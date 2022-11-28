NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University men’s hockey team fell to Plattsburgh State, 3-1, in the FirstLight Shootout Final at Kreitzberg Arena.
“I thought we had a very average start and dug ourselves an early hole.” Norwich coach Cam Ellsworth. “But we rebounded. I thought our second and third was pretty good, but we need to have a better start.”
The Cadets got off to a sluggish start, failing to register a shot in the first five-plus minutes. By that point Norwich faced a deficit, due to a goal by sophomore Jack Ring. The Cadets surrendered another early goal and headed into first intermission down 2-0.
In the second period the Cadets started to wake up offensively, outshooting the Cardinals 11-9 in the period. However, Ring’s second goal of the game gave Plattsburgh a 3-0 lead late in the middle frame.
The Cadets finally broke through early in the third period with sophomore Alex Lewis ended the shutout bid. Paul Schmid and Keegan Mantaro tallyied assists. The Cardinals withstood a late Cadet push, led by tournament MVP Eli Shiller (30 saves).
The Cadets return to New England Hockey Conference action Friday night when they visit No. 7 Babson at 7 p.m.
MEN’S HOCKEY
St. Anselm 4, Castleton 3
RUTLAND — Andrew Andary grew up in hockey country, hailing from Macomb, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, also known as Hockey Town, USA.
Those roots paid off handsomely on Saturday at Spartan Arena when Andary’s St. Anselm team defeated Castleton University in the championship game of the Terry Moran Invitational.
Andary, who scored two goals in the first round on Friday night in a 5-2 victory over Buffalo State, scored another against Castleton to claim the MVP honor for the two-day event.
The most telling part of the game might well have happened during a scoreless first period when the Hawks were forced to kill off a lot of minutes while Castleton was on the power play. St. A’s was assessed three penalties including a five-minute major but they were able to keep the Spartans off the board.
“Our players played very hard in killing off those penalties,” St. Anselm coach Larry Rocha said. “It was a great effort.
“We have had a lot of practice. We have had a lot of penalties this year, some deserved and some marginal.”
The Spartans had been very productive on the power play this season before coming up empty during this period.
The Hawks threw their offense into gear and scored two goals in the second period. Andary notched the first and Matt Hayes the second.
It really looked bleak for the Spartans when Max Burnum scored early in the third stanza to bump the lead to 3-0.
Then, the Spartans caught fire. Justin Stairs scored on an assist from Andrew Stefura. The energy in the building heightened with the Spartans now two goals down and with 15:32 still to play.
Then, only 1:20 after Stairs’ goal, Francis Young Menard put one past St. A’s goaltender Nick Howard to close the margin to 3-2.
Chase Reynolds padded the Hawks’ lead with Hayes assisting.
Balint Mesterhazy drew the Spartans back to within one with Stefura being credited with his second assist.
The Spartans were trying to repeat as champions of the Terry Moran Invitational after winning it last year by beating Franklin Pierce in the championship game.
Andary credited the Spartans for coming back and making a game of it after being down 3-0, but he felt his team might have let up a bit with the seemingly comfortable lead.
“We preach playing a full 60 minutes,” Andary said. “We took our foot off the pedal for 10 or 15 minutes.”
Andary said it was a rewarding tournament for the Hawks.
“It was a great tournament. We played two tough teams,” said the senior forward.
“We play fast, hard and heavy. I think if we play this way that we have a chance to beat anyone that we play.
“Killing their power play after that five-minute major was big for us.”
The Spartans fell to 3-6 and the Hawks hiked their record to 7-2-1.
St. A’s goalie Nick Howard earned a spot on the All-Tournament team and made 25 saves. Castleton goalie Dominic Rodrigue collected 26 saves.
Stefura and Stone Stelzl were named to the All-Tournament Team for the Spartans.
The Spartans’ next hurdle is an imposing one. They take on Hobart on the road on Dec. 2. Hobart is 8-0 and the Statesmen have not allowed a goal over their last three games.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Midd streak snapped
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The No. 1 Middlebury College women’s hockey team fell to No. 6 University of Wisconsin-River Falls 3-2 in overtime in the championship game of the Panther/Cardinal Classic hosted by Plattsburgh State.
With the loss, the Panthers saw their NCAA Division III record 31-game winning streak come to an end, a mark dating back to January 21, 2020.
MaKenna Aure scored the game-winner for UW-River Falls. Sabrina Kim and Britt Nawrocki scored for Middlebury in the loss. Nawrocki had three goals in the tournament.
Panthers goaltender Sophia Will had a career-high 40 saves in the loss.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Delhi 77, Castleton 63
DELHI, N.Y. — The Castleton University men’s basketball team dropped a non-conference matchup with SUNY-Delhi on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Broncos in road action.
Carter Mackey and Alex Blackmore had 15 points each for Castleton, while Tray Wright and Brandon Cahill added eight points apiece. Cahill was 4 of 6 shooting in his first action of the season. Mackey also led the team with nine rebounds, coming up one board shy of a double-double. John Walsh and Patrick Forstmann had seven points apiece.
The Broncos had five players in double figures, led by 23 points from Lester McCarthy. Mavenson Therneus had a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double and Isiah Barnes added 12 points with seven assists. Jacob Beach had 11 points and Pablo Quinones had 10.
Castleton hosts Rhode Island college on Saturday in the first Little East Conference game of the season at 4 p.m. in Glenbrook Gym.
Long Beach 78, UVM 58
NASSAU, Bahamas — Marcus Tsohonis’ 23 points helped Long Beach State defeat Vermont 78-58 to claim a third-place finish at the Nassau Championship tournament on Sunday night.
Tsohonis was 9 of 19 shooting, including 3 for 7 from distance, and went 2 for 5 from the line for the Beach (4-3). Joel Murray scored 20 points and added seven assists. Tone Hunter went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points.
The Catamounts (2-7) were led by TJ Hurley, who recorded 10 points. Kameron Gibson added 10 points for Vermont. Sam Alamutu also had eight points.
Long Beach St. 78, Vermont 58
VERMONT (2-7)
Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Duncan 2-5 0-0 4, Gibson 4-9 0-0 10, Penn 1-3 3-3 5, Sullivan 0-4 4-4 4, Alamutu 3-5 2-4 8, Hurley 3-8 2-2 10, Ayo-Faleye 1-4 2-3 4, Deloney 2-6 0-0 5, Veretto 2-5 0-0 5, Ndayishimiye 1-3 1-1 3. Totals 19-53 14-17 58.
LONG BEACH ST. (4-3)
