaghan Alba (19:03.80), Andie Cornish (19:20.50), and Lily Porth (19:31.50) also finished in the top 10. They placed fifth, eighth and 10th, respectively. Clare Kelly (19:45.70) rounded out the Vermont's scorers, finishing 13th overall.
"I was very pleased to get the team victory for the men," Vermont coach Matt Belfield said. "Andrew raced exceptionally well and we had many more who moved up during the race to support his lead. Jane ran well again, but we weren't quite tight enough as a team behind her to beat Marist today. I do really like how well our teams handled all of our challenges today with the storms coming in and the windy conditions at the course. Many thanks to our Athletic Medicine staff, Facility Staff and Athletic Administrators for helping us make this a great meet for all the teams. Special thanks to coach (Joe) Gingras for another great course set-up."
The Catamounts return to action next week for the America East Cross Country Championships, which will be hosted at the University of New Hampshire.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Norwich 3, Rivier 0
NASHUA, N.H. - The Cadets extended their winning streak to nine straight games with a 3-0 victory over Rivier University in Great Northeast Athletic Conference action at Raider Field.
Seniors Amerle Nemeye and Albert Baraka scored along with junior Joseph Thongsythavong.
Norwich (12-2, 9-1 GNAC) needs three more points in its final two games to clinch the No. 2 seed for the upcoming GNAC Tournament. The Cadets will travel to Albertus Magnus on Saturday before hosting Elms on Wednesday in their final regular-season home game.
Baraka continued his impressive week, scoring his third goal of the week. He provided what proved to be the game-winning goal in the 58th minute.
Nemeye scored his fourth goal of the week and 11th of the season in the 65th minute to make it 2-0. Thongsythavong capped the scoring in the 77th minute with his team-leading 18th goal of the season. Thongsythavong remained tied with USJ's DeAnte Anderson for the GNAC scoring lead. He also remained the GNAC leading point scorer with 42 points.
Junior goalkeeper Robert Wagenseller recorded his 11th career shutout and the sixth of the season by making one save. Norwich outshot Rivier 27-1. The Cadets extended their streak of earning at least 10 wins in a season to 15 straight.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
UVM picked second
BOSTON – The Vermont men's basketball team was picked second in the 2021-22 America East Preseason Poll. Co-captain Ben Shungu and reigning America East Player of the Year Ryan Davis were been selected to the Preseason All-Conference Team.
Voting was conducted by the conference's head men's basketball coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own team.
Stony Brook was selected as the preseason favorite, garnering five first-place votes and 77 points overall. That snapped Vermont's five-year run as preseason favorites. The Catamounts received four first-place votes and 74 points in the tightly contested poll. New Hampshire followed at No. 3, receiving the remaining first-place vote and 64 points. Reigning conference champions Hartford were tabbed No. 4 with 56 points. UMBC rounded out the top five with 49 points.
Shungu and Davis receive their first nods to America East Preseason All-Conference Team. The UVM duo is joined by New Hampshire's Nick Guadarrama and Jayden Martinez. Stony Brook's Elijah Olaniyi and Hartford's Austin Williams were also named to the Preseason All-Conference Team.
Last season the Catamounts earned their fifth straight America East Regular Season Title, which ranks second among active streaks in Division I. Vermont was 10-5 (10-4 AE) in a COVID-19 altered season. Davis paced the offense with 18.5 points per game. Shungu averaged 10.8 points per game and a team-high 3.5 assists per game and was named to the All-Conference Second Team.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Cats selected fourth
BOSTON - The Vermont women's basketball team was selected fourth in the 2021-22 America East Preseason Coach's Poll.
UVM sophomore and reigning America East Rookie of the Year Anna Olson was named to the Preseason All-Conference Team. Voting was conducted by the conference's head women's basketball coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own team.
Stony Brook, the defending tournament champion, was picked to finish first, placing four points ahead of second place Maine. The Black Bears were selected as league favorites in each of the last three seasons. Vermont and UMass Lowell were selected to round out the top-four positions. This year will be the third full season on the women's side where the entire America East tournament will take place on campus sites, with the higher-seeded school hosting each game throughout the championship.
After earning Rookie of the Year, All Conference Third-Team and All-Rookie Team honors, Olson was selected to the Preseason All-Conference Team. She led the Catamounts last season with 13.3 points per game and 6.8 rebounds per game. She also averaged two assists a game. She helped lead Vermont to its best America East start through six games since the 2009-10 campaign.
Last winter Olson became the third player in America East history to win America East Player and Rookie of the Week at the same time. Olson was also the ninth Catamount to earn three or more Rookie of the Week honors in a season. She followed in the path for former UVM stars
Joanne McKay, Libby Smith, Niki Taylor, Emma Utterback, Dawn Cressman, Hanna Crymble, Morgan Hall and Courtnay Pilypaitis.
Vermont opens the 2021-22 campaign Nov. 6 as the Cats face Saint Michael's in a cross-town exhibition. The Catamounts' regular-season home opener is set for Nov. 9 against Merrimack.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Castleton 4, Salem St. 3
CASTLETON — Emily Harris continued her torrid scoring pace, knocking in two goals for Castleton University in its 4-3 victory over Salem State in Little East Conference field hockey action.
Kaitlin Bardellini and Kim McCarthy also scored for the Spartans. Castleton’s record goes to 6-9 and 4-5 in the LEC. Salem State fell to 6-7 and is also 4-5 in the league.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.