BURLINGTON – Yaniv Bazini's 85th-minute tally lifted Vermont (3-1-1) to a 2-1 victory over Harvard (2-1) on Saturday night at Virtue Field.
"I thought we came out really strong at the beginning of the game and really carried the momentum and tempo with our press," Vermont coach Rob Dow said. "It was great to score early with Max Murray, who came back from an injury he was dealing with over the last few months. One snuck past us, but we went in to halftime and said, 'Look, we're fine, we're OK. We're going to continue to produce chances.' Credit to Harvard: they made it really, really difficult. They're a great team and will do really well in the Ivy League. We're kind of building that winning mentality, and to get one late like that is real progress towards that."
Murray opened the scoring for the Catamounts (3-1-1) in the 21st minute with his first tally of the season. Alex Nagy delivered a ball to Daniel Pacella inside the 18-yard box, where he found Murray for the go-ahead goal.
Vermont had momentum after the opening tally, but Harvard rallied and notched the equalizer before the end of the first half. Nik White converted on an assist from Willem Ebbinge in the 36th minute for the 1-1 tie.
The Catamounts applied pressure in the second half, thanks to a couple shots by Nagy that tested Harvard's Cullen MacNeil (six saves). Ale Gutierrez was booked with a red card in the 72nd minute, forcing the Crimson to play down a man for the remainder of the game.
UVM scored its go-ahead goal when a cross from Adrian Schulze Solano found Bazini inside the 18-yard box. Bazini directed a header over the Crimson goalkeeper for his second strike of the season.
Goalie Edgar Vargas registered three saves in his Virtue Field debut for the Catamounts. The senior goalkeeper played in his first game since 2021. Bazini has registered goals in two straight home games. The forward also scored against No. 15 Syracuse last week. Joe Morrison tallied a team-high four shots for the Catamounts.
The Catamounts close out their three-game stretch against Ivy League opponents when they travel to play Cornell at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
MEN'S SOCCER
Saint Joseph's 2, NU 1
STANDISH, Maine - In a rematch of last season's Great Northeast Athletic Conference championship game, the Cadets dropped their league opener vs. the Monks on Saturday afternoon.
Norwich falls to 1-1-1 overall and 0-1in the GNAC.The Cadets took a 1-0 lead, courtesy of senior forward Joseph Thongsythavong's goal. The Monks rallied to knot things up on a tally from sophomore midfielder Rion Dos Santos in the 47th minute. Graduate forward Kyle Cocciardi broke the draw in favor of Saint Joseph's in the 73rd minute.
The Cadets outshot the Monks and led the way in corner kicks with a 9-1 advantage. AlonThongsythavong tallied two more shots, while NU nidfielder Matteo Iagrossi and defender Aidan Dwyer also registered shots on goal.
The Cadets will travel to play Middlebury at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
CU 2, Colby-Sawyer 1
NEW LONDON, N.H. — The Castleton University men's soccer team got into the win column, beating Colby-Sawyer College 2-1 on Sunday afternoon.
CU had a goal apiece from Seth Dube and Toby Ritzkowski. Matt Spiller assisted on the Dube goal in the first half. Callum Buchanan had the lone CSC goal.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Vermont 4, Stonehill 0
EASTON, Mass. – The Catamounts won in their first ever matchup with Stonehill as Bailey Ayer recorded her first multi-point game and Kylee Carafoli earned her first start in net for UVM.
Vermont improves to 3-3, while the Skyhawks fall to 1-6-0.
"We were happy to get a win and a shutout on the road today, and to have contributions from so many players," UVM coach Kristi Huizenga said. "We had a long week to train and it was nice to execute on our opportunities."
Vermont outshot Stonehill 25 to 10 and recorded eight corners to the Skyhawks' three. Ayer recorded one goal and one assist. Teammate Jill Brody registered a career-high six shots, finishing with a goal and three shots on net. Nicky Constant recorded her first goal of the season for UVM after burying a penalty kick. Kate Bossert also scored in the winning effort, while Carafoli made four saves.
Natalie Durieux made her 55th career appearance for the Catamounts, starting in the center of the defense for the sixth straight time this season. Lauren Clement registered two shots on goal for the Skyhawks and teammate Mia Jackson made eight saves in goal.
Vermont got the scoring started early with a goal in the second minute from Ayer. She collected the rebound off the corner kick and fired a shot into the upper right-hand corner of the net out of the reach of the goalkeeper's outstretched arm.
Bossert scored in the ninth minute off a cross. Ayer collected the ball on the right side of the 18-yard box, put a cross to the far post and Bossert connected to send a floating header into the right-hand corner of the net.
The Catamounts nearly made it 3-0 in the 19th minute when Bossert attempted to score on a header goal of her own. Durieux sent the corner into the box and Bossert leapt above the defense, but the header clanged off the bottom of the crossbar and bounced away from the goal line.
Vermont controlled the second-half tempo with pressure in the attacking third and solid defense. In the 58th minute, Brody controlled the ball following pressure in the attacking third and dribbled forward to put the defense on its heels. She fired a shot from the top of the 18-yard box and into the right-hand side of the net, putting the Catamounts up 3-0. The two teams remained deadlocked over the last 28 minutes, with Vermont recording 14 shots and Stonehill registering just three shots. Constant was taken down in the box in the 87th minute for a penalty kick. She placed it into the top-right portion of the net.
The Catamounts will host Dartmouth at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Williams 2, Castleton 0
MANCHESTER — The Castleton University women's soccer team fell to Williams College 2-0 in a Manchester Women's College Cup game at Applejack Stadium on Saturday.
The Ephs jumped on the board within the first two minutes with Emma Lynch scoring on an assist by Jaquelin Nordhoff. Williams got its second goal on a penalty kick by Sam Phan in the 32nd minute.
It was a homecoming of sorts for Arlington alumna Tess Belnap, who went to school 20 minutes down the road. Belnap, a senior at Williams, had two shots on goal Saturday.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Castleton 48, Fitchburg St. 0
CASTLETON — Quarterback Evan Smith and Saijon McIntosh had a special connection on Saturday and, as the day went on, the Castleton University football team developed a special connection with its fans in the 48-0 Homecoming victory over Fitchburg State.
Smith and McIntosh hooked up for three touchdown passes much to the delight of the 4,112 fans, the second largest crowd in CU history.
"I didn't play a lot last year but when I did, he was my man," Smith said.
Smith completed 14 of his 19 passes for four touchdowns against no interceptions. He threw for 235 yards.
It was a bounce-back victory for the Spartans who lost the season opener at Plymouth State.
"We really came off the bus slow and half asleep," said CU's outstanding offensive lineman Tucker Gaudette. "It was great to be at home and being able to show people what we can actually do."
Gaudette and his O-line mates Joe Stimpfel, Thomas Donovan, Ben Reid, Mitchell Gunther and company did their part in keeping Smith upright with time to throw.
"I have all the faith in the world in my offensive line. They always give me 5 seconds to throw. I wasn't pressured at all today," the quarterback said.
It's hard to say any play is a game-changer when the difference is 48 points, but free safety Kyle Ford made a play that might well have set the tone.
The Falcons received the opening kickoff and were putting together an impressive drive. They were in Spartan territory and facing a fourth down when Ford broke up a pass that was nearly completed with an athletic play to give the Spartans the ball.
The Spartans then scored on their first drive with Lucas Morse and Caezar Williams making some key receptions to sustain the drive. Chance Fee then caught a 6-yard scoring strike from Smith and Noah Crossman kicked the PAT to give the Spartans the lead.
They built the lead to 28-0 by halftime. McIntosh scored on a 37-yard pass from Smith, Simon Davis Jr. went over from 2 yards out and McIntosh gathered in a 10-yard scoring pass from Smith.
Then, some history was made on the first score of the new half. Williams, the 150-pound wide receiver from Round Rock, Texas, scored on a 62-yard punt return. It was the first time the Spartans scored on a punt return in the history of the program which began in 2009.
McIntosh caught his third TD pass from Smith and Jackson Brand scored on a 17-yard run to complete the scoring.
"Everybody worked their butts off all week. We had intensity today," McIntosh said.
"We really put a lot of work in at practice this week and it showed," Gaudette said.
"That was a great play that Kyle Ford made," said Castleton coach Tony Volpone of the senior's early pass break-up. "Kyle is somebody who has been with us for awhile and he has progressively gotten better."
The Falcons could manage very little on the ground, accruing only 67 yards and had but 102 through the air against the stout Spartan defense.
Kevin McDonough led that defensive effort with nine tackles and Jacob Griggs was in on six stops.
Fitchburg quarterback Logan Wilson completed 14 of his 25 passes. Matthew Aquirre was the Falcons' leading rusher with just 19 yards.
Freshman Isaiah Oufiero had an interception for the Spartans.
Castleton takes a 1-1 record into the Battle for the Maple Sap Bucket at 0-2 Norwich University on Saturday.
St. Lawrence 30, Norwich 19
NORTHFIELD - A nine-point swing in the second quarter and a critical insurance touchdown midway through the fourth provided the Saints with enough room to upend the Cadets on Saturday.
Despite several strong performances, the Cadets were shut out in the fourth quarter of this season's Hoffman Cup game. Norwich junior quarterback Mitchell Theal completed 17 of 30 passes for 207 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Senior wide receiver Trevor Chase caught 12 of those passes and wound up one reception shy of his career-high for NU. He closed the contest with 163 yards and two touchdowns. Junior running back Justin Bryant rumbled for 49 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
Defensively, senior defensive back Matthew Christe led the charge with six tackles. He also forced and recovered a fumble. Junior defensive back Stefan Romero II snagged an interception.
Norwich (0-2) opened the game with a six-play, 58-yard drive that was capped by a 36-yard strike from Theal to Chase to give the Cadets an early 7-0 lead following the extra point from junior kicker Zach Buchy. The Saints tied the contest with a quick scoring drive of their own and then took the lead following a blocked punt on Norwich's ensuing drive.
Following a stalled drive, St. Lawrence was poised for a two-possession lead while taking the ball from its own 22-yard line down to the Cadets' 8-yard line as the first-quarter action carried over to the second. Christe ripped the ball from the Saints on the first play of the second quarter, recovering the loose ball to re-energize the Norwich sideline and spark a potential game-tying drive.
Norwich marched down the field on an 11-play, 75-yard drive that included a conversion by Nate Parady on a fourth-and-1 before Bryant plunged in for a 2-yard touchdown run with 9:54 on the clock.
St. Lawrence maintained momentum by intercepting a Buchy two-point conversion attempt and returning it for a two-point PAT return. Norwich forced a punt on St. Lawrence's next drive but went three-and-out on its next possession. The failed drive opened the door for St. Lawrence to take a 10-point lead following a six-play, 74-yard drive.
Romero picked off St. Lawrence quarterback Daniel Lawther at the Saints' 30-yard line with 51 seconds remaining in the first half. Facing third and goal with 30 seconds left in the half, Theal was intercepted to send the Cadets into the halftime break trailing by 10 points.
Norwich's first drive of the third quarter matched its first drive of the contest. A determined march down the field that took 5:15 and spanned 12 plays and 52 yards resulted in a touchdown. Theal delivered a strike to Chase for a 16-yard scoring play, slicing the Saints' lead down to four points after a failed point after attempt. Neither team scored for the rest of the third quarer.
The Cadets' first drive of the fourth quarter stalled inside of Cadets' territory with 12:01 remaining. St. Lawrence scored a key insurance touchdown on an 11-play, 41-yard drive that spotted the Saints an 11-point lead with 7:27 remaining. Norwich punted the ball away on its next drive, giving St. Lawrence the ball back with 5:42 remaining. The Saints responded with an 11-play, 45-yard drive that eliminated the final 5:42 of the game, methodically winding down the clock and eliminating the opportunity for a Norwich comeback.
Norwich will host Casleton at 2 p.m. Saturday for the annual Battle for the Maple Sap Bucket showdown. Last season the Cadets picked up a 28-12 win on the road against Castleton.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
CU 9, Framingham 0
CASTLETON — The Castleton University field hockey team rode a four-score outing from Emily Harris to trounce Framingham State, 9-0, on Saturday night for a homecoming weekend victory.
Seven of the 14 shots issued by the Spartans were by Harris, who found paydirt on four occasions. Kaitlin Bardellini notched her name on the scoresheet twice early in the first and second quarters.
Amelie Steinel collected her second career goal, while Tessa Rubocki and Peyton Richardson put in their first scores of the season. Zoe Martin was flawless in goal, saving six Ram shots and posting her first career solo shutout.
Castleton (2-2) at at RPI on Wednesday.
