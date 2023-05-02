CASTLETON — Vermont State University Assistant Vice President for Athletics and Fitness Deanna Tyson announced that Tim Barrett has been named the Director of Athletics at Castleton, effective immediately.
Barrett has been at Castleton full-time since 1998, beginning as the men’s basketball head coach for three seasons before moving to the women’s sidelines in 2001. From 1998 through 2005, Barrett was also an Assistant Athletic Director before being promoted to Senior Associate Director of Athletics in 2005.
Barrett steps into the top leadership role on Castleton’s campus following Tyson’s appointment to the Assistant Vice President role in November. Tyson now oversees athletics and fitness on all Vermont State University campuses.
Barrett will oversee all aspects of Castleton’s 28 varsity sports along with numerous club and intramural offerings.
“I want to thank Deanna for her leadership over the last 24 years and congratulate her on her new position,” Barrett said. “She’s not going far, but I’ve certainly got big shoes to fill from a day-to-day standpoint. I’d also like to thank the Vermont State University administration for giving me this opportunity and for believing in me as the right leader for this department. There are a lot of good things going on with our athletic programs and I’m excited to have a seat at the table and ensure the strength of Castleton’s programs moving forward.”
“Tim cares deeply about Castleton, its student-athletes and its overall success as an institution, which made this an easy decision,” said Tyson, in an athletics press release. “He has spent nearly two decades as the Senior Associate Director of Athletics here and that has prepared him to step seamlessly into this new role.”
As the Senior Associate Director of Athletics, Barrett provided day-to-day assistance in all areas of the athletic department while overseeing all aspects of athletics field maintenance and equipment management. He was also the scheduling coordinator for Castleton’s 28 varsity programs, oversaw departmental fundraising efforts and represented Castleton athletics on numerous internal and external committees.
Additionally, Barrett was a member of the Castleton Student Initiative Committee, a group charged with the oversight of $30 million to create new facilities on campus while also renovating existing structures.
This project resulted in the construction of Spartan Stadium (now Dave Wolk Stadium) and its state-of-the-art artificial turf playing surface, renovated baseball and softball fields, new tennis courts and an expanded Spartan Athletic Complex.
On the sidelines, Barrett is the winningest women’s basketball coach in Castleton history, finishing his coaching career with a 399-185 record in the women’s game.
On the men’s side, Barrett had 22 victories in three seasons to give him a career total of 421 victories between the two programs.
“I’d like to thank all my current and former student-athletes for helping make my 25 years as a coach at Castleton such a success,” Barrett said. “They helped provide me with a lifetime of memories, and I’m proud to have played a small role in all their accomplishments over the years.”
A national search for a new women’s basketball coach will begin immediately.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Castleton 13, Union 10
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — The Castleton University baseball team inched closer to the .500 mark with a narrow victory against Union College on Tuesday.
The win left the Spartans with a 17-18 mark with two games remaining in the regular season, a home doubleheader on Saturday against Southern Maine.
Castleton did the bulk of its damage late in the contest. The Spartans scored four runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game 7-7.
The Dutchmen responded with three runs in the bottom half, but CU scored five in the eighth to go ahead for good and added a final run in the ninth.
Evan Keegan led Castleton with a two-hit day with four runs batted in, including a home run. Hunter Perkins drove in three runs, while Reece de Castro and Jackson Cardozo drove in two apiece. Ryan Lawrence had a two-hit day as well.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Midd playing host
MIDDLEBURY — The top-seeded Middlebury College women’s lacrosse team will host the NESCAC Championship weekend Saturday and Sunday at Peter Kohn Field.
The Panthers continue their quest for the program’s 11th title when they play fourth-seeded Colby on Saturday at 12 p.m. in semifinal action. Second-seeded Wesleyan and No. 3 seed Tufts square off in the second semifinal at 3 p.m. The semifinal winners play in the championship game on Sunday at 1 p.m.
