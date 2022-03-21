BOSTON, Mass. – The Norwich University men’s lacrosse team picked up their first Great Northeast Athletic Conference win of the season with a 14-10 victory over Emmanuel.
Jack Anzalone scored two goals and dished out two assists, while Parker Campbell added three assists and one goal. Norwich’s Tyler Seidel scored a team-high three goals and teammates Callum Jones and Jake Andrews-Pestana each contributed three points.
Cadets goalie Tommy Hopkins moved to 2-0 on the season after stopping 14 shots. Thomas Muraski won 20 of 27 face-offs and picked up 18 ground balls. Clayton Cisar forced four turnovers in the victory.
Norwich jumped out to a 3-0 lead after a goal by Muraski with 13:20 remaining in the first quarter. Emmanuel scored on a man-up opportunity, but Norwich responded by going on another 3-0 run on a goal by Anzalone and a pair of goals by Seidel. After Aidan Sullivan scored for the Saints to cut the deficit to four, Seidel scored his third goal of the first quarter for a 7-2 advantage.
Emmanuel added two goals early in the second quarter before Jones scored for the Cadets to regain a four-goal lead. Emmanuel’s Robert Favuzza scored in the closing seconds of the second quarter and Emmanuel went into the locker room trailing 8-5.
Emmanuel outscored Norwich 3-1 in the third quarter. Norwich’s Payden Masaracchia scored early on and Jones then added a goal with 6:13 remaining in the fourth quarter. After Favuzza gave Emmanuel some momentum with a goal at 4:12 remaining, Norwich scored another three straight goals to pull away for good.
Norwich (5-1, 1-0 GNAC) will host New England College at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Spartans earn split
PAXTON, Mass. — The Castleton University baseball team split a doubleheader with Anna Maria on Friday, before winning a slugfest against RPI on Sunday.
On Friday, the Spartans dropped the first game 12-5 before earning the series split with a dominant 14-4 victory in Game 2.
Reece de Castro and Harwood graduate Jake O’Brien and were excellent for CU in both games, with de Castro going a combined 4-for-7 with four runs scored and one RBI while O’Brien went 5-for-7 over both games, adding one run and three RBIs.
A seven-run fourth inning for Anna Maria was the difference in the opener, while a nine-run fourth for Castleton in the second game was the key blow in the Spartan win.
On Sunday, Castleton came out with a 17-15 win. Hunter Perkins played hero ball, going 4-for-7 and tallying three runs, a career-high five RBIs and the eventual game-clinching home run — his first of the year — in the top of the ninth to hand the Spartans (5-6) their fifth win.
On the mound, Castleton went to their bullpen early and often Sunday, getting solid outings from starting pitcher Stephen Coffey, Max Olmsted, and Adam Winchell before Jack Callahan earned his first win of the season.
Castleton opens up Little East Conference play with a matchup against Eastern Connecticut State on Saturday. First pitch is set for 12 p.m.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Johnson & Wales 20, Norwich 1
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Norwich University women’s lacrosse team struggled to score while falling short in Great Northeast Athletic Conference action.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the opening 3:41 of play. Norwich’s defense was able to briefly withstand the pressure from Johnson & Wales until the Wildcats broke through with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter.
The Wildcats led 12-0 at the start of the second quarter before Jasmine Contreras put the Cadets on the scoreboard with an unassisted goal with 2:56 remaining in the first half. The Cadets trailed 13-1 at the half.
Norwich’s defense tightened up in the second half against the high-powered Wildcats. Norwich (2-2, 1-1 GNAC) will host Rivier on Tuesday.
RSC 12, Castleton 10
ALBANY, N.Y. — The Castleton University women’s lacrosse team battled back-and-forth with Russell Sage College for the full 60 minutes Saturday afternoon, but a two-goal first-quarter deficit proved to be the difference as the Spartans fell 12-10 in non-conference road action.
Castleton (0-3) collected 53 ground balls — its most in a game since 2012 —while Sage had 58.
Lacey Greenamyre had a huge day for Castleton, racking up seven points on three goals and four assists. She also had eight ground balls, eight caused turnovers and eight draw controls. Her assist and point totals both tie career-best games, while her eight caused turnovers are a new career-high.
Kimberly McCarthy racked up six goals of her own and added six ground balls as well, tying a career high for single-game goals and setting a new career-high in single-game ground balls.
Castleton returns to action Wednesday night at 6 p.m. when it travels to Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Utica 14, CU 6
CASTLETON – The Castleton University men’s lacrosse team fell behind in the first quarter and was unable to make up the deficit, falling to Utica on Saturday in non-conference action, 14-6.
Castleton (0-5) and Pioneers (3-2) were deadlocked at 1-1 for a majority of the opening period, but three late goals by Utica to end the frame gave the visitors a lead they would not relinquish.
The Spartans received two points apiece from Dawson Nalette, Connor Rider and Chris LaBonte, with Rider and LaBonte netting two goals each.
Nalette had a goal and an assist in the game. Hunter Sarro also found the back of the net for Castleton. Chris Wilk tallied 17 saves in goal, the second-highest single-game total of his career.
Castleton concludes its four-game homestand on Tuesday at 7 p.m. when it hosts Russell Sage College at Dave Wolk Stadium.
MEN’S RUGBY
Cadets fare well
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – The Norwich University men’s rugby team went 3-1 at the AIC 7s Tournament on Sunday.
The Cadets (6-1) defeated the Brown A and B sides and also earned a victory over AIC’s B side. Norwich suffered its lone loss against the AIC A team.
Ten Norwich players scored tries, led by three scores from Ben Steen. Teammates Brantley Ledbetter, Marius Edwards and Brady Kline each had two tries.
Norwich fell behind 17-0 to AIC in its first match of the day before coming storming back to score 12 points with a converted try by Rashawn Fraser and a score by Richard Mitchell.
In the second match, Karl Kent, Kline, Marcus Inthavixay and Steen all scored tries in a 20-0 shutout win over Brown B.
Ledbetter and Edwards scored first-half tries to build a 10-5 lead against the Brown A side in the Cadets’ third match of the day. Edwards scored again and Yandres Cintron touched down to build the lead to 20-5 to open the second. However, Brown scored the next two tries to cut it to 20-15. Ledbetter sealed the win with his second try of the match to make it 25-15.
Brandon Hussey and Steen scored first-half tries in the final match of the day, while Steen and Kline scored again in the second half. Steen added a conversion.
Norwich will return to action at the Saint Michael’s 7s Tournament on April 2.
