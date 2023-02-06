ALBANY, N.Y. — Finn Sullivan scored 19 points as the University of Vermont men’s basketball team beat Albany, 87-68, during Saturday’s America East action.
Sullivan had five rebounds and five assists for the Catamounts (13-10, 7-2 America East Conference). Dylan Penn scored 17 points while finishing 7 of 8 from the floor, and added five assists and three steals. Matt Veretto recorded 16 points and shot 6 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc.
“Great road win today coming off our bye week,” Vermont coach John Beckersaid. “We got a lot of great offensive efforts today. Matt Veretto with 16 points and six rebounds, Finn shot it well and Aaron Deloney off the bench with 14. I thought Dylan did a great job establishing pace for us in transition. And Kam (Gibson) had some big buckets, especially to start the second half as we pushed the lead out.”
The Great Danes (6-19, 1-9) were led by Gerald Drumgoole Jr., who recorded 27 points. Jonathan Beagle added 12 points, nine rebounds and three steals for Albany (NY). In addition, Aaron Reddish finished with nine points. The loss is the seventh in a row for the Great Danes.
“Defensively, I thought we were a great,” Becker said. “At the beginning of the second half we were trading 3s. But then we kind of tightened our belts there and then kind of cruised to victory and were able to play the entire bench.”
Both teams play again on Wednesday. Vermont visits Maine and Albany hosts Bryant.
VERMONT 87, ALBANY 68
VERMONT (13-10)
Veretto 6-8 0-0 16, Duncan 2-3 0-0 4, Gibson 5-9 0-0 13, Penn 7-8 2-2 17, Sullivan 6-10 4-5 19, Deloney 6-11 0-1 14, Hurley 0-3 0-0 0, Ayo-Faleye 2-2 0-0 4, Alamutu 0-1 0-0 0, Ndayishimiye 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Ochoa 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-56 6-8 87.
ALBANY (6-19)
Reddish 3-9 1-3 9, Beagle 5-6 2-2 12, Jackson 3-6 2-2 8, Patel 1-5 0-0 2, Drumgoole 8-15 6-6 27, Hutcheson 2-3 2-2 6, Edmead 1-5 0-0 2, Kellogg 1-1 0-0 2, Davis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 13-15 68.
Halftime_Vermont 44-25. 3-Point Goals_Vermont 13-28 (Veretto 4-6, Gibson 3-6, Sullivan 3-7, Deloney 2-5, Penn 1-1, Hurley 0-3), Albany (NY) 7-23 (Drumgoole 5-9, Reddish 2-7, Davis 0-1, Edmead 0-1, Hutcheson 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Patel 0-2). Fouled Out_Jackson. Rebounds_Vermont 26 (Veretto, Duncan, Sullivan 5), Albany (NY) 22 (Beagle 9). Assists_Vermont 20 (Duncan 8), Albany (NY) 8 (Beagle, Drumgoole 2). Total Fouls_Vermont 15, Albany (NY) 11. A_2,014 (4,538).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
East Conn 69, CU 40
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — Eastern Connecticut outscored the Castleton University by 20 in the opening half and didn’t look back, winning 69-40 Saturday afternoon.
John Walsh was the lone Spartan in double figures with 11 points. Jalen Williams had 15 points to lead the Warriors.
Castleton (3-17) is at UMass Boston on Wednesday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Vermont 53, Albany 49
BURLINGTON – Anna Olson had a game-high 19 points Saturday as the Catamounts defeated first-place Albany in front of a crowd of 1,286 fans at Patrick Gym to extend their winning streak to eight games, the longest since 2008.
The Catamounts moved to 16-6 on the season and 8-2 in conference play, while the Great Danes fall to 15-10 overall and suffered their second loss in America East play to sit at 9-2.
“First and foremost, thank you to our amazing fans for supporting National Girls and Women in Sports Day,” Vermont coach Alisa Kresge said. “Today was a battle for 40 minutes against a very good UAlbany team. We showed grit and toughness all four quarters. I am proud of how our defense turned into offense.”
Olson was 8 of 15 from the field while grabbing six boards and blocking one shot. Teammate Delaney Richason finished with 14 points on a 4-of-6 performance from 3-point range. She recorded three steals and recording a game-high three blocks.
Vermont’s Emma Utterback finished with 10 points, a game-high seven assists and grabbed three rebounds. Bella Vito finished with a career-high five steals to go with four points, four rebounds and two assists for the Cats
Vermont outscored UAlbany 24-20 in the paint. The Cats outscored the Great Danes 8-3 from the free-throw line and held a 15-12 advantage on points from behind the arc.
The Catamounts will host Maine at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Maine Maritime 92,
Norwich 55
CASTINE, Maine — The Cadets found success in the second half but could not overcome a sluggish first stanza Sunday.
Norwich’s Haley Brewster led all scorers, pouring in 29 points while going 7 of 8 from the charity stripe in the non-conference tilt.
Despite a swift 5-0 start by the Mariners, Norwich hung tough behind back-to-back 3-pointers from Maren McGinn and Rachel Botala. Subsequent attempts by the Mariners to widen the gap were thwarted immediately, as the Cadets succeeded in keeping their opposition within five points on a pair of occasions.
Maine Maritime found some comfortable ground halfway through the opening frame, embarking on a 19-0 run to close out the first quarter before continuing to extend the lead in the second quarter. Erianna Moore scored 21 points in the victory. Teammates Lauren Plissey and Maria Barela added 18 points and 17 points, respectively.
Norwich will travel to play Lasell at 2 p.m. Saturday.
East Conn. 70, CU 46
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — A dominant first half was the difference as the Spartans fell to Eastern Connecticut on Saturday.
The Warriors jumped out to a 24-point lead in the first half and despite an evenly-played second half, the deficit was much too large to overcome for the Spartans.
Elise Magro was the lone Castleton player to score in double figures with 13 points, followed by nine from Liz Bailey and seven apiece from Kelly Vuz and Maggie McKearin.
Castleton (14-7) is at UMass Boston on Wednesday.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Norwich 2, Babson 1
NORTHFIELD – The eighth-ranked Cadets closed out the home portion of their regular-season schedule with Saturday’s victory over No. 15 Babson at Kreitzberg Arena on Senior Day.
This was a matchup that involved two of the New England Hockey Conference’s top goaltenders in Babson’s Nolan Hildebrand and Norwich’s Drennen Atherton. And it lived up to the billing. Both netminders finished with 30-plus saves, but Atherton came away the victor after giving up his only goal against with just over two minutes remaining.
The Cadets broke through the Beavers’ defense in the second period. Holden Doggett assisted Alex Lewis on a breakaway to give Norwich the lead. Later in the frame, the Cadets found themselves on a two-man advantage and Patrick O’Neal fired home a rebound after a shot by Clark Kerner.
“It was a difficult game, but I was happy with the performance and the win,” Norwich coach Cam Ellsworth said. “I thought Drennen was stellar, along with some great efforts up and down the lineup.”
The Cadets finish the regular season with a 11-4 home record and will travel to second-ranked Hobart for a 7 p.m. game Friday.
Hobart 5, Castleton 1
The Castleton University men’s hockey team fell 5-1 to Hobart College on Senior Day Saturday afternoon at Spartan Arena.
Romeo Torain had the lone CU goal, assisted by Brandon Picard, which was scored in the third period
Castleton (7-16) is at Johnson & Wales on Friday.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Norwich 11, Salem State 1
SALEM, Mass. – After dominating possession in Friday night’s overtime victory, the Cadets put the pedal to the metal with an authoritative victory over Salem State Saturday afternoon at Rocket Arena.
The Cadets pulled ahead early when Ingrid Holstad-Berge tallied the first of her two goals. Nineteen seconds later, Ann-Frederique Guay scored the first of her five goals on the afternoon, which included two more for a hat trick in the first period. It was all gas, no breaks for Norwich in the opening frame as they held a 7-0 lead at the first intermission after holding a 27-2 shot advantage.
“We came out ready to compete today,” NU coach Sophie Leclerc Doherty said. “We were hungry to attack the net, yet patient in ensuring we were creating quality chances. (Guay) was electric with her effort and energy once again.”
Norwich will host Middlebury at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
William Smith 3, CU 2
GENEVA, N.Y. — A goal midway through the third period was the difference as the Castleton University women’s hockey team fell to William Smith Saturday afternoon.
The Spartans netted goals in the first and third periods. Brooke Greenwood scored on a power play, assisted by Samantha Lawler and Darby Palisi, in the opening period and Palisi scored unassisted in the third.
CU (12-10-1) hosts Johnson & Wales for the Pink the Rink game Friday night at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.