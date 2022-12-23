It's likely only a matter of time before University of Vermont men's basketball coach John Becker matches a living legend by collecting his 264th victory with the Catamounts.
However, tying Tom Brennan's mark for all-time wins with the program won't be easy when UVM travels to play red-hot Miami on Wednesday.
Becker and the Cats (6-8) were undefeated in December before their four-game winning streak was snapped during Tuesday's 84-72 loss to Toledo.
Now Vermont will travel to the Watsco Center to close out the non-conference portion of their schedule with an 8 p.m. clash with the 12-1 Hurricanes, who are ranked 22nd in the nation. Miami is flying high after defeating No. 6 Virginia, 66-64, led by Isaiah Wong's 24 points in front of 7,257 fans.
Jordan Miller finished with 11 points while Norchad Omier had 10 for the Hurricanes, who snapped a six-game losing streak against the Cavaliers Miami led 61-51 on a free throw by Wong with 1:56 to play. Virginia (8-2) went on an 8-0 run from there, but Virginia couldn’t finish it off and lost its second straight.
“You saw two great teams battling each other, especially at the defensive end of the floor,” Miami coach Jim Larrañaga said.
Wong had his fourth straight game of 20 or more points. The fourth-year guard had six rebounds, six assists and made 8 of 9 free throws.
“I just come into every game with great energy and just visualize what’s going to happen,” Wong said. “That’s helped me throughout this year.”
Becker and the Cats are no strangers to facing elite opponents after making four trips to the NCAA Tournament during the past decade Three years ago UVM pulled off a massive upset by outlasting St. John's, 70-68. It was the Catamounts' first victory over a Big East opponent in nearly a century. Last month Vermont put up an admirable fight at perennial powerhouse USC before falling to the Trojans, 59-57.
Next week Vermont will attempt to turn heads again by challenging a Hurricanes squad that's undefeated in ACC action. A breakthrough victory would allow Becker to pull even with Brennan, who spent four seasons as the bench boss at Yale before coaching the Catamounts from 1986-2005. Brennan led Vermont to four seasons with 20-plus victories and three America East championships. The 2005 Cats advanced the NCAA Tournament three times with Brennan at the helm, earning a 60-57 victory over Syracuse.
Vermont will kick off America East play Jan. 1 with a 1 p.m. game at UMBC. The Catamounts' conference slate also includes matchups with Bryant, New Hampshire, UMass-Lowell, Maine, NJIT, Binghamton and Albany.
MEN'S SOCCER
Egan drafted
BURLINGTON — University of Vermont defender Noah Egan was drafted 64th overall in the third round of the Major League Soccer SuperDraft by Chicago Fire FC on Wednesday.
Egan started all 22 games this year for a Catamounts team that went to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament this fall. Egan scored four goals and had one assist. Two of his goals were game-winners.
