MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Norwich standout Drennen Atherton was voted Goalie of the Year for the second consecutive season when the New England Hockey Conference announced its annual awars.
Atherton’s .944 save percentage is second in the NEHC and fourth in the country. His 1.45 goals-against average is third in the conference and seventh in the nation.
“I am excited for Drennen,” NU coach Cam Ellsworth said. “To win this honor in back-to-back years speaks volumes to his preparation and consistency.”
Joining Atherton on the First Team All-Conference is Norwich junior defenseman Joe Nagle, whose 16 assists leads the team and is third in the NEHC. Nagle leads the conference in plus-minus with a plus-32, making him one of the conference’s top two-way blue-liners.
On the Second Team All-Conference from Norwich is sophomore forward Clark Kerner, who back to Northfield with a silver medal for Team USA from the World University Games. He is one of the key contributors offensively for the Cadets and is tied for the team lead in goals (eight) and points (19).
Two Cadets earned spots on the All-Conference Third Team. Senior Philip Elgstam is a two-way forward who is also tied for the team lead in goals (eight). The second member on the Third Team is senior captain Callum Jones, whose 35 blocked shots leads the team.
Forward Johnny Johnson earned a place on the NEHC’s All-Rookie team. Johnson is another Norwich player tied with the team lead in goals (eight). He has scored six times on the power play to rank second in the conference.
“I am proud to have so many of our guys recognized by the league coaches,” said Ellsworth. “All of these guys have put in a lot of effort to prepare for our season and have given a tremendous amount to our program.”
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Cadets honored
MARSHFIELD, Mass. – Norwich senior captain Ann-Frederique Guay was voted the Player of the Year by the New England Hockey Conference, leading a crew of seven Cadets who reeled in awards.
Guay who leads the NEHC in points (45), assists (27) and plus-minus (plus-44) while also sitting third in goals (18). She ranks second in Division III in assists per game (1.08) and fifth in points per game (1.8). She currently has 57 goals and 63 assists for 120 points in her 86-game career. She reached the 100-point plateau on Jan. 13 against UMass Boston.
“Ann-Fred is special player and leader,” Norwich coach Sophie Leclerc Doherty said. “She leads by example and expects the best from herself — not just in games but each and every practice, making everyone around her better. She is the most honest player I have coached and has taught me a lot throughout her time here. I just love working with her and watching her have fun with the game.”
Three other Cadets join Guay on the All-Conference First Team, including fellow senior Mikah Baptiste. The forward finished the regular season second in the NEHC in points (32) and tied with Southern Maine’s Madison Chagnon for the most goals (22), which is an average of nearly one goal per game to rank eighth in the nation. Baptiste is also third in Division III in power-play goals with eight. For her career, Baptiste has accumulated 50 goals and 42 assists for 92 points in 84 games. Rounding out the First Team selections on Norwich are a pair of blue-liners in Morgan Tefft and captain Molly Flanagan. The two players excel at both ends of the ice and rank among the top scoring defenders in the conference.
Norwich also has two players on the All-Conference Second Team in junior forward Aimee Headland and graduate student defenseman Emma O’Neill. Headland is fourth in the NEHC in points (29), second in assists (20) and second in plus-minus (plus-39). Meanwhile O’Neill provides a steadying defensive presence and sits second on the team in blocked shots (21).
Rounding out the All-Conference athletes is Olivia Boyer, who earned a place on the All-Rookie team. Boyer finished the season second in total scoring among rookies and won 57% of face-offs.
“It is no surprise that Ann-Fred, Mikah, Morgan, Molly, Aimee, Emma and Olivia have been chosen as All-Conference selections,” said Doherty. “The upperclassmen in this group have grown as players and people in more ways than I can imagine, and are the foundation of our team in every sense of the word. Olivia is a tireless worker and a student of the game. She is an incredible young player and her passion and commitment to growth will no doubt pave the way for a bright future.”
