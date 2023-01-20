BURLINGTON — Finn Sullivan scored 13 points as the University of Vermont men’s basketball team beat Maine 66-45 on Thursday night.
Sullivan had five rebounds for the Catamounts (9-10, 3-2 America East Conference). TJ Hurley scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Robin Duncan recorded seven points and finished 3 of 3 from the floor.
The Black Bears (6-12, 0-5) were led in scoring by Gedi Juozapaitis, who finished with 13 points. LeChaun DuHart added 11 points for Maine. In addition, Kellen Tynes finished with nine points, seven rebounds and three steals. The loss is the eighth in a row for the Black Bears.
Prior to tip-off, the Catamounts honored coach John Becker with a commemorative ball in recognizion of his program-record 265th win the he earned against Bryant on Jan. 5. Becker proceeded to defeat a Black Bears squad coached by Chris Markwood, who was a former assistant coach for Vermont.
“Great to be back home — great atmosphere tonight and a great defensive effort,” Becker said. “A little bit of a vintage Vermont defense, toughness and rebounding. I thought on offense we really moved the ball and kept it fairly simple and still didn’t shoot it great, but we generated a lot of good opportunities, and I thought it was a full team effort. I thought the bench contributed. It was a fun night and mixed emotions competing against Chris. I thought he did a great job with his team and they’re going to be good.”
Maine grabbed an early lead, which grew to as large as five points with 13:55 to play in the first half. Juozapaitis scored from inside the paint to give the Black Bears an 8-3 lead.
Hurley sparked an 11-2 run to give the Catamounts a 14-10 lead with 10:32 remaining. The rookie sank three free throws to begin the Vermont run. He added a pair of triples during the run, including a mbasketke off of a Maine turnover that put UVM up by four.
The Black Bears briefly pulled ahead when DuHart made a 3-pointer to go up 18-17 with 8:50 left in the first half. Aaron Deloney put Vermont back on top with a driving layup on the following possession. His basket kicked off a stretch of 13 straight points for the Catamounts. UVM held onto the lead for the remainder of the game. The Vermont lead grew to as large as 16 points in the first half when Matt Veretto sank a corner 3 to give the Cats a 36-20 lead heading into the break.
The UVM lead reached 20 points with 15 minutes left in the second half on a second-chance basket by Duncan. The guard pulled in the offensive board and finished the putback for Vermont’s 44-24 lead. The Catamounts grabbed their largest lead of the night with 2:32 remaining on a pair of free throws by Deloney that put UVM up 66-42.
Vermont made 47.2% of its field goal attempts and held the Black Bears to a 36.7% shooting percentage. Maine’s 45 points are the second lowest total allowed by UVM this season. Vermont held Merrimack to 43 points on Dec. 4.
The Catamounts will close out their two-game home stand on Sunday when they host NJIT at 1 p.m. The matchup between the Cats and Highlanders is Youth Day, presented by Healthy Living. All kids 12-and-younger will receive a free ticket to the game upon arrival while tickets last. Sunday’s America East matchup will broadcast live on ESPN+ with Rob Ryan and Bernie Cieplicki on the call.
VERMONT 66, MAINE 45
MAINE (6-12)
Feierbergs 3-5 0-0 6, Clayton 1-7 0-0 2, Tynes 3-12 3-4 9, Wright-McLeish 0-1 0-0 0, Juozapaitis 5-13 0-0 13, DuHart 4-8 0-0 11, Turgut 2-3 0-0 4, Adetogun 0-0 0-0 0, Nenadic 0-0 0-0 0, Ireland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 3-4 45.
VERMONT (9-10)
Veretto 3-4 0-0 7, Duncan 3-3 1-2 7, Gibson 3-7 0-0 6, Penn 2-5 2-2 6, Sullivan 5-12 1-3 13, Hurley 4-5 3-3 13, Deloney 2-11 2-2 7, Ayo-Faleye 3-5 0-0 7, Alamutu 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Ndayishimiye 0-0 0-0 0, Ochoa 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 9-12 66. Halftime_Vermont 36-20. 3-Point Goals_Maine 6-16 (DuHart 3-4, Juozapaitis 3-7, Turgut 0-1, Tynes 0-1, Wright-McLeish 0-1, Clayton 0-2), Vermont 7-25 (Hurley 2-2, Sullivan 2-8, Veretto 1-1, Ayo-Faleye 1-3, Deloney 1-7, Penn 0-1, Gibson 0-3). Rebounds_Maine 23 (Tynes 7), Vermont 34 (Duncan 12). Assists_Maine 8 (Clayton 3), Vermont 15 (Duncan 6). Total Fouls_Maine 10, Vermont 6. A_2,377 (3,266).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Anna Maria 76, NU 69
PAXTON, Mass. — The Norwich University men’s basketball team suffered a 76-69 loss at Anna Maria College on Thursday night in a Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) matchup at the Fuller Center.
The AmCats took control of the game with a dominating second-half effort, where they outscored Norwich by 16. The Cadets went into the half up eight points.
Norwich battled down the stretch, tying the game at 68-68, but Anna Maria finished on an 8-1 run to claim the win.
The Cadets saw three players log double-figures, led by Joe Joe DuBrul’s 19-point performance on 9-15 shooting. Chris Hough added 14 points off the bench, while Jalen Olivero led the starting contingency with 10 points.
Fair Haven alumnus Kohlby Murray added nine points and kept possessions alive with a trio of offensive rebounds.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
NU 58, Anna Maria 53
PAXTON, Mass. — Led by a 27-point showcase from Haley Brewster the Norwich University women’s basketball team earned another hard-fought Great Northeast Athletic Conference victory, clawing past Anna Maria College on the road, 58-53, on Thursday evening.
Brewster knocked down a trio of treys with a 6-for-6 clip from the charity stripe while also logging nine boards, four helpers, and two steals, while Silas Bernier added 10 points and tied for the game-high with five assists.
The AmCats were up by five at the break, but Norwich took control in the second half to claim the win.
Wardwell honored
JOHNSON — Earlier in the week, NVU-Johnson women’s basketball player Gabby Wardwell, a Springfield alumna, earned her the recognition of NAC’s Defensive Player of the Week.
Wardwell averaged 15.3 defensive rebounds over three games for Northern Vermont-Johnson, including a high of 19 defensive rebounds in a loss to Plattsburgh State and 18 defensive boards in a victory against Thomas College.
Altogether, she averaged 20.3 rebounds per game. At the offensive end of the court, Wardwell averaged 15.7 points, with double-doubles in all three of the Badgers’ games last week. Wardwell currently leads all of NCAA Division III in total rebounds (261) and rebounding average (17.4 rpg).
