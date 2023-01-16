ATTLEBORO, Mass – The Norwich women’s hockey team got back in the win column with Saturday’s 3-0 shutout victory Johnson & Wales at the New England Sports Village.
The Cadets opened the scoring in the first period after pouring on lots of earlly offensive pressure. Junior Aimee Headland scored for a 1-0 lead, with freshman defender Sophie Zemianek notching the assist for her first collegiate point.
Norwich continued to press in the second period. Taylor Girouard scored her third goal in the last two games for a 2-0 advantage Before the period concluded, freshman Olivia Boyer tallied her team’s third goal. The Cadets excelled on the defensive side as they helped freshman netminder Madison Brunet record her first career shutout.
“Our team played with grit and purpose tonight, and everyone contributed in different ways,” NU coach Sophie Leclerc said. “Madi came up big when she needed to and it allowed our team to play with confidence in front of her.”
The Cadets will travel to play No. 4 Amherst at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Norwich 7, JWU 1
NORTHFIELD – The Cadets took care of business Saturday afternoon with a lopsided victory over Johnson & Wales at Kreitzberg Arena.
The Cadets were in top forma the start, firing shots on goal early and often. Just before the five-minute mark of the first period sophomore Bryan O’Mara struck first. Norwich aded two goals in a span of 1:41, with Paul Schmid and Brady Gaudette scoring. Freshman Johnny Johnson notched assists on the goals that gave Norwich a 3-0 lead after the first period. Johnson tacked on a goal and a third assist later in the game
The pressure on the Wildcats never stopped, as the Cadets held a 64-13 shot advantage. Norwich add two goals in the second period and two more in the third period.
“I thought it was one of our most complete efforts,” Norwich coach Cam Ellsworth said. “We had a great start and sustained that through the game.”
Norwich will host Middlebury at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Norwich 58, JWU 52
NORTHFIELD — The Cadets secured a pivotal Great Northeast Athletic Conference victory Saturday, overcoming a halftime deficit behind a career-best performance from Rachel Botala to take down Johnson & Wales.
Haley Brewster posted a game-high 20 points, followed by Botala’s 18-point effort that was complemented by seven points and five assists. Maren McGinn logged an 11-point, 12-rebound double-double on a 5-of-9 effort from the floor.
The defense stopped up for the Cadets early, holding the Wildcats scoreless for the opening six minutes. Johnson & Wales found some life on a quarter-court heave that banked in at the buzzer at the end of the opening frame. The Wildcats outscored Norwich 22-9 in the second quarter and carried a 28-23 lead into halftime.
The Cadets came alive again to kick off the third stanza, as McGinn went on a personal 5-0 run. That was followed by a Brewster jumper to give Norwich a 30-28 lead less than two minutes into the quarter. JWU stayed within striking distance before Brewster knocked down two 3-pointers in the closing minutes of the third quarter, extend’s Norwich’s lead to six points heading into the final 10 minutes.
Johnson & Wales was hot out of the fourth-quarter gate, tying things up with a 4-0 spurt. A clutch basket and free throw from Botala followed by three straight foul shots from Brewster and a pair of free throws from Silas Bernier helped Norwich ice the game despite the Wildcats’ best attempts.
“I am very proud of how our team started the game and even more so on how we responded in the second half when a very good Johnson & Wales team made a strong run to take the lead before halftime,” Norwich coach Mark Zacher said said. “We showed great poise and patience in following our game plan and executing what we needed to do to compete and win. This is an excellent team victory for us at this point in our conference schedule.”
Norwich held edges in points off turnovers (19-15) and points in the paint (26-18). The Cadets helped their cause by going 17 of 23 from the stripe. The Cadets also outrebounded the Wildcats 50-29.
The Cadets will travel to play Anna Maria at 5 p.m. Thursday.
UMD 73, Castleton 71
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women’s basketball team dropped a tough 73-71 decision in Little East Conference action on Saturday at Glenbrook Gym.
The Spartans got 21 points from post player Liz Bailey, 16 from Elise Magro and 15 from Kelly Vuz. Gywn Tatton contributed eight points and eight rebounds.
The Corsairs improved to 10-6 and 6-1 in the LEC. The Spartans fell to 10-5 and 3-3 in the league. Castleton is at Keene State for another Little East game on Wednesday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
JWU 70, Norwich 67
NORTHFIELD — The Cadts nearly topped Johnson & Wales University in thrilling fashion, rallying from a 17-point deficit before a potential game-tying shot just missed the mark during Great Northeast Athletic Conference action at Andrews Hall on Saturday.
The Cadets’ balanced offensive attack was again on full display, with five Norwich players tallying double-digit totals. Donovan Lewis Jr. paced the effort behind a 17-point, 13-board double-double, while Joe Joe DuBrul poured in 13 points in 17 minutes of action from off the bench. Owen Liss (11 points), Kohlby Murray (10 points) and Jalen Olivero (10 points) rounded out the double-figure showcase.
Three straight jumpers from Liss, Lewis Jr. and Murray got the ball rolling for the Cadets out of the gate druing a 6-0 spurt before the Wildcats came alive to eventually knot things up at 12-12. A stalemate for the ensuing minute was broken by a Josh Zangerle 3-pionter, setting into motion a 26-9 run by Johnson & Wales that gave the Wildcats a 17-point lead with just under four minutes remaining in the opening stanza. Norwich closed the gap to 13 pointers before halftime.
Norwich fond some momentum at the start of the second half, whittling the Wildcats’ lead down to four before a 6-0 run by JWU pushed it back to double-digits. The lead hovered around two-possession territory and the Wildcats protected a six-point lead with 22 seconds left to play.
An Olivero jumper, followed by a DuBrul 3-pointer after a JWU turnover, brought the Cadets to within one points with 11 seconds left. A pair of Jontai Williams foul shots helped the Wildcats close out the victory. Suffocating defense nearly prevented Murray from getting a final shot off, and his attempt clanked off iron with less than a second remaining.
Zangerle and Aireus Raspberry scored 21 points apiece for JWU, while Williams finished with 15 points. The Wildcats held a 25-5 advantage in fast-break points and enjoyed a 38-28 advantage in points in the paint.
The Cadets will travel to play Anna Maria at 7 p.m. Thursday.
UMD 68, Castleton 57
CASTLETON —The Castleton University men’s basketball team is still looking for ts first Little East Conference victory of the season after UMass Dartmouth toppedthe Spartans68-57 on Saturday in Glenbrrok Gym.
Justin Schwarzbeck had 18 points and Tray Wright 16 to lead the Spartans who fell to 3-11 and 0-6 in the LEC.
Castleton will try to break through at Keene State on Wednesday.
